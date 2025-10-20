We're through four innings
Feels like it should be more, but four it is. Mariners nursing a 2-1 lead.
The American League Championship Series will conclude Monday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 on Sunday to force the win-or-go-home Game 7. The winner of Monday's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series beginning Friday. The loser goes home.
The Mariners have never been to the World Series. In fact, they had never won more than two games in the ALCS prior to this year. This is the closest they've ever been to a pennant. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, last went to the World Series in 1993. That was the second of their back-to-back championships. One long pennant drought will end Monday and the other will continue.
Former AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is on the mound for the Blue Jays. The Mariners counter with George Kirby.
CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 7 below.
Kirby's stuff looks pretty good right now. Not that the Mariners should extend him any further.
Gabe Speier is warming for the Mariners. Probably for the Barger/IKF/Giménez lane if things get messy this inning.
Varland's team had a bye and he still leads the postseason in appearances.
Assenmacher threw 9 ⅓ innings in those 14 appearances. LOOGYs, man.
Varland gets through the fourth without further damage.
This is Varland's tenth appearance in Toronto's 11 games this postseason. The single-postseason record is 14 appearances by Paul Assenmacher (1997) and Brandon Morrow (2017). Not hard to see Varland breaking that if Toronto advances.
No. 9 hitter Victor Robles draws a walk to put two on with two out, and Shane Bieber's night is done. Louie Varland is coming in to face Julio.
It's 8-9 in the Mariners' lineup, but Bieber shouldn't stay much longer.
Louie Varland is warming up for the Blue Jays.
Right as I say that, Kirby has a quick 1-2-3 inning against the 2-3-4 hitters.
13 batters and six baserunners for Bieber. He doesn't feel long for this game. Neither does Kirby, for that matter.
Neither pitcher is really fooling the opposition so far, generally.
A solo home run here in the third by Julio Rodríguez puts the Mariners back in front. It's 2-1 Seattle.
Here's a look:
Rodríguez, of course, helped the Mariners take an early lead by beginning the game with a double. He later scored on a Josh Naylor single.
The Mariners, with a win, would advance to their first World Series in franchise history.
Seattle's 7-8-9 hitters have been so bad this postseason no matter who they've put there. It's three innings worth of easy outs every game.
Never mind. I should've better factored in who was coming up next. So should've Dan Wilson.
Well how about that? A bunt I agree with and it was done properly.
Seattle has two on, none out to begin the second.
The last time the Blue Jays were in the World Series, they played the Phillies, who had Darren Daulton as their catcher. Daulton was Gary Varsho's teammate once upon a time, and Gary named his son Daulton after him. So, Daulton Varsho is your tie-in between this year's Blue Jays and the last Blue Jays team to reach the World Series.
Kirby's gonna have to get his fastball out of the middle the plate. Lucky to escape that inning with just one run allowed.
Daulton Varsho comes through with a two-out single to tie things up, 1-1. It wasn't hit hard, but it was put in play and found a hole. There's always something to be said for avoiding strikeouts with runners on base.
Ernie Clement lined out to end the threat.
We just saw two runs on four hits and a walk combined between the two offenses in the first inning. George Kirby of the Mariners threw 25 pitches while Shane Bieber threw 20 pitches. Both threw plenty of high-stress pitches. This one is gonna be fun.
I have no idea why Kirby threw Vlad Jr. a fastball in an 0-2 count. Guerrero singles and the Blue Jays have runners on first and second with one out.
George Kirby's velocity is up 2-3 mph across the board in the first inning.
Can't say I've ever seen a player try to break up a double play by jumping before he gets to second base.
The Mariners were able to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Josh Naylor's RBI single, scoring Julio Rodríguez, who had a leadoff double to start the game. With Naylor on first, Jorge Polanco sent a grounder to shortstop that looked like an easy double play. Instead, Naylor turned around on his way into second base and hopped up into the throw.
The umpires got together and correctly ruled the runner at first out due to Naylor's interference.
Per rule 6.01(a)(6)
If, in the judgment of the umpire, a base runner willfully and deliberately interferes with a batted ball or a fielder in the act of fielding a batted ball with the obvious intent to break up a double play, the ball is dead. The umpire shall call the runner out for interference and also call out the batter-runner because of the action of his teammate. In no event may bases be run or runs scored because of such action by a runner.
The double play ended the inning. It's 1-0 Mariners going to the bottom of the first.
Very long way to go in this one, but history is on Seattle's side:
Seattle jumps ahead here in the top of the first, with Josh Naylor bringing home Julio Rodríguez with a one-out single. Smashed a ball into the ground that got underneath a diving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and into right field.
Here's a look:
The Mariners are seeking their first World Series appearance in franchise history.
The first-inning rally has happened a lot this postseason.
Shane Bieber delivers a ball to get us going. Winner advances to the World Series.
Marco Estrada threw out the ceremonial first pitch in Toronto.