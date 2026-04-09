The Athletics look to even the series as they battle the New York Yankees in the second game of the series on Thursday afternoon. New York is coming off a 5-3 win over the Athletics on Tuesday. The Athletics (4-7), who have lost their last two on the road, are 2-6 on the road this season. The Yankees (8-3), who have won two of their last three at home, are 3-2 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York City is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The New York Yankees have a 1155-785 all-time series lead over the Athletics, and have won seven of the last 10 meetings. New York is a -213 favorite on the money line (risk $213 to win $100) in the latest Athletics vs. Yankees odds, while the over/under is 8. Before making any Yankees vs. Athletics picks, be sure to see the Athletics vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Athletics vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Athletics vs. Yankees:

Athletics vs. Yankees money line Athletics +176, Yankees -213 Athletics vs. Yankees over/under 8 runs Athletics vs. Yankees run line Athletics +1.5 (-122) Athletics vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Athletics vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Athletics vs. Yankees predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Athletics, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. The Yankees have played to the Over in four of their last five games. Three of the Athletics' last four games have gone over the total. The total has gone Over in seven of the Yankees' last 10 games played on a Thursday.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.6 total bases for the Athletics Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Jacob Wilson, and Denzel Clarke. New York is also projected to get four players over 1.6 total bases, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham. The model projects 9.6 combined runs as the Over has all the value. Get the Athletics vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.v

How to make Yankees vs. Athletics picks

After simulating every pitch of Athletics vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Athletics vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.