Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays takeaways: Toronto evens ALCS with Game 4 win behind Vlad Guerrero Jr., Max Scherzer

Thursday's win now guarantees that the series will head back to Toronto for at least one game

By
1 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays won Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Thursday night, 8-2, in Seattle. That evens the best-of-seven series at two games apiece and guarantees that this thing will be headed back to Toronto for at least a Game 6. We won't know if there will be a Game 7 until the conclusion of Game 6. That kind of drama is what it's all about.
Here's what you need to know from Game 4.

Mad Max steps up

Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer was not very good down the stretch in the regular season. He had a 9.00 ERA in his last five starts and a 10.20 ERA in September. He hadn't pitched in a game since Sept. 24 and wasn't even on the Blue Jays' ALDS roster. He's 41 years old.

And he went out Thursday and showed flashes of vintage Mad Max. Sure, he doesn't have the physical set of tools Prime Scherzer did -- few ever have -- but he gutted through it and provided the Jays with 5 ⅔ innings of strong work, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out five.

Max Scherzer turns back the clock in ALCS Game 4, just when the Blue Jays needed him the most
Matt Snyder
Max Scherzer turns back the clock in ALCS Game 4, just when the Blue Jays needed him the most

Blue Jays bats still alive

What a backwards series for the Blue Jays' offense. The Mariners' pitching situation was in total disarray for Game 1 and Jays leadoff man George Springer started things off with a first-inning homer. They didn't score again that night, losing 3-1. In Game 2, the Mariners still weren't fully recovered from ALDS Game 5 and were forced to run starter Logan Gilbert out on short rest. The Jays only scored three runs in a blowout loss.

Now, over in Seattle -- generally a pitcher's paradise -- the Mariners had a fully rested and stocked pitching staff. And the Blue Jays battered them for 13 runs in Game 3. There were only 15 runs combined in three ALDS games -- and 35 innings. That's 70 at-bats. The Jays scored 13 in nine at-bats in Game 3.

It wasn't quite that absurd in Game 4, but the Blue Jays still chased Mariners starter Luis Castillo from the game after just 2 ⅓ innings. They pounded out 10 hits, including two home runs.

Speaking of, make sure to give shortstop Andrés Giménez his due. He only hit seven home runs in the regular season with a paltry .313 slugging percentage. He hit a two-run home run that turned the tide in Game 3. He did it again in Game 4. He also came through with a two-RBI single Thursday. That's six RBI in two games in an oppressive park after he only had 35 RBI in 101 games in the regular season.

Oh, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also homered. Again.

That's five so far in eight games in the 2025 playoffs.

Every road team has won so far

It's probably far too early to point this out, but I can't help it. Prior to the 2019 season, there had never been a seven-game series in which the road team won all seven games. The Astros and Nationals pulled it off that season, with Scherzer's Nats taking the series with a Game 7 win in Houston. It happened again just four years later and the Astros were, again, the losing team. This time it was the Astros winning Games 3-5 in Arlington while the Rangers won Games 1-2 and 6-7 in Houston.

Fast-forward to the 2025 ALCS. The Mariners won two games in Toronto and now the Blue Jays have answered with two wins in Seattle.

How weird is this one?

The Blue Jays had the second-best home record in baseball in the regular season and went 2-0 at home in the ALDS. Before this series, they were 56-27 at home and 41-42 on the road.

The Mariners had the sixth-best home record in baseball at 51-30 while they were 39-42 on the road in the regular season.

It's the bizarro ALCS.

Next up: Game 5 on Friday

It's a quick turnaround for both teams, as not only is Game 5 on Friday, but it's a day game. It starts at 6:08 p.m. ET, which is, of course, just after 3 o'clock local time. Give them all a half day, Seattle businesses. The Mariners have never been to the World Series. This is now the biggest game in franchise history! Until Game 6, at least.

The Mariners have announced Bryce Miller as the starting pitcher and he was great in Game 1 after a bad regular season. Bryan Woo, still recovering from the injury that kept him off the ALDS roster, is available in relief.

The Blue Jays counter with Game 1 starter Kevin Gausman. He threw five scoreless innings in Game 1 before coughing up two runs in the sixth and taking the loss.

