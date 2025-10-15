24 pitches through two scoreless innings for Kirby.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays live updates and score for ALCS Game 3
Seattle is just two wins away from the World Series
The American League Championship Series will continue on Wednesday with Game 3 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners took each of the first two contests in Toronto, affording them a clear pathway to winning the franchise's first pennant during the three games played in front of a home crowd. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, now face long odds: more than 80% of MLB teams to fall behind 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have then lost said series.
Game 3 will begin just after 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and fubo (Try for free). The pitching matchup will feature Mariners right-hander George Kirby taking on Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber, who was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline for exact moments like this one.
CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 3 below.
Josh Naylor is quite good at pandering
He showed up to the ballpark today in a Supersonics jersey, and also just made a nice jumping catch to take a base hit away from Alejandro Kirk.
Mariners take a 2-0 lead
For the second straight game, Julio Rodríguez smacks a first-inning homer. This one's a two-run shot. It's 2-0 Mariners in Game 3, and Jorge Polanco just followed with a double. Shane Bieber hasn't fooled anyone in his two postseason starts.
He was overshadowed by Cal Raleigh, but Rodríguez had another terrific season, hitting .267/.324/.474 with 32 homers, 30 steals, and Gold Glove-caliber defense. That includes a .272/.356/.663 line in the second half.
T-Mobile Park is a brutal place to hit and it masks just how good Julio is. He's a superstar of the first order, and he's showing it in this series.
And there's a stolen base for Handsome Randy. The Mariners have a runner on second with one out.
A leadoff walk to Randy Arozarena, who managed negative baserunning value (per FanGraphs) during the regular season despite stealing 30 bags. Hard to do.
Kirby escapes by striking out Anthony Santander. Before the game, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he moved Santander up into the cleanup spot because he's looking for someone to give them a big swing. Didn't happen there.
Mariners coming up to bat. Game is scoreless.
Guerrero, who hasn't done much this series, will be on second on an error.
Game 3 is underway
George Kirby's first pitch to George Springer is a fastball for a called strike.
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson threw out the ceremonial first pitch in Seattle.
First ALCS game in Seattle since 2001
The last time the Mariners played an ALCS game in Seattle, it was their historic 116-win season in 2001. They hosted the Yankees for Game 1 that year, though the Yankees spoiled the party, and won 4-2 thanks to a Paul O'Neill two-run homer. Here is the starting lineup the Mariners used that night:
1. RF Ichiro Suzuki
2. SS Carlos Guillen
3. 2B Bret Boone
4. DH Edgar Martinez
5. CF Mike Cameron
6. 1B John Olerud
7. LF Jay Buhner
8. C Dan Wilson
9. 3B David Bell
SP Aaron Sele
Wilson is of course Seattle's manager now.
Game 3 starting lineups
First, the visiting Blue Jays:
1. DH George Springer, RHB
2. LF Nathan Lukes, LHB
3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., RHB
4. RF Anthony Santander, SHB
5. C Alejandro Kirk, RHB
6. CF Daulton Varsho, LHB
7. 3B Addison Barger, LHB
8. 2B Ernie Clement, RHB
9. SS Andrés Giménez, LHP
SP Shane Bieber, RHP
Santander moves up to the cleanup spot and Barger, who is 8 for 14 (.222) slides down to the No. 7 spot. Also, this will be Bieber's first start in Seattle since his last start before Tommy John surgery in April 2024.
Here now are the home Mariners:
1. LF Randy Arozarena, RHB
2. C Cal Raleigh, SHB
3. CF Julio Rodríguez, RHB
4. 2B Jorge Polanco, SHB
5. 1B Josh Naylor, LHB
6. 3B Eugenio Suárez, RHB
7. DH Dominic Canzone, LHB
8. RF Victor Robles, RHB
9. SS JP Crawford, LHB
SP George Kirby RHP
Standard alignment against righties for Seattle. Righty Mitch Garver will pinch-hit for Canzone against a lefty, and, if needed ALDS Game 3 hero Leo Rivas will pinch-hit for Garver against a righty later in the game.
Is tonight the night there will be offense at T-Mobile Park?
It's one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in baseball. How pitcher-friendly? This pitcher-friendly:
T-Mobile Park has seen 9 straight playoff games (since 2001) where the 2 teams combined for 6 or fewer runs That’s the longest such streak at any venue, ahead of: Tropicana Field 2008–10: 7 Baltimore Memorial Stadium 1979–83: 7 Yankee Stadium 1956–58: 7— slangsonsports.bsky.social (@slangsonsports.bsky.social) October 15, 2025 at 7:11 PM
How the Blue Jays can make this a series
Our R.J. Anderson dug into it ahead of Game 3:
