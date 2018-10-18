MLB playoffs scores: Red Sox vs. Astros live updates, ALCS Game 5 highlights, stats, full coverage
Will the Red Sox advance to the World Series, or can the Astros force a Game 6 back in Boston?
The Red Sox lead the defending-champion Astros 3-1 in the best-of-seven 2018 ALCS. Game 5 is back in Houston on Thursday. If the Red Sox prevail, then they'll advance to the World Series for the first time since 2013. On the other side, the Astros are trying to stave off elimination and force a Game 6 back in Boston on Saturday. In this one, lefty David Price, who has an ERA of almost 10.00 in two postseason starts this year, will go on short rest for the visiting Red Sox. Ace Justin Verlander, meantime, goes for Houston.
ALCS Game 5: Red Sox vs. Astros
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
- Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston
- TV channel: TBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Red Sox +170 / Astros -190
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Red Sox vs. Astros. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch Red Sox-Astros ALCS Game 5
The reigning-champion Astros will be fighting for their playoff lives on Thursday
-
Dodgers-Brewers Game 6 preview, pick
It's Game 6 of the NLCS, and the Dodgers are one win away from returning to the World Seri...
-
Nats still desire to retain Harper
The Nats need a couple new starters -- but may not have to find a way to get them other than...
-
ALCS Game 5 lineups: Astros make changes
Moreland has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury this postseason
-
What to know about home run controversy
The call in Game 4 of the ALCS is among some of the most controversial plays in MLB playoff...
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 18: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...