correa.jpg
USATI

Major League Baseball's 2021-22 offseason saw a free agency surge ahead of the work stoppage. Multiple big-name free agents inked deals in the days leading up to the MLB lockout, which went into effect on Dec. 2. Now, after 99 days, the owner-imposed lockout is finally over, and a free-agent frenzy could begin as soon as Thursday night. 

Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez, Marcus Semien and Marcus Stroman are among the free agents who found new homes in the last few pre-lockout days. Teams were not able to sign free agents to the 40-man roster during the lockout.

Scherzer got a record deal with the Mets. The Rangers committed $500 million to Seager and Semien to remake their infield as they try to transition from rebuilder to contender. Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, left the Blue Jays for the Mariners. Toronto filled his rotation void with Kevin Gausman.

All these moves come after big-name pitchers like Noah Syndergaard and Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to deals earlier in November. There are still plenty of big fish swimming in the free-agent pond, including Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant. But the lockout caused a free-agent spree.

Miss any of the action? We'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the winter, work stoppage or otherwise. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.

Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

2021-22 MLB free agent tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Carlos Correa (27)
SS
Unsigned
2
Corey Seager (27)
SS Signed 10-year deal
3
Kris Bryant (30)
3B/OF
Unsigned
4
Marcus Semien (31)
2B/SS Signed seven-year deal
5
Freddie Freeman (32)
1B
Unsigned
6
Robbie Ray (30)
LHP Signed five-year deal
7
Max Scherzer (37)
RHP Signed three-year deal
8
Kevin Gausman (31)
RHP Signed five-year deal
9
Marcus Stroman (30)
RHP Signed three-year deal
10
Starling Marte (33)
OF Signed four-year deal
11
Trevor Story (29)
SS
Unsigned
12
Chris Taylor (31)
UTL Signed four-year deal
13
Javier Baez (29)
INF Signed six-year deal
14
Nick Castellanos (30)
OF
Unsigned
15
OF

Unsigned
16
Clayton Kershaw (33)
LHP
Unsigned
17
Justin Verlander (39)
RHP Signed one-year deal
18
Noah Syndergaard (29)
RHP Signed one-year deal
19
Eduardo Rodriguez (28)
LHP Signed five-year deal
20
Kenley Jansen (34)
RHP
Unsigned
21
Raisel Iglesias (32)
RHP Signed four-year deal
22
Anthony Rizzo (32)
1B
Unsigned
23
Michael Conforto (29)
OF
Unsigned
24
Jon Gray (30)
RHP Signed four-year deal
25
Brandon Belt (33)
1B Accepted qualifying offer
26
Kyle Schwarber (29)
OF/1B/DH
Unsigned
27
Nelson Cruz (41)
DH
Unsigned
28
Mark Canha (33)
UTL Signed two-year deal
29
Corey Kluber (35)
RHP Signed one-year deal
30
Steven Matz (30)
LHP Signed four-year deal
31
Carlos Rodon (29)
LHP
Unsigned
32
Michael Pineda (33)
RHP
Unsigned
33
Zack Greinke (38)
RHP
Unsigned
34
Corey Knebel (30)
RHP Signed one-year deal
35
Collin McHugh (34)
RHP
Unsigned
36
Danny Duffy (33)
LHP
Unsigned
37
Brooks Raley (33)
LHP Signed two-year deal
38
Kyle Seager (34)
3B
Retired
39
Jorge Soler (30)
OF
Unsigned
40
Eddie Rosario (30)
OF
Unsigned
41
Alex Wood (31)
LHP Signed two-year deal
42
Anthony DeSclafani (31)
RHP Signed three-year deal
43
Yusei Kikuchi (30)
LHP
Unsigned
44
Avisail Garcia (30)
OF Signed four-year deal
45
Eduardo Escobar (33)
3B Signed two-year deal
46
Tommy Pham (34)
OF
Unsigned
47
Leury Garcia (30)
UTL Signed three-year deal
48
Joe Kelly (33)
RHP
Unsigned
49
Joc Pederson (29)
OF
Unsigned
50
Kendall Graveman (31)
RHP Signed three-year deal