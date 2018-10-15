Red Sox vs. Astros: Gerrit Cole kept missing his spots in ALCS Game 2, and Boston capitalized

BOSTON -- The very first pitching matchup featuring two No. 1 overall draft picks in postseason history went exactly how we all expected. They both got hit pretty hard.

Red Sox left-hander David Price (No. 1 pick in 2007) turned in his latest meh postseason outing in Game 2 of the ALCS on Sunday night, allowing four runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Astros. He faced 23 batters and nine reached base, which is ... not great. It's not great.

View Profile David Price BOS • SP • 24 2018 ALCS Game 2 vs. Astros IP 4 2/3 H 5 R 4 ER 4 BB 4 K 4 HR 1

On the other side, Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole (No. 1 pick in 2011) tossed what very well might've been his worst outing of 2018. He surrendered a season-high five runs (four earned) in six innings. The unearned run scored as a result of his own error -- Cole fielded a comebacker in the first inning and chucked it over Yuli Gurriel's head at first base and into the camera well.

Sunday night was the first time Cole allowed five runs in a start since Sept. 23 of last season, which is 34 starts ago. That includes regular season and postseason. Only five times in 32 regular season starts this year did he allow as many as four runs, and he only did it twice in his final 14 starts of the season. You don't throw 200 1/3 innings with a 2.88 ERA (140 ERA+) in the DH league without limiting stinkers. Runs can be hard to come by when he's on the mound.

For Cole, there was a common thread each time he got beat Sunday night: Missing location. Mookie Betts started the game with a booming double off the center field wall, then Andrew Benintendi following with an RBI single to right. Look where catcher Martin Maldonado wanted the first pitch fastball to Benintendi and look where Cole threw it:

Gerrit Cole missed his spot by a mile on Andrew Benintendi's first inning RBI single. MLB.com screengrabs

On one hand, Cole and the Astros love love love to elevate fastballs. That one checked in at 96 mph. On the other hand, the Red Sox are very good at hitting at hitting high fastballs. They did it better than any other team in baseball during the regular season. Cole missed his spot, put the fastball somewhere Benintendi could handle it, and gave up a run-scoring hit.

Later in that first inning Cole missed his spot again, this time leaving a 2-2 fastball out over the plate to Rafael Devers, who poked it through the left side of the infield to drive in another run. Cole walked the previous batter, Steve Pearce, on four pitches to load the bases. He couldn't spot his fastball -- 19 of his 25 pitches in that first inning were heaters -- and the Red Sox took advantage.

The Astros, because they are extremely good at baseball, rallied in the second and third innings to take a 4-2 lead. Cole gave it back and then some in the third. He gave up single to Xander Bogaerts, a loud double off the Green Monster to Pearce, then a walk to Devers to load the bases with one out. Only half of his first 24 pitches that inning were strikes.

After loading the bases and striking out Ian Kinsler for the second out, Cole missed his locate with a 2-1 fastball to Jackie Bradley Jr., who banged it off the Green Monster the other way for a bases-clearing double. Cole's missed location to Bradley was not as egregious as the Benintendi single, but he missed enough to put it right in Bradley's wheelhouse.

Catcher Martin Maldonado wanted the fastball down and away. Instead it was up and out over the plate. MLB.com screengrabs

To Cole's credit, he was able to settle down following that three-run second third inning, and finished his start having retired the final 10 batters he faced. Five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks in six innings hardly qualifies as a good start, especially in the postseason. Cole was on the ropes several times in the early innings and deserves some credit for not allowing the knockout shot.

View Profile Gerrit Cole HOU • SP • 45 2018 ALCS Game 2 vs. Red Sox IP 6 H 6 R 5 ER 4 BB 2 K 5

Unlike Chris Sale in Game 1, when he was missing velocity and had no idea where the ball was going, Cole was a pitcher having a bad game more than anything in Game 2. His stuff was lively as usual and he just missed his spot a bunch of times at unfortunate times. The Red Sox deserve credit for making Cole and the Astros to pay for those mistakes, because, as we saw in the regular season, Cole's stuff is so good he can get away with imperfect location.

The Astros came into ALCS with a decided starting pitching advantage, at least on paper, and the Cole vs. Price matchup may have been the most lopsided of them all given Cole's regular season (and ALDS) dominance and Price's postseason track record. Rather than follow Justin Verlander's lead and cruise through his start, Cole labored throughout the early innings in Game 1, and several misplaced fastballs led to some serious damage on the scoreboard.