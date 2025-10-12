MLB playoffs live updates: Mariners vs. Blue Jays score, analysis from ALCS Game 1

The 2025 American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays -- respective champions of the AL West and AL East -- gets underway with Game 1 on Sunday at Rogers Centre. This best-of-seven series that will determine who wins the pennant and advances to the World Series to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller during the regular season struggled to a 5.68 ERA and 5.17 FIP across 18 starts and 90 innings. Miller's selection to start the series opener in part reflects Seattle's fatigued staff. While Toronto hasn't played since Wednesday, the Mariners are coming in on one day of rest, and their win over the Detroit Tigers in the deciding Game 5 of the ALDS spanned 15 innings. In that game, Seattle used seven different pitchers, including three starters. Miller comes into this start on three days of rest, as he worked 4 ⅓ innings and threw 55 pitches in Game 4 against Detroit.

On the other side, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman will be making his first start since Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 4. In that start, he limited the Yankees to one run on four hits in 5 ⅔ innings. During the regular season, Gausman had an ERA of 3.59 and a FIP of 3.42 in 193 innings.

On the roster front, Toronto for the ALCS has added veteran right-handers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to the mix after they were left off for the club's ALDS triumph over the New York Yankees. Star shortstop Bo Bichette, however, remains sidelined with a knee injury and has been left off. Bryan Woo was added to the Mariners' roster after missing the ALDS with pectoral inflammation that started in mid-September.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 info

Time : 8:03 p.m. ET | Date : Sun., Oct. 12

: 8:03 p.m. ET | : Sun., Oct. 12 Location : Rogers Centre -- Toronto

: Rogers Centre -- Toronto TV channel : Fox | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: Fox | : fubo (Try for free) Starting pitchers : RHP Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (TOR)

: RHP Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (TOR) Odds: Blue Jays -158, Mariners +134 (via DraftKings)

We'll be here throughout Game 1 to provide highlights, analysis, and running commentary. You can find all that just below.