The red-hot Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a National League Central matchup on Wednesday afternoon. The teams have split the first two games of the series, with Cincinnati posting a 7-1 win on Monday and Pittsburgh a 1-0 victory on Tuesday. The Reds (25-25), third in the division, have won five of six. The Pirates (16-33), fifth in the Central, have dropped four of five and are just 10-14 on their home field.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Reds have won six of the past eight games against the Pirates, including four of five this season.

Why the Reds can win

Cincinnati is expected to send right-hander Brady Singer (5-2, 5.01 ERA) to the mound. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of nine starts this season. He earned the win in a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, allowing three earned runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in five innings. He took the loss in a 6-0 decision against St. Louis on April 30, pitching six innings and allowing just two hits, one earned run and three walks with four strikeouts.

Left fielder Gavin Lux is among the Reds' top hitters. In 44 games, he is hitting .294 with 13 doubles, one triple, one homer and 20 RBI. He has multiple hits in four of the past six games, including a 2-for-5 effort with two doubles and one RBI in Monday's win at Pittsburgh. In a 5-4 win over Cleveland on Friday, he was 2-for-4 with one double and one run scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pirates can win

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.02 ERA) is expected to get the start for Pittsburgh. In nine starts this season, he has allowed 17 earned runs, 39 hits with 19 walks and 38 strikeouts in 50.2 innings. In his last outing, an 8-4 loss at Philadelphia on Friday, he received a no-decision, allowing four hits, one earned run and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings. He also received a no-decision in a 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on May 10, allowing four hits, two earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts in six innings.

Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa is among Pittsburgh's top hitters this season. In 37 games, he is batting .282 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and eight RBI with seven stolen bases. He has hits in six of the past nine games, including three multi-hit performances. In a 4-0 win over the New York Mets on May 14, he was 2-for-4 with one run scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

