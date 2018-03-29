Marlins, Cubs honor Stoneman Douglas victims during opening series in Miami
The Marlins and Cubs begin their season in Miami on Thursday
Six weeks ago 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. This week, the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs will honor the victims during their first series of the new regular season.
The Marlins will wear Stoneman Douglas patches on their jersey during their four-game series with the Cubs at Marlins Park.
Cubs players wore Stoneman Douglas shirts during batting practice prior to Thursday's season opener.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from Stoneman Douglas and called for change in the wake of the shooting. He also left the team in spring training to return to Parkland to speak during the vigil.
