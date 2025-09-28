MLB Game 162: Live updates on AL East, AL Central, wild card races, more playoff chases Sunday

The final day of the 2025 MLB regular season has arrived and still so much is at stake. There is one postseason berth up for grabs, two divisions and one Wild Card Series bye. There is also some postseason seeding to sort out. As a reminder, every game Sunday begins at or around 3 p.m. ET to maximize drama.

Here is what's at stake Sunday:

Third NL wild card

This race is two teams -- Mets and Reds -- for one spot. The winner is the third wild card and the loser goes home. The Reds won the season series (4-2) and hold the tiebreaker. The Mets need a win and a Reds loss to get that third wild card spot. Any other outcome, and the Reds are in.

AL East title

The Blue Jays and Yankees are both in the postseason. Sunday will determine which team wins the AL East and gets a Wild Card Series bye and which team is the top wild card spot. Toronto won the season series (8-5) and has the tiebreaker. The Yankees need a win and a Blue Jays loss to win the AL East. The Blue Jays are the division champs with any other outcome.

AL Central title

The Guardians and Tigers are both in the postseason and they will both play in the Wild Card Series this coming week. There is no bye attached to the AL Central title, only home field advantage in the Wild Card Series. The Guardians won the season series (8-5) and have the tiebreaker, so Detroit needs a win and a Guardians loss to win the division. Otherwise it goes to Cleveland.

Following along with our live blog below for updates and analysis throughout the final game of the 2025 season.