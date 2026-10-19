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Rays vs. Guardians live updates: Freddy Peralta takes the mound with Tampa Bay one win away from World Series

The ALCS continues with Game 6 back in St. Petersburg on Monday night as Cleveland tries to stave off elimination

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The Tampa Bay Rays can clinch a World Series date with the Brewers with a win on Monday night, while the Cleveland Guardians are trying to stave off elimination and force a do-or-die Game 7.

Freddy Peralta, fresh off six scoreless innings in Game 2 and a brief relief appearance in Game 4, will take the mound as the ALCS returns to St. Petersburg, eager to continue his turnaround after a midseason trade from the Mets to the Rays. The Guardians will run out a bullpen game, with Shawn Armstrong listed as the starter. That means Cleveland's relievers, some elite, some not, will be relied upon heavily if they want to continue their season past Monday night.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 6 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, Oct. 19
Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg
TV channel: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max
Odds (via DraftKings): TB -122, CLE +102 | over/under: 7

Will the Rays make their first World Series since 2020? Or will the Guardians put up a fight and stretch this all the way to Game 7? Follow along with CBS Sports for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 6.

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The Freddy Peralta resurgence

When Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns traded for Freddy Peralta in the offseason, it was with the idea of bringing the pitcher he had watched for years with the Brewers into the rotation of the would-be World Series contenders. By the trade deadline, it was clear that the Mets were far from that -- and Peralta was a big reason why. In 2022 starts with New York, Peralta went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and the lowest ERA+ of his career.

So when the Rays acquired him at the trade deadline, the question was obvious: can they do it again? Can they win another trade? Can they work more magic? In 10 starts, he went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA. He's been even better in the playoffs: two starts and a relief appearance with just one run allowed. The answer to all of those questions appears to be "yes."

"He's been as good as any pitcher in baseball in the month of September," Rays manager Kevin Cash said on Monday. " ... And then in this postseason, it's been pretty dominating, the fastball change-up combination, commanding the fastball where it needs to be, and then the occasional dropping in some spin early on in counts or when bats lengthen out.

"But Freddy's pitching with a lot of confidence, rightfully so because he's been so good."

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2026, 11:04 PM
Oct. 19, 2026, 7:04 pm EDT
 
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Yandy Díaz calls his shot

The Rays are one win away from the World Series, but slugger Yandy Díaz isn't letting the pressure get to him:

"It all ends tomorrow," he said on Sunday after the Game 5 win. "We're going to win tomorrow."

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2026, 10:48 PM
Oct. 19, 2026, 6:48 pm EDT
 
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Guardians lineup

LF Steven Kwan
3B José Ramírez
RF Chase DeLauter
DH Jo Adell
1B Nathaniel Lowe
2B Travis Bazzana
C Patrick Bailey
CF Petey Halpin
SS Brayan Rocchio

SP Shawn Armstrong

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2026, 10:32 PM
Oct. 19, 2026, 6:32 pm EDT
 
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Rays lineup

DH Yandy Díaz
1B Jonathan Aranda
C Liam Hicks
3B Junior Caminero
LF Chandler Simpson
RF Victor Mesa Jr.
CF Jonny DeLuca
2B Richie Palacios
SS Taylor Walls

SP Freddy Peralta

Kate Feldman
October 19, 2026, 10:31 PM
Oct. 19, 2026, 6:31 pm EDT
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