The New York Yankees look for the series sweep when they take on the visiting Houston Astros in a key American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Yankees (16-14), who are second in the AL East, have won five consecutive games. The Astros (15-15), who are third in the AL West, have won five of their past nine games. The Yankees are looking for some revenge after Houston defeated New York 4-2 in last year's American League Championship Series.

First pitch from Yankees Stadium in New York is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Yankees odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Astros picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 36-28 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through five weeks, returning almost $400. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Astros. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Astros vs. Yankees:

Astros vs. Yankees money line: Houston +170, New York -190

Astros vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (-125)

Astros vs. Yankees over-under: 7.5 runs

HOU: Astros are 7-1 in their last eight Thursday games

NYY: The Yankees are 5-1 in their last six games with the over-under total set at 7.0-8.5

Why you should back the Yankees



New York will send right-hander Gerrit Cole (4-1, 1.43 ERA) to the mound. Cole has been sharp so far this season and has recorded 62 strikeouts. In 37 2/3 innings through six starts, Cole has allowed just 24 hits, six earned runs, one home run and three walks. He has a WHIP of 0.72. This will be just his second career start against Houston.

Offensively, the Yankees are led by outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who is riding an 11-game hitting streak. He has been red hot in the series, going 7-for-9 (.778) with two doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. Stanton has six multi-hit games in his last eight. In 33 career games against the Astros, Stanton is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, six homers and 28 RBIs.

Why you should back the Astros

Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.38 ERA) takes the hill for Houston. McCullers is coming off his best start of the season, holding Tampa Bay scoreless over seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. McCullers has allowed just six hits and two earned runs over the past 13 innings he's pitched. He has five walks and 14 strikeouts in that span. For the season, he is 2-0 on the road and is allowing opponents to hit just .152.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel is one of the Astros' leading hitters, batting .333 with four homers and 20 RBIs. He has 11 multi-hit games, including five over the past 11 games. He has a .418 on-base percentage and .528 slugging percentage. In 22 career games against New York, he is hitting .310 with six doubles, one triple, three homers and 14 RBIs.

How to make Astros vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 9.3 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.