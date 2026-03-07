Skip to Main Content
Team USA baseball score: Aaron Judge, Americans walk away from Brazil in WBC opener

Team USA walked 17 times in a 10-run win, but Brazil got some memorable contributions from some familiar names

By
1 min read

Team USA Baseball ran -- err, walked -- away from Brazil for a 15-5 win in the Americans' 2026 World Baseball Classic opener on Friday night at Daikin Park in Houston. Brazil, which shockingly out-homered Team USA 3-1, stuck around for most of the game. The Americans, who were 9.5-run favorites, drew a total of 17 walks in the game and scored seven runs in the ninth inning to blow things open.

Here's what to know from Friday night's WBC opener.

Aaron Judge got things started quickly

Aaron Judge came to the plate with a runner on second and one out in the first inning. He watched three balls before getting served a middle-middle pitch on a 3-0 count. The Yankees star and three-time MVP didn't miss. 

Just like that, USA had a 2-0 lead. 

The USA lineup wore down Brazil with patience

What jumps out immediately about the USA lineup is the firepower, obviously, with so many home run threats up and down the order. Knowing that, it would be easy to overlook the strike-zone skills possessed by the group. So many of the hitters in the lineup are adept at working counts and not swinging at bad pitches. The Judge blast obviously was helpful, but the main reason USA put such a big number on the board in this one was the non-stop traffic on the bases. 

USA hitters walked 17 times, compared to 10 hits. The four-run rally in the fifth inning that broke the game open was enabled by three straight walks before Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch and then Brice Turang doubled home three runs. The seven-run ninth inning had three singles and five walks. 

It actually should have been uglier. Team USA was 5 for 21 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. The only extra-base hits were the Judge home run and two Turang doubles. And the Americans still scored 15 runs.

This is a good illustration of what makes the offense so dangerous. Bats can slump but with so much traffic runs will happen eventually. 

Webb was dominant on the mound

One of the differences from the 2023 squad here is that the 2026 version of Team USA has a trio of aces. Sure, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes are the main event, but Giants ace Logan Webb has finished in the top six of Cy Young voting each of the last three years and that includes a second-place finish. It was a rocky start for just a quick second, as Webb allowed a leadoff homer. 

After that, though, he faced 12 batters and got all of them out. Six of them came on strikeouts and most of the contact was weak. He was in total control. 

Now, Brazil did put together a three-run seventh inning against reliever Michael Wacha, but there was enough cushion that it didn't create any major issues. Wacha was there to absorb the innings more than anything else.

Skubal comes next against Great Britain and then Skenes follows against Mexico in the deadly USA rotation.

MLB legacies make impact for Brazil

Lucas Ramirez led off the game for Brazil with a home run. He is the son of Manny Ramirez. Oh, and he homered again in the eighth inning! How about that? 

The second pitcher for Brazil was 17-year-old Joseph Contreras, who is actually in high school in the Atlanta area. He's the son of former MLB pitcher Jose Contreras. Joseph's stuff looked great. He even induced an inning-ending double play from Judge in the second inning. 

That's a memorable moment.

What's next?

Next up for Team USA is a Saturday billing against Great Britain back at Daikin Park at 8 p.m. ET. The goal for USA, really, is simply to win every game. It doesn't really matter how. If USA goes 4-0 in the pool, the Americans will play the second-place team from Pool A (Puerto Rico, Canada, Cuba, Panama or Colombia) in the quarterfinals. Going 4-0 means no need to worry about tiebreakers or anything like that. 

Final: USA 15, Brazil 5

USA goes to 1-0 in Pool B with a win that wasn't nearly as easy as the final score looked. It was 7-4 in the eighth inning. Still, the talent prevailed and all that really matters is securing that W. 

Aaron Judge homered, Brice Turang had two doubles and four RBI in his three-hit game. The team drew 17 walks, including four from Alex Bregman. Kyle Schwarber was on base four times with two singles and two walks. Starting pitcher Logan Webb dominated after allowing a leadoff homer, retiring the next 12 hitters, including striking out six.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 4:42 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 11:42 pm EST
 
Mid-9: USA 15, Brazil 5

Brazil just ran out of pitchers who could throw strikes, or at least pitchers who were comfortable enough throwing strikes against an offense with this kind of power. USA ended up scoring seven runs in the ninth inning. It never even had an extra-base hit. There were three singles and five walks. 

