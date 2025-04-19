The Philadelphia Phillies (12-8) face the Miami Marlins (8-11) in an NL East collision on Saturday. The Phillies took Game 1 on Friday, beating the Marlins 7-2. This was their second straight win. Meanwhile, the Marlins are on a four-game losing streak. Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.30 ERA) gets the nod for Philadelphia. Cal Quantrill (1-1, 5.79 ERA) will be on the mound for the Marlins.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -200 favorite on the money line (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Phillies odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is 10. Before making any Marlins vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2025 MLB season on an 8-3 run on MLB money-line betting picks (+340). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Phillies:

Marlins vs. Phillies money line: Miami +168, Philadelphia -200 at FanDuel

Marlins vs. Phillies over/under: 10 runs

Marlins vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (-105)

Marlins vs. Phillies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Marlins vs. Phillies streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Phillies can cover

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber leads the team in RBI (15) and OBP (.428) and is tied for third in the league in home runs (7). In Thursday's win over the San Francisco Giants, he was 2-of-3 with one run scored and two RBI.

First baseman Bryce Harper is another effective batter for Philadelphia. Harper is hitting .264 with five home runs and 11 RBI. The 32-year-old has logged a hit in six of the last seven games. On April 16 versus the Giants, Harper went 2-of-3 with a two-run dinger. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Marlins can cover

First baseman Matt Mervis has been the most dependable offensive weapon for Miami this season. Mervis ranks first on the team in home runs (6) and RBI (12) with a .239 batting average. He has recorded a home run in four of his last seven games. On April 16 versus the Diamondbacks, Mervis hammered a solo home run.

Shortstop Xavier Edwards is a contact hitter with quick hands. He leads the team in batting average (.333) with seven RBI and 25 hits. The 25-year-old has logged a hit in 11 straight games. In a game against the Diamondbacks on April 17, Edwards was 2-of-5 with one run driven in and one run scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.1 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Marlins vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.