Updating Live
(30)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

ALCS Game 4 FINAL: Blue Jays 8, Mariners 2

The Toronto Blue Jays evened the best-of-seven American League Championship Series at 2-2 on Thursday night with their 8-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. The result means it's now essentially a best-of-three series to determine who wins the pennant and advances to the World Series. The outcome also means at least a Game 6 back in Toronto is now guaranteed. 

As for Thursday's Game 4, the Mariners drew first blood with a Josh Naylor solo home run in the second inning, but the Jays swiftly bounced back in the next frame with three runs of their own, including a two-run homer from Andrés Giménez. In the process, they forced Seattle manager Dan Wilson to give the quick hook to starter Luis Castillo after just 2 ⅓ innings. Two more Toronto runs came in the fourth, thanks in part to a George Springer RBI double. Vladimir Guerrero's fifth homer of these playoffs came in the seventh. That's a Jays franchise record for a single postseason. Toronto blew it open in the eighth, as Giménez secured a four-RBI night with a two-run single. 

All the while, 41-year-old Max Scherzer, making the 500th start of his career (regular season and postseason combined), worked 5 ⅔ innings with two runs allowed on three hits. He struck out five, all on the curveball, and walked four. 

Scherzer's night also included his first successful pick-off of a runner on first base since 2013 and in the fifth a vigorous (and also successful) lobbying effort to keep manager John Schneider from pulling him: 

From there, the Toronto bullpen, after allowing a runner inherited from Scherzer to score, spun 3 ⅓ scoreless to secure the win. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 3:07 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 11:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

And we go to the bottom of the ninth

The Mariners have three outs to get six or more runs. That comes to a 0.3% chance of winning Game 4 for Seattle. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 3:21 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 11:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

An observation

Not only are we headed for the road team having won all four games, but it's been totally backward with the Blue Jays' offense. They usually hit better at home and Rogers Centre is a much better hitter's park than T-Mobile, the most pitcher-friendly park in the majors. The Mariners' pitching staff was in disarray after Game 5 of the ALDS and was well setup, at least on paper, heading home. 

The results have just been totally backward. The Jays winning the first two and Mariners coming back to win would've made the most sense. Instead, we got the reverse.

How fun is that?

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 3:19 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 11:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

A spotless frame by Jeff Hoffman takes us to the ninth. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 3:14 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 11:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 3:13 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 11:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jays blow it open

Andrés Giménez makes it a four-RBI night and an 8-2 Toronto lead: 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 3:06 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 11:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Addison Barger having a night with the glove

Here's his latest: 

That sends us to the eighth. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 2:56 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 10:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vlad update

Those five home runs in these playoffs are a franchise record: 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 2:48 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 10:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vlad extends Toronto lead

Make it 6-2 Toronto in the seventh, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cracks his fifth home run of this postseason: 

That run pushed the Jays' chances of winning Game 2 up to 94.2%. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 2:47 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 10:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

And that'll do it for Scherzer after 5 ⅔. He's struck out five and allowed one run. The runner on first is his. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 2:35 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Scherzer's about to face Seattle's 2-3-4 hitters for the third time, so presumably he's got a short leash in the sixth.

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 2:27 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 10:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Check that

No one's warming up for Toronto.

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 2:24 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 10:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

That'll probably be it for Scherzer

But it's been a nifty start for the 41-year-old Mad Max: 5 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 4 SO, 3 BB. It was the 500th start of his career, regular season and playoffs combined. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 2:19 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 10:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Blue Jays in control

In the middle of the fifth, it's 5-1 Blue Jays, and that gives them an 89.2% chance of winning Game 4 and evening the series. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 2:09 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 10:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 1:57 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Springer extends Toronto lead

Postseason demi-god George Springer is at it again: 

That double extended the Toronto lead to 4-1 and gave Springer his fourth RBI of these playoffs. That's a nice capstone to his highly impressive bounce-back regular season in 2025. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 1:48 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

IKF now 2 for 2 in Game 4. He's aboard with no outs in the fourth.

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 1:45 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mad Max

Max Scherzer came out breathing fire for the playoffs. He's given up a solo homer, but that's it for three innings. He's struck out only one and walked three, but he's picked a guy off and gotten a double play. He's thrown 43 pitches.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 1:41 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Gabe Speier prevents any further damage. 3-1 Jays going into the home half of the third.

