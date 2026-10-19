Rays vs. Guardians live updates: Freddy Peralta takes the mound with Tampa Bay one win away from World Series

When Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns traded for Freddy Peralta in the offseason, it was with the idea of bringing the pitcher he had watched for years with the Brewers into the rotation of the would-be World Series contenders. By the trade deadline, it was clear that the Mets were far from that -- and Peralta was a big reason why. In 2022 starts with New York, Peralta went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and the lowest ERA+ of his career.

So when the Rays acquired him at the trade deadline, the question was obvious: can they do it again? Can they win another trade? Can they work more magic? In 10 starts, he went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA. He's been even better in the playoffs: two starts and a relief appearance with just one run allowed. The answer to all of those questions appears to be "yes."

"He's been as good as any pitcher in baseball in the month of September," Rays manager Kevin Cash said on Monday. " ... And then in this postseason, it's been pretty dominating, the fastball change-up combination, commanding the fastball where it needs to be, and then the occasional dropping in some spin early on in counts or when bats lengthen out.

"But Freddy's pitching with a lot of confidence, rightfully so because he's been so good."