John Hart's departure fully makes Braves new GM Alex Anthopoulos' team now

The Braves recently named Alex Anthopoulos as their new general manager. That vacancy, of course, came about because former GM John Coppolella was let go amid allegations of wrongdoing in international amateur dealings. Now, the upheavals continue, as former president of baseball operations John Hart has announced he's leaving the organization to, in the team's words, "pursue other opportunities."

Here's what Hart said in a statement released by the team on Friday:

"This was a difficult decision, but it's one that I made with the best interests of the Atlanta Braves in mind. With the hiring of Alex Anthopoulos as general manager, this organization is in great hands. I believe that the talent of the Major League players, combined with the young talent soon to arrive, makes the Braves poised for a great run of success. This is a good time to step aside and let Alex and his group put their stamp on this great franchise. "I still have a tremendous passion for this great game, and I plan to stay active and contribute to the game. I want to thank Braves fans -- the best fans in baseball -- for your patience during this rebuilding time. You will soon see the winning team that you deserve. I also want to thank my beautiful and supportive family. I am very excited to see how the next chapter of our life unfolds. Finally, I want to thank my longtime friend, John Schuerholz, for convincing me to come to Atlanta to oversee the rebuild. And especially to our leader, Terry McGuirk, who has shown such passion for returning to a winning place. Thank you all, and Go Braves!"

Anthopoulos left his role as GM of the Blue Jays in part because they took away some of his decision-making autonomy, so presumably that was important to him in Atlanta. As such, it seems likely the Braves maneuvered to give him the kind of power he lacked toward the end of his Toronto tenure. With Hart's departure, the Braves are very much Anthopoulos' team now.

Hart had recently been demoted from president of baseball operations to an advisory role, so his exit is perhaps the next logical step. Hart, the former GM of the Indians and Rangers, had been with the Braves since October of 2014.

As for those aforementioned allegations on the international amateur scene, MLB's investigation into the matter is drawing to a close, and significant penalties could be in the offing.