Mariners vs. Blue Jays live updates: World Series date with Dodgers on the line in pivotal ALCS Game 7

The winner of Monday night's game heads to the World Series. The loser goes home. Simple enough

The American League Championship Series will conclude Monday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 on Sunday to force the win-or-go-home Game 7. The winner of Monday's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series beginning Friday. The loser goes home.

The Mariners have never been to the World Series. In fact, they had never won more than two games in the ALCS prior to this year. This is the closest they've ever been to a pennant. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, last went to the World Series in 1993. That was the second of their back-to-back championships. One long pennant drought will end Monday and the other will continue.

Former AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is on the mound for the Blue Jays. The Mariners counter with George Kirby.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 7 below.

We're through four innings

Feels like it should be more, but four it is. Mariners nursing a 2-1 lead.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 1:38 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:38 pm EDT
 
Kirby's stuff looks pretty good right now. Not that the Mariners should extend him any further.

Matt Snyder
October 21, 2025, 1:36 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:36 pm EDT
 
Gabe Speier is warming for the Mariners. Probably for the Barger/IKF/Giménez lane if things get messy this inning.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 1:33 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:33 pm EDT
 
Varland's team had a bye and he still leads the postseason in appearances. 

 
Assenmacher threw 9 ⅓ innings in those 14 appearances. LOOGYs, man.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 1:29 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:29 pm EDT
 
Varland gets through the fourth without further damage.

 
This is Varland's tenth appearance in Toronto's 11 games this postseason. The single-postseason record is 14 appearances by Paul Assenmacher (1997) and Brandon Morrow (2017). Not hard to see Varland breaking that if Toronto advances.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 1:27 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:27 pm EDT
 
No. 9 hitter Victor Robles draws a walk to put two on with two out, and Shane Bieber's night is done. Louie Varland is coming in to face Julio.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 1:25 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:25 pm EDT
 
One-out double for J.P. Crawford

It's 8-9 in the Mariners' lineup, but Bieber shouldn't stay much longer.

Matt Snyder
October 21, 2025, 1:21 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Louie Varland is warming up for the Blue Jays.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 1:17 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:17 pm EDT
 
Right as I say that, Kirby has a quick 1-2-3 inning against the 2-3-4 hitters.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 1:15 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:15 pm EDT
 
13 batters and six baserunners for Bieber. He doesn't feel long for this game. Neither does Kirby, for that matter.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 1:07 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:07 pm EDT
 
Neither pitcher is really fooling the opposition so far, generally.

Matt Snyder
October 21, 2025, 1:04 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 9:04 pm EDT
 
Rodríguez puts Seattle back ahead

A solo home run here in the third by Julio Rodríguez puts the Mariners back in front. It's 2-1 Seattle.

Here's a look:

Rodríguez, of course, helped the Mariners take an early lead by beginning the game with a double. He later scored on a Josh Naylor single.

The Mariners, with a win, would advance to their first World Series in franchise history.  

 
Seattle's 7-8-9 hitters have been so bad this postseason no matter who they've put there. It's three innings worth of easy outs every game.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 12:51 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:51 pm EDT
 
Never mind. I should've better factored in who was coming up next. So should've Dan Wilson.

Matt Snyder
October 21, 2025, 12:48 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:48 pm EDT
 
Well how about that? A bunt I agree with and it was done properly.

Matt Snyder
October 21, 2025, 12:45 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:45 pm EDT
 
Seattle has two on, none out to begin the second.

 
The last time the Blue Jays were in the World Series, they played the Phillies, who had Darren Daulton as their catcher. Daulton was Gary Varsho's teammate once upon a time, and Gary named his son Daulton after him. So, Daulton Varsho is your tie-in between this year's Blue Jays and the last Blue Jays team to reach the World Series.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 12:44 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:44 pm EDT
 
Kirby's gonna have to get his fastball out of the middle the plate. Lucky to escape that inning with just one run allowed.

7d0813e8-a56e-4ff1-a3ea-b6543f220a51.jpg
Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 12:40 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:40 pm EDT
 
Blue Jays tie it, 1-1

Daulton Varsho comes through with a two-out single to tie things up, 1-1. It wasn't hit hard, but it was put in play and found a hole. There's always something to be said for avoiding strikeouts with runners on base. 

Ernie Clement lined out to end the threat. 

We just saw two runs on four hits and a walk combined between the two offenses in the first inning. George Kirby of the Mariners threw 25 pitches while Shane Bieber threw 20 pitches. Both threw plenty of high-stress pitches. This one is gonna be fun.

Matt Snyder
October 21, 2025, 12:38 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:38 pm EDT
 
I have no idea why Kirby threw Vlad Jr. a fastball in an 0-2 count. Guerrero singles and the Blue Jays have runners on first and second with one out.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 12:33 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:33 pm EDT
 
George Kirby's velocity is up 2-3 mph across the board in the first inning.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 12:30 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:30 pm EDT
 
Can't say I've ever seen a player try to break up a double play by jumping before he gets to second base.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 12:27 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Josh Naylor interference ends inning

The Mariners were able to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Josh Naylor's RBI single, scoring Julio Rodríguez, who had a leadoff double to start the game. With Naylor on first, Jorge Polanco sent a grounder to shortstop that looked like an easy double play. Instead, Naylor turned around on his way into second base and hopped up into the throw. 

The umpires got together and correctly ruled the runner at first out due to Naylor's interference.

Per rule 6.01(a)(6)

If, in the judgment of the umpire, a base runner willfully and deliberately interferes with a batted ball or a fielder in the act of fielding a batted ball with the obvious intent to break up a double play, the ball is dead. The umpire shall call the runner out for interference and also call out the batter-runner because of the action of his teammate. In no event may bases be run or runs scored because of such action by a runner.

The double play ended the inning. It's 1-0 Mariners going to the bottom of the first.

Matt Snyder
October 21, 2025, 12:24 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:24 pm EDT
 
Very long way to go in this one, but history is on Seattle's side:

Teams that score first are 89-49 all-time in winner-take-all postseason games   h/t @EliasSports

— slangsonsports.bsky.social (@slangsonsports.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 8:19 PM
Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 12:20 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:20 pm EDT
 
Naylor puts the Mariners ahead early

Seattle jumps ahead here in the top of the first, with Josh Naylor bringing home Julio Rodríguez with a one-out single. Smashed a ball into the ground that got underneath a diving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and into right field.

Here's a look:

The Mariners are seeking their first World Series appearance in franchise history.

 
Julio doubles to lead it off

The first-inning rally has happened a lot this postseason.

Matt Snyder
October 21, 2025, 12:12 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Game 7 is underway

Shane Bieber delivers a ball to get us going. Winner advances to the World Series. 

 
Marco Estrada threw out the ceremonial first pitch in Toronto.

Mike Axisa
October 21, 2025, 12:00 AM
Oct. 20, 2025, 8:00 pm EDT