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 1:30 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fun fact: Daulton Varsho is named after '90s Phillies catcher Darren Daulton, who was great friends with Gary Varsho, a part-timer for the Cubs, Pirates, Phillies and Reds in the '90s.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 1:29 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Make it 3-1

Daulton Varsho works a walk with the bases loaded and one out to put another run on the board for Toronto. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 1:26 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

He was struggling to locate, and manager Dan Wilson isn't messing around. 

Dayn Perry
October 17, 2025, 1:23 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Luis Castillo is done

With one out, after having already given up a two-run homer to the nine-hole hitter, Mariners starter Luis Castillo has given up two singles and a walk. The bases are loaded with one out and Mariners manager Dan Wilson has seen enough. Castillo is done with reliever Gabe Speier coming in to face Daulton Varsho.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 1:21 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Blue Jays jump out to 2-1 lead

In Game 3, things started to turn when light-hitting shortstop Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer. It just happened again. 

Giménez hit only seven home runs in 369 at-bats this season. He's hit 17 homers in a year before, but he only slugged .313 this season. To see him go deep two straight games in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball is shocking.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 1:16 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mariners take 1-0 lead on Naylor HR

Josh Naylor went deep off Max Scherzer in the bottom of the second to get the scoring started here in Game 4. 

Naylor also homered in Game 2 of this series, a 10-3 Mariners win. He now has four career postseason home runs.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 1:06 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 9:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Scherzer escapes major trouble

The Mariners got two runners on with one out, but Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer induced an inning-ending double play. 0-0 through one in Seattle.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 12:49 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Easy first for Luis Castillo

The Mariners starter needed just seven pitches to get through the top of the Blue Jays' order.

Kate Feldman
October 17, 2025, 12:43 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 8:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 4 almost underway

There will be some overlap, as NLCS Game 3 is headed to the eighth inning. This one, ALCS Game 4, is set to start in about four minutes.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 12:34 AM
Oct. 16, 2025, 8:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Blue Jays lineup

George Springer DH
Nathan Lukes LF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Alejandro Kirk C
Daulton Varsho CF
Ernie Clement 3B
Addison Barger RF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B
Andres Giménez SS

Max Scherzer SP

Kate Feldman
October 16, 2025, 11:31 PM
Oct. 16, 2025, 7:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mariners lineup

Randy Arozarena LF
Cal Raleigh C
Julio Rodríguez CF
Jorge Polanco DH
Josh Naylor 1B
Eugenio Suárez 3B
Dominic Calzone RF
J.P. Crawford SS
Leo Rivas 2B

Luis Castillo SP

Kate Feldman
October 16, 2025, 11:30 PM
Oct. 16, 2025, 7:30 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:54

    NLCS Highlights: Brewers at Dodgers - Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Pat Murphy Sounds Off After Brewers Fall To 0-3 In NLCS

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Dodgers' Bullpen Shut Down Brewers In Game 3 Of NLCS

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Jackson Chourio Exits NLCS Game 3 With Apparent Hamstring Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Blue Jays Reminded Everyone Who They Were With Game 3 Blowout

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Mariners Plan Vs. Max Scherzer In Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    Blue Jays Offense Erupts In 1st Win Of Series

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Max Scherzer Gets The Call For Toronto In Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Dodgers Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead Tonight

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Shohei Ohtani's Struggles vs. Lefties Continues

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Pat Murphy: Game 3 Pitching Plans Are 'Under Construction'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:49

    ALCS Highlights: Blue Jays at Mariners - Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Blue Jays and Mariners Sound Off Following ALCS Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    ALCS Game 3 Recap: Blue Jays Offense Erupts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    ALCS Game 3 Recap: Vladdy Produces After Starting Series 0-7

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    ALCS Game 3 Recap: Shane Bieber Dominates In Seattle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    ALCS Game 3 Recap: Max Scherzer To Start Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    NLCS Game 3 Preview: Dodgers Starting Pitcher Gauntlet

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    NLCS Game 3 Preview: Can Brewers Get To The Dodgers Bullpen?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    NLCS Game 3 Preview: Brewers Need An Offensive Spark

See All MLB Videos