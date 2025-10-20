The American League Championship Series will conclude Monday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 on Sunday to force the win-or-go-home Game 7. The winner of Monday's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series beginning Friday. The loser goes home.

The Mariners have never been to the World Series. In fact, they had never won more than two games in the ALCS prior to this year. This is the closest they've ever been to a pennant. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, last went to the World Series in 1993. That was the second of their back-to-back championships. One long pennant drought will end Monday and the other will continue.

Former AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is on the mound for the Blue Jays. The Mariners counter with George Kirby.