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 4:32 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 11:32 pm EST
 
Top 9: USA 10, Brazil 5 -- USA rallying with patience

Brice Turang led off the ninth with a single and stole second. He scored on a Bryce Harper single. And then the walk parade was on. Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and Alex Bregman have walked, plating another run to make it 10-5 USA. The bases are loaded for Cal Raleigh and there's another Brazil pitching change. 

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 4:20 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 11:20 pm EST
 
End 8: USA 8, Brazil 5 -- Manny's son does it again

Remember Lucas Ramirez getting things started for Brazil with a leadoff home run? Yeah, he just hit another. 

He only had three home runs in the minors last season in 60 games, but he has two home runs against USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. His father, all-time great slugger Manny Ramirez, is surely proud. 

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 4:01 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 11:01 pm EST
 
Mid-8: USA 8, Brazil 4 -- Anthony delivers

USA has now left 12 men on base and has gone just 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position. There was the Aaron Judge two-run homer in the first inning, the Brice Turang three-RBI double in the fifth and here in the eighth inning, Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony came through with a two-out, RBI single to give USA a four-run lead. 

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 3:53 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 10:53 pm EST
 
Top 8: USA 7, Brazil 4 -- USA with two on

A theme for the night has been USA piling up baserunners, especially via free passes. Aaron Judge walked and with one out Alex Bregman was hit by a pitch. That means USA now has drawn 12 walks and two batters have been hit with a pitch. 

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 3:45 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 10:45 pm EST
 
End 7: USA 7, Brazil 4 -- Brazil closes in

Brazil got a leadoff single from Leonardo Reginatto and then he scored on a two-out single. It seemed a bit harmless, but then Victor Mascai hit a two-run shot into the Crawford Boxes in left field and things just got a bit more interesting. It is 7-4 USA heading to the eighth inning. The USA offense has had a ton of traffic, but left 10 runners on base and now they might have to sweat it out.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 3:38 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 10:38 pm EST
 
End 6: USA 7, Brazil 1 -- Wacha continuing mound dominance

Brazil finally got its second hit of the game, but Michael Wacha has struck out five in his two scoreless innings of work. Through six innings, USA pitchers have only given up one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. 

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 3:19 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 10:19 pm EST
 
Mid-5: USA 7, Brazil 1 -- USA breaks game open

In the top of the fifth inning, Kyle Schwarber grounded out for USA to lead things off. Alex Bregman, Cal Raleigh and Roman Anthony then drew walks to load the bases. Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch to score one run. Brice Turang then doubled to left field -- with an assist coming on poor defense by Brazil's left fielder -- to clear the bases and give USA a bunch of breathing room. 

USA has brought in Pete Crow-Armstrong to play center field, replacing Buxton. I wouldn't worry about an injury for Buxton at this point, given that it's 7-1 and PCA is a superior defender. 

Also, as we suspected, Logan Webb's outing is over. Michael Wacha takes over on the mound for Team USA.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 2:50 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 9:50 pm EST
 
End 4th: USA 3, Brazil 1 -- Webb likely done

After allowing a leadoff home run, Logan Webb dominated on the mound for USA. He's through four innings, having allowed just the one hit with six strikeouts and no walks. After the home run, he retired all 12 batters he faced. He's thrown 52 pitches and could technically work up to 65, but given that he only threw 38 pitches last spring outing for the Giants, my guess is USA will move on to the bullpen.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 2:34 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 9:34 pm EST
 
Mid-3rd: USA 3, Brazil 1 -- more USA traffic

Kyle Schwarber led off the second inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a grounder and then scored on a wild pitch and that increased the USA lead. Cal Raleigh and Roman Anthony also reached via walk in the inning (Byron Buxton replaced Anthony due to a fielder's choice) and USA stranded two more runners. That's six men left on base through three innings. 

