Mariners vs. Blue Jays live updates and score for ALCS Game 3

The American League Championship Series will continue on Wednesday with Game 3 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners took each of the first two contests in Toronto, affording them a clear pathway to winning the franchise's first pennant during the three games played in front of a home crowd. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, now face long odds: more than 80% of MLB teams to fall behind 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have then lost said series.

Game 3 will begin just after 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and fubo (Try for free). The pitching matchup will feature Mariners right-hander George Kirby taking on Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber, who was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline for exact moments like this one.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 3 below.