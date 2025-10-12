Skip to Main Content
MLB playoffs live updates: Mariners vs. Blue Jays score, analysis from ALCS Game 1

Cal Raleigh and the Mariners take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays Sunday

The 2025 American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays -- respective champions of the AL West and AL East -- gets underway with Game 1 on Sunday at Rogers Centre. This best-of-seven series that will determine who wins the pennant and advances to the World Series to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller during the regular season struggled to a 5.68 ERA and 5.17 FIP across 18 starts and 90 innings. Miller's selection to start the series opener in part reflects Seattle's fatigued staff. While Toronto hasn't played since Wednesday, the Mariners are coming in on one day of rest, and their win over the Detroit Tigers in the deciding Game 5 of the ALDS spanned 15 innings. In that game, Seattle used seven different pitchers, including three starters. Miller comes into this start on three days of rest, as he worked 4 ⅓ innings and threw 55 pitches in Game 4 against Detroit.

On the other side, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman will be making his first start since Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 4. In that start, he limited the Yankees to one run on four hits in 5 ⅔ innings. During the regular season, Gausman had an ERA of 3.59 and a FIP of 3.42 in 193 innings.

On the roster front, Toronto for the ALCS has added veteran right-handers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to the mix after they were left off for the club's ALDS triumph over the New York Yankees. Star shortstop Bo Bichette, however, remains sidelined with a knee injury and has been left off. Bryan Woo was added to the Mariners' roster after missing the ALDS with pectoral inflammation that started in mid-September.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 info

  • Time: 8:03 p.m. ET | Date: Sun., Oct. 12
  • Location: Rogers Centre -- Toronto
  • TV channel: Fox | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Starting pitchers: RHP Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (TOR)
  • Odds: Blue Jays -158, Mariners +134 (via DraftKings)

We'll be here throughout Game 1 to provide highlights, analysis, and running commentary. You can find all that just below.

Dayn Perry
October 13, 2025, 1:27 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:27 pm EDT
 
Between the two teams, the last 20 batters have made outs. It's 1-0 Blue Jays heading to the sixth inning.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 1:24 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:24 pm EDT
 
That's 11 of the last 12 retired for Miller. Gausman is also pitching well. This is morphing into a pitchers' duel after some first inning fireworks.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 1:13 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:13 pm EDT
 
Mariners have to be happy to get this kind of outing from Miller in light of his regular-season struggles and the strength of the Toronto offense. 

Dayn Perry
October 13, 2025, 1:13 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:13 pm EDT
 
Josh Naylor gave one a ride with two outs, but it was to the wrong part of the park (dead center). 

Dayn Perry
October 13, 2025, 1:07 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:07 pm EDT
 
Nathan Lukes out of the game

He fouled a ball into his knee in the first inning. Myles Straw has replaced him in right field.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 1:01 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:01 pm EDT
 
Bryce Miller has settled in. He's retired eight of the last nine batters he's faced.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 12:58 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:58 pm EDT
 
We're through two

And the Blue Jays lead the Mariners 1-0. That gives Toronto a 64.7% chance of winning ALCS Game 1. 

Dayn Perry
October 13, 2025, 12:46 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:46 pm EDT
 
Some loud contact and comfortable at-bats against Bryce Miller that inning. He held the Blue Jays to just the one run on Springer's homer though.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 12:32 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:32 pm EDT
 
In praise of Dan Wilson

Dan Wilson has greatly improved his managerial aesthetic since he grew that mustache. He now looks like a harried encyclopedia salesman with a second mortgage (compliment). 

Dayn Perry
October 13, 2025, 12:29 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Blue Jays take a 1-0 lead

George Springer sends Bryce Miller's first pitch over the right-center field wall for a leadoff homer. The Mariners blew a run-scoring opportunity in the top of the first, and the Blue Jays wasted no time making them regret it.

That is Springer's 21st career postseason homer. Only Manny Ramirez (29), Jose Altuve (27), Kyle Schwarber (23), and Bernie Williams (22) have more.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 12:17 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:17 pm EDT
 
Yeah, maybe Dan Wilson should've challenged
Dayn Perry
October 13, 2025, 12:16 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:16 pm EDT
 
Mariners making noise in the first

Back-to-back singles for Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez put runners on the corners with one out. Jorge Polanco then hit a tapper to third that Addison Barger threw home to get Raleigh. Only the Yankees scored more runs on homers than the Mariners during the regular season. Keep Seattle in the park, and you can beat them.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 12:11 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:11 pm EDT
 
No sorry there will be nothing bad said about the Mariners' teal jerseys.

Kate Feldman
October 13, 2025, 12:10 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:10 pm EDT
 
I do love Toronto's white panel hats though.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 12:09 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:09 pm EDT
 
Both teams wearing non-white/gray jerseys. Unfortunate start to this ALCS. 

Dayn Perry
October 13, 2025, 12:08 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:08 pm EDT
 
Game 1 is underway

Kevin Gausman's first pitch to Randy Arozarena is a fastball away for a ball. The ALCS has begun.

Mike Axisa
October 13, 2025, 12:05 AM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:05 pm EDT
 
Regular-season series

The Blue Jays won the season series 4-2 over Seattle. The Mariners won two of three in Toronto in April, then the Blue Jays returned the favor and swept Seattle in Seattle in May. It's been a long time since these two teams last played. The regular-season series doesn't tell you much about who these teams are today.

Mike Axisa
October 12, 2025, 11:59 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 7:59 pm EDT
 
This is the 1977 expansion series

The Mariners and Blue Jays both joined the league in expansion teams in 1977. The Mariners went 64-98 in their first season and did not make the playoffs until 1995. The Blue Jays went 54-107 their first year, but beat Seattle to the postseason by a decade. They got there for the first time in 1985.

Mike Axisa
October 12, 2025, 11:20 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 7:20 pm EDT
 
Game 1 starting lineups

Welcome to the ALCS. Here's how the visiting Mariners will lineup for Game 1:

1. LF Randy Arozarena, RHB
2. C Cal Raleigh, SHB
3. CF Julio Rodríguez, RHB
4. 2B Jorge Polanco, SHB
5. 1B Josh Naylor, LHB
6. 3B Eugenio Suárez, RHB
7. DH Dominic Canzone, LHB
8. RF Victor Robles, RHB
9. SS JP Crawford, LHB

SP Bryce Miller, RHP

Miller threw 4 ⅓ innings and 55 pitches in Game 4 of the ALDS on Wednesday. He's on short rest today because that 15-inning Game 5 against the Tigers wrecked Seattle's pitching staff. Luis Castillo was lined up to start today, but he came out of the bullpen in that game. Here now is the well-rested Blue Jays lineup:

1. DH George Springer, RHB
2. RF Nathan Lukes, LHB
3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., RHB
4. 3B Addison Barger, LHB
5. C Alejandro Kirk, RHB
6. CF Daulton Varsho, LHB
7. 2B Ernie Clement, RHB
8. LF Anthony Santander, SHB
9. SS Andrés Giménez, LHB

SP Kevin Gausman, RHP

The Blue Jays have not played since Wednesday and, because they had the AL's best record, they knew the ALCS would open in Toronto no matter they opponent. They've had three relaxing days at home leading into Game 1.

Mike Axisa
October 12, 2025, 11:01 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 7:01 pm EDT