Simply, it's fine to be leading 3-1, but Brazil is fortunate it isn't worse.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 2:12 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 9:12 pm EST
 
Mid-2nd: USA 2, Brazil 1 -- Contreras escapes

Joseph Contreras was in some serious, serious trouble. After a one-out Brice Turang double, he issued walks to Bobby Witt Jr. and Bryce Harper. That meant Contreras has to deal with Aaron Judge with the bases loaded and one out. He got Judge to ground to third base for an inning-ending double play.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 1:48 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:48 pm EST
 
More MLB bloodlines

Joseph Contreras, the son of former MLB pitcher Jose, is in for Brazil. He's only 17 years old. He's pumping 97 mph.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 1:40 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:40 pm EST
 
1st inning: USA 2, Brazil 1 -- Lucas Ramirez leadoff homer

Rough WBC debut for Logan Webb. He coughs up a home run to the first batter he faces as Brazil's Lucas Ramirez goes deep. Ramirez is 20 years old and you might have heard of his father: Manny.

Here's the shot from Ramirez: 

Ramirez reached High-A ball in the Angels system last year, though only for 11 games. In 49 games at Rookie Ball, he hit .282/.374/.454 with three home runs.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 1:31 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:31 pm EST
 
1st inning: USA 2, Brazil 0 -- Aaron Judge clubs two-run home run

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the USA lineup to jump on Brazil's Bo Takahashi. After an infield single from Bobby Witt Jr., Takahashi struck out Bryce Harper. But then Aaron Judge was given a pitch to hit on a 3-0 count and, well, I said it wasn't surprising. Judge clubbed one out to left-center. 

It is 2-0 USA in the first inning. 

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 1:19 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:19 pm EST
 
0-0, top 1: Witt leads off with infield single

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a chopper over the mound and he's so fast it wasn't even close at first. We're underway.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 1:13 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:13 pm EST
 
First pitch coming soon, apparently

OK, so it's 8:09 and headed to another commercial. The 8 p.m. ET start is gonna be around 8:13 or so, probably, which -- to borrow a phrase from another sport -- is par for the course.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 1:09 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 8:09 pm EST
 
USA pitcher Logan Webb

So far in his two spring training outings, Webb has gone from 26 pitches to 38 pitches. Pitchers are capped at 65 pitches in this round of the WBC, but USA manager Mark DeRosa has to make sure every MLB team is OK with how he uses his pitching, too. Webb probably won't extend much higher than, say, 55 pitches this time around. He can get through four innings in that range.

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 12:50 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 7:50 pm EST
 
In other action ...

Obviously, it's still very early and the Dominican offense is ridiculous, but Nicaragua has chased Cristopher Sánchez from the game in the top of the second inning and leads the Dominican Republic (one of the favorites of the entire WBC), 3-2. 

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 12:46 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 7:46 pm EST
 
Here's how Shohei Ohtani started his WBC

You were probably sleeping 16 hours ago. The fine fans at the Tokyo Dome certainly weren't. Shohei Ohtani gave the Japanese crowd something to cheer about, clobbering a grand slam as part of a 10-run Japanese second inning in a blowout win over Chinese Taipei.

Japan and Ohtani famously bested the United States in the title game three years ago. We'll see if they're on a collision course again in 2026...

 
Brazil lineup

1. Lucas Ramirez, LF
2. Osvaldo Carvalho, 1B
3. Leonardo Reginatto, 3B
4. Dante Bichette Jr., DH
5. Vitor Ito, SS
6. Lucas Rojo, 2B
7. Victor Mascai, LF
8. Gabriel Carmo, C
9. Gabriel Maciel, CF
RHP Bo Takahashi

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 12:11 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 7:11 pm EST
 
Team USA lineup

Enjoy the majesty ...

1. Bobby Witt Jr., SS
2. Bryce Harper, 1B
3. Aaron Judge, RF
4. Kyle Schwarber, DH
5. Alex Bregman, 3B
6. Cal Raleigh, C
7. Roman Anthony, LF
8. Byron Buxton, CF
9. Brice Turang, 2B
RHP Logan Webb

Matt Snyder
March 7, 2026, 12:07 AM
Mar. 06, 2026, 7:07 pm EST
