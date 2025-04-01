Three games into the season, the New York Yankees are a perfect 3-0, and they hit a historic number of home runs in their weekend sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. How much did their new torpedo bats contribute to the power display? We don't know. We just know players around the league are paying attention, and torpedo bats are the hot topic early this year.

The Yankees hit all those homers this past weekend without Giancarlo Stanton, the active MLB career leader with 429 career home runs. Stanton has been sidelined since the start of spring training with tennis elbow in both elbows. He used the torpedo bat last year, including during his thunderous postseason, and Stanton has attributed his injuries to a "bat adjustment" he made last season.

Putting two and two together, it's fair to wonder if the torpedo bat led to Stanton's elbow injuries. He was asked about that Tuesday and would not give up the goods. Stanton merely confirmed that he will continue using the torpedo bat when he returns.

Players know their bodies better than anyone, though they don't always do what's in their best interests, health-wise. Relievers will always say they're available, pitchers will throw max effort all the time, etc. Hitters might use the torpedo bats even if they are an injury risk. We just don't know the health risks, if any. Clearly, Stanton's willing to accept them, whatever they are.

Stanton has received three rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections in recent weeks and the Yankees say he's responded well to treatment, and recently started hitting in a batting cage. His return to the Yankees is not imminent, though they're not longer sitting around waiting for him to feel better. Stanton's recovery is progressing.

Now 35, Stanton hit 27 home runs in 114 games around a hamstring strain last season. He added another seven home runs in the postseason while helping the Yankees reach the World Series. Various injuries, mostly lower body muscle pulls, have limited him to 505 of 870 possible games since 2019, or 58%.

Yankees star Aaron Judge said he will not use the torpedo bats because his track record "speaks for itself." One front office person who spoke to CBS Sports believes they will be banned.