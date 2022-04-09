The bitter AL East rivals appear to be evenly matched again as the New York Yankees get set to host the second of a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. They kicked off their MLB seasons in style on Friday, going back and forth until Josh Donaldson's single in the bottom of the 11th gave the Yankees the win. The 6-5 victory was New York's first on a walk-off in a season opener since 1957. Both teams went 92-70 last season, and they split the 20 games they played. The Yankees won six in a row to close the regular season, but the Red Sox ended that with a 6-2 victory in the Wild-Card game. Boston went on to lose to the Astros in the ALCS in six games. Right-handers Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox and New York's Luis Severino are expected to take the mound Saturday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Boston +140, New York -160

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (+120)

BOS: Nick Pivetta has 609 strikeouts in 561⅓ career innings over six seasons

NYY: Luis Severino had 450 strikeouts over his last two full seasons (2017-18)



Why you should back the Yankees

New York has the confidence after a big victory and has the home crowd behind it. It is 36-15 in the last 51 meetings at Yankee Stadium, and all the power pieces appear healthy. That includes Aaron Judge, who hit 39 homers and an OPS of .916 last season, and Giancarlo Stanton, who played almost an entire season and hit 35 homers. The additions of Donaldson and Joey Gallo to an already potent lineup makes it even scarier. Gallