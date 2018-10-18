MLB playoffs scores: Red Sox vs. Astros live updates, ALCS Game 5 highlights, stats, full coverage

The Red Sox lead the defending-champion Astros 3-1 in the best-of-seven 2018 ALCS. Game 5 is back in Houston on Thursday. If the Red Sox prevail, then they'll advance to the World Series for the first time since 2013. On the other side, the Astros are trying to stave off elimination and force a Game 6 back in Boston on Saturday. In this one, lefty David Price, who has an ERA of almost 10.00 in two postseason starts this year, will go on short rest for the visiting Red Sox. Ace Justin Verlander, meantime, goes for Houston.

ALCS Game 5: Red Sox vs. Astros

Date : Thursday, Oct. 18



: Thursday, Oct. 18 Time : 8:09 p.m. ET



: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Minute Maid Park in Houston



: Minute Maid Park in Houston TV channel : TBS



: TBS



: GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Red Sox +170 / Astros -190

