MLB Game 162: Live updates on AL East, AL Central, wild card races, more playoff chases Sunday

Keep tabs on all the important races on the final day of the 2025 MLB regular season

By
1 min read

The final day of the 2025 MLB regular season has arrived and still so much is at stake. There is one postseason berth up for grabs, two divisions and one Wild Card Series bye. There is also some postseason seeding to sort out. As a reminder, every game Sunday begins at or around 3 p.m. ET to maximize drama.

Here is what's at stake Sunday:

Third NL wild card

This race is two teams -- Mets and Reds -- for one spot. The winner is the third wild card and the loser goes home. The Reds won the season series (4-2) and hold the tiebreaker. The Mets need a win and a Reds loss to get that third wild card spot. Any other outcome, and the Reds are in.

AL East title

The Blue Jays and Yankees are both in the postseason. Sunday will determine which team wins the AL East and gets a Wild Card Series bye and which team is the top wild card spot. Toronto won the season series (8-5) and has the tiebreaker. The Yankees need a win and a Blue Jays loss to win the AL East. The Blue Jays are the division champs with any other outcome.

AL Central title

The Guardians and Tigers are both in the postseason and they will both play in the Wild Card Series this coming week. There is no bye attached to the AL Central title, only home field advantage in the Wild Card Series. The Guardians won the season series (8-5) and have the tiebreaker, so Detroit needs a win and a Guardians loss to win the division. Otherwise it goes to Cleveland.

Following along with our live blog below for updates and analysis throughout the final game of the 2025 season.

Should the current results hold

The Blue Jays would win the AL East, the Guardians the AL Central, and the Reds the final NL wild card spot.

Mind you, we're only about halfway home in most of these games.

R.J. Anderson
September 28, 2025, 8:50 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:50 pm EDT
 
Shane Smith gives up a hit

The White Sox perfect game bid is over. 

R.J. Anderson
September 28, 2025, 8:44 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:44 pm EDT
 
The Mets are down 4-0 and are going to Edwin Díaz in the fifth inning. They need a win and a Reds loss to get the third wild card spot.

Mike Axisa
September 28, 2025, 8:43 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:43 pm EDT
 
Blue Jays grab a little breathing room

Andrés Giménez comes through with a pinch-hit sac fly and it's 6-4 Blue Jays. As another reminder, the Blue Jays clinch the AL East with a win or a Yankees loss.

Matt Snyder
September 28, 2025, 8:39 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:39 pm EDT
 
Tigers are going to the bullpen with some traffic on board in the fifth. Still a 4-3 Red Sox lead.

R.J. Anderson
September 28, 2025, 8:34 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:34 pm EDT
 
Jays escape

Rookie Mason Fluharty strikes out Jonathan Aranda to leave the bases loaded. It's 5-4 Jays over the Rays through four.

Matt Snyder
September 28, 2025, 8:30 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:30 pm EDT
 
Brewers extend lead

Two-out RBI by Andrew Vaughn makes it 4-2 Brewers over the Reds in the fourth.

Dayn Perry
September 28, 2025, 8:29 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:29 pm EDT
 
Gausman done in Toronto

The Jays still lead, 5-4, but the bases are loaded for the Rays and Kevin Gausman is being removed. Lackluster outing for him and the Jays need him to be their ace in the playoffs.

Matt Snyder
September 28, 2025, 8:26 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:26 pm EDT
 
Brewers take lead

The Brewers flipped a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead over the Reds in one swing by Danny Jansen: 

For the Reds, that spelled an end to Brady Singer's day, and fellow rotation member Nick Lodolo is now coming on in relief for the first time in his big-league career. 

Dayn Perry
September 28, 2025, 8:24 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:24 pm EDT
 
Rays keep hitting Gausman

You've gotta wonder how much longer the Blue Jays want to stick with Kevin Gausman. He just allowed a one-out single and that's the seventh Rays hit. They're having very comfortable at-bats against him. It's 5-4 Jays. 

Matt Snyder
September 28, 2025, 8:20 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:20 pm EDT
 
Red Sox retake the lead

The Red Sox have jumped back ahead of the Tigers here in the fourth thanks to a game-tying two-run home run from David Hamilton and back-to-back doubles by Nick Sogard and Jarren Duran.

Here's the homer:

As noted previously, the Tigers must win this game and have the Guardians lose against the Rangers to take the AL Central crown.

R.J. Anderson
September 28, 2025, 8:19 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:19 pm EDT
 
Mets fall behind Marlins

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is burning through his bullpen like there's no tomorrow -- because there might not be. Off Ryne Stanek in the fourth inning, Eric Wagaman doubled in the first run of the game to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead. Brian Navarreto added a second run on a double off the wall and Javier Sanoja tripled to make it 3-0. Xavier Edwards put them up 4-0 before the Mets finally got out of the inning. If the Mets lose, they go home.

Kate Feldman
September 28, 2025, 8:19 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:19 pm EDT
 
Francona's decision

Brady Singer will conclude his second time through the Milwaukee order in this upcoming bottom of the fourth, and he may not be permitted to get into the order for a third time. On the other hand, Terry Francona has ridden his bullpen hard in recent days. That makes for an interesting decision when it comes to giving the hook to Singer. 

Dayn Perry
September 28, 2025, 8:17 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:17 pm EDT
 
Turner wins batting title

Trea Turner played five innings (as planned) in his return from a hamstring injury today. He finished the season with a .304 batting average to win the NL batting title. He's the first Phillie to win it since Richie Ashburn in 1958.

Mike Axisa
September 28, 2025, 8:13 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:13 pm EDT
 
Reds escape further damage

Brady singer strands the potential tying run, and the Reds lead the Brewers 2-1 going into the fourth inning.

Dayn Perry
September 28, 2025, 8:10 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:10 pm EDT
 
Yankees tie it up 2-2

Giancarlo Stanton singled in a run. They're still threatening in the fourth. The Yankees need a win and a Blue Jays loss to win the AL East and get a Wild Card Series bye. The Rays have cut Toronto's lead to 5-4.

Mike Axisa
September 28, 2025, 8:10 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:10 pm EDT
 
White Sox righty Shane Smith is through four perfect innings against the Nationals. I'm just saying.

R.J. Anderson
September 28, 2025, 8:09 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:09 pm EDT
 
Rays rally cuts Jays lead to one

Jake Mangum with an excuse-me single to center cuts the Blue Jays lead to 5-4. The inning ended shortly thereafter, but we've got a game now. That Jays 5-1 lead sure felt safe, but Gausman is laboring.

Matt Snyder
September 28, 2025, 8:06 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:06 pm EDT
 
Rangers take 4-2 lead over Guardians

Here's Jake Burger becoming Detroit's favorite member of the Rangers:

As noted a few times previously, the Guardians need only to win (or have the Tigers lose) to take the AL Central. If the results stay as they are, though, the Tigers will claim the division.

Worth noting that the matter of who wins the division is somewhat unimportant since there is no bye attached. The biggest prize -- beyond bragging rights -- is home-field advantage in the wild card series.

R.J. Anderson
September 28, 2025, 8:05 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:05 pm EDT
 
Brewers get on the board

Back-to-back doubles by Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang cut into Cincinnati's lead. The Reds are up 2-1 in the third inning, but the Brewers have a runner on second with no outs. The Reds get in with a win or a Mets loss. The Mets are scoreless with the Marlins. They need a win and a Reds loss.

Mike Axisa
September 28, 2025, 8:05 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:05 pm EDT
 
Orioles go back-to-back

Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson homer off Yankees starter Luis Gil and Baltimore is leading 2-1.

Kate Feldman
September 28, 2025, 8:02 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:02 pm EDT
 
Báez puts Tigers up 3-1

Big home run from Javier Báez here in the fourth to give Detroit a 3-1 lead. Here's a look:

Again, the Tigers need to win -- and have the Guardians lose to the Rangers (they're down 4-2) -- to win the AL Central title and stave off an historic collapse.

R.J. Anderson
September 28, 2025, 8:01 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:01 pm EDT
 
Rays storming back

Who bet the over in the Rays-Blue Jays game? You're in great shape. Jonathan Aranda with a two-RBI single and it's 5-3 Blue Jays. The Rays still have two runners on base with only one out. Kevin Gausman is on the ropes.

Matt Snyder
September 28, 2025, 7:59 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:59 pm EDT
 
Reds up 2-0

Another solo shot, this one by leadoff man TJ Friedl, doubles their lead. As a reminder, the Reds will take the third and final wild card spot in the NL with a win OR a Mets loss to the Marlins. 

Dayn Perry
September 28, 2025, 7:56 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:56 pm EDT
 
Peralta out after two innings in what was surely a scripted outing for the Brewers. 

Dayn Perry
September 28, 2025, 7:54 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:54 pm EDT
 
Red Sox-Tigers through three

Boston still leads 1-0. Remember: the Tigers need a win and a Guardians loss to prevail in the AL Central.

R.J. Anderson
September 28, 2025, 7:53 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:53 pm EDT
 
Rangers tie Guardians

The Guardians are fighting for the AL Central title and hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers. They just need a win or a Tigers loss to clinch. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead but the Rangers have tied things up with a two-RBI double from rookie Alejandro Osuna.

Matt Snyder
September 28, 2025, 7:49 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:49 pm EDT
 
Charlie Morton makes his final start

His family came to greet him as he walked off the field for the final time.

Morton, 41, signed with the Braves last week after getting released by the Tigers. He was drafted by the Braves, made his MLB debut with the Braves, and won the 2021 World Series with the Braves.

Mike Axisa
September 28, 2025, 7:45 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:45 pm EDT
 
Freddy Peralta already up to 40 pitches in Milwaukee. He's starting only because the Brewers have a bye and thus a lot of rest coming up, and the Reds would do well to chase him early. 

Dayn Perry
September 28, 2025, 7:39 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:39 pm EDT
 
Here's that Elly home run

402 feet and 107.5 off the bat. No. 22 on the season for the All-Star shortstop. 

Dayn Perry
September 28, 2025, 7:36 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:36 pm EDT
