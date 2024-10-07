The 2024 MLB postseason continues Monday with a pair of Game 2s in the American League Division Series: Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers in the afternoon game at Progressive Field, then Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees in the nightcap at Yankee Stadium. The Guardians and Yankees won Game 1 and have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five postseason series, or 72%. The stakes are high Monday night. The Tigers and Royals can ill-afford to fall behind 0-2 to the Yankees and Guardians, who finished with the AL's two best records during the regular season. Game 2 is not a literal must win for Detroit and Kansas City, but it's close.

With that in mind, here now is one question for each team heading into Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday.

Yankees: Will Judge get off the postseason schneid?

Aaron Judge, the likely AL MVP, went 0 for 4 with a walk and three strikeouts in Game 1, and in a way, that's encouraging. Judge didn't do anything at the plate and Gerrit Cole had a so-so start at best (four runs in five innings), yet the Yankees won anyway. Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto each reached base three times, Alex Verdugo had the game-winning hit, and demoted closer Clay Holmes got five important outs in the middle innings. The rest of the Yankees picked up their captain.

That said, the Yankees need Aaron Judge to be Aaron Judge to get to where they want to go, which is a parade down the Canyon of Heroes. Dating back to the regular season, Judge has struck out in eight of his last 10 plate appearances, but he also had a five-game home run streak immediately prior to that. After clinching the AL East, the Yankees rested Judge twice during the regular season's final weekend, then they had the Wild Card Series bye. He's played two games in the last 10 days.

Perhaps then Game 1 was merely Judge shaking off the rust. His career postseason record is less than sterling however -- .206/.307/.451 with 13 homers and 69 strikeouts in 45 games, which isn't bad, but certainly isn't regular season Aaron Judge -- so the Yankees are still waiting for their franchise player to have his breakout October. In Game 2 specifically, they'll need Judge to have an impact against Royals starter Cole Ragans, one of the top lefties in the game and one of the top starters period.

The Yankees went 21-23 against left-handed starters during the regular season even though Soto hits lefties just as well as he hits righties, and Judge was one of the sport's most dominant hitters against southpaws. Here's where Judge ranked among the 95 hitters with at least 150 plate appearances against lefties:

Batting average: .311 (12th -- Jose Altuve was first at .370)

.311 (12th -- Jose Altuve was first at .370) On-base percentage: .505 (1st -- David Fry was second at .430)

.505 (1st -- David Fry was second at .430) Slugging percentage: .725 (2nd -- Tyler O'Neill was first at .750)

.725 (2nd -- Tyler O'Neill was first at .750) Home runs: 16 (2nd -- Ketel Marte was first with 18)

The Yankees managed to win Game 1 without Judge contributing. It's hard to see them doing the same in Game 2. Ragans is too good and the rest of New York's non-Soto lineup was too bad against lefties in 2024. Judge doesn't necessarily need a signature moment in Game 2. He simply needs to contribute.

Royals: Can they solve Rodón?

Good news for the Royals: The Yankees went 21-23 against left-handed starters during the regular season and the Royals will have Ragans, their ace lefty, on the mound in Game 2. Bad news for the Royals: They went 16-21 against lefty starters during the regular season and will face lefty Carlos Rodón in Game 2. Rodón finished the regular season very well, pitching to a 2.91 ERA and striking out 30.0% of batters faced in 12 second-half starts.

Kansas City's offense was shockingly bad against left-handed pitching this season and I say shockingly because their lineup is anchored by Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, two righty hitters with big-time power. Here's where the Royals ranked among the 30 teams against lefty pitchers in 2024:

Batting average: .243 (17th)

.243 (17th) On-base percentage: .293 (28th)

.293 (28th) Slugging percentage: .379 (23rd)

.379 (23rd) Home runs: 33 (25th)

Perez hit nine of those 33 home runs (Witt had four). Also, the Royals were somehow even worse against lefties in September: .163/.214/.226 (!). That's despite adding veteran righty bats Tommy Pham and Yuli Gurriel just before the Aug. 31 postseason roster eligibility deadline. As good as they were in 2024, the Royals were susceptible to southpaws.

Rodón is home-run prone. He gave up 31 dingers this year, including one every five innings or so at Yankee Stadium, where Game 2 will be played. Home runs are usually how he gets beat. Rodón doesn't walk many nor does he give up many base hits in general. Your best chance against him is hitting the ball out of the park and the Royals, other than Perez and Witt, aren't really equipped to do that against lefties. It's not their game. On paper, Rodón is a bad matchup for Kansas City.

To even the ALDS at one win apiece, the Royals need a great start from Ragans, first and foremost, and they also need to figure out a way to scratch out runs against Rodón. They must overcome their season-long issues with lefties and certainly do better against Rodón in Game 2 than they did against southpaws in September.

Guardians: Can Boyd match Skubal?

With rotation depth an obvious need at midseason, the Guardians picked up two pitchers who'd spent the entire season on the injured list up to that point: Matthew Boyd and Alex Cobb. Cobb came over from the San Francisco Giants in a deadline deal and made three starts for Cleveland around more injuries down the stretch. He is healthy now and on the ALDS roster.

Boyd, meanwhile, signed with the Guardians as a free agent on June 29, as he was nearing the end of his Tommy John surgery rehab. He made his season debut on Aug. 13 and pitched to a 2.72 ERA while striking out 27.7% of the batters he faced in eight starts down the stretch. Boyd will start Game 2 on Monday and will be opposed by Tarik Skubal, the likely AL Cy Young winner, and a close friend from their time as teammates in Detroit.

"He invited me over for my first dinner in the big leagues because it was COVID so we couldn't go out to dinner, and we probably weren't supposed to be in each other's rooms," Skubal said Saturday. "He had dinner for us. He's a great mentor and leader. I'm still really close with him to this day. Him and his family are special people. It's going to be fun."

Boyd limped to the finish a bit, allowing nine runs in 11 innings in his final three starts, and his velocity petered out a bit, moreso on the top end than on average. His last start was Sept. 21, so, with any luck, the Wild Card Series bye and long break will give Boyd a second wind going into his Game 2 start. There's always that postseason adrenaline too. More than a few pitchers have thrown their fastest pitches of 2024 in October. Perhaps that gives Boyd a boost as well.

Skubal is excellent and the best way to beat him is to beat the bullpen. Dig in and grind out at-bats, raise his pitch count, then go to work on the bullpen once Skubal is out of the game. For that to work, Boyd has to match Skubal and shut down the Detroit lineup. He did not face the Tigers during the regular season and only Tigers player, Riley Greene, has faced Boyd previously. Boyd will have the element of surprise on his side as he tries to beat his pal.

Tigers: Will the offense have a breakout game?

No team was hotter at the end of the regular season than the Tigers, who won 31 of their final 44 games to sneak into the postseason as the third wild-card team. They did that largely on run prevention. Detroit allowed only 134 runs in those 44 games, or 3.05 per game. Twenty-one times in those 44 games, they allowed no more than two runs. The Tigers were a run-prevention powerhouse down the stretch.

The offense though, well, let's say it did just enough. The Tigers scored 196 runs in those 44 games, or 4.45 per game, which was almost exactly league average. Nineteen times in those 44 games, the Tigers scored three or fewer runs. They smothered the opposing team with Skubal, bullpen games, and a sneaky great defense, and scratched out just enough runs to get the win. The two-game Wild Card Series sweep of the Houston Astros was more of the same:

Game 1: DET 3, HOU 1 (all three runs scored on three consecutive singles in the second inning)

DET 3, HOU 1 (all three runs scored on three consecutive singles in the second inning) Game 2: DET 5, HOU 2 (three of the five runs scored on Andy Ibáñez's bases-clearing double in the eighth)

The Tigers were shut out by Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland bullpen in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday. Detroit has scored eight runs in three postseason games, including a three-run inning in Game 1 and a four-run inning in Game 2 against the Astros. They've had 27 innings on offense and have scored in only three of them. Timely hitting has gotten the Tigers here and hey, credit to them. A lack of timely hitting has sent plenty of teams home already. At some point, though, the offense needs to break though.

Greene, Trey Sweeney, Spencer Torkelson, and Matt Vierling are a combined 5 for 42 (.119) with 20 strikeouts this postseason and sheesh, that's rough. Ibáñez (2 for 4 with two doubles), Parker Meadows (3 for 12 with Detroit's only homer), and Zach McKinstry (2 for 5 with two doubles) have been the bright spots on offense. Again, Greene is only Tigers hitter who's faced Boyd previously. Detroit needs its offense to have a breakout game, and the hitters have to do it against a pitcher they're unfamiliar with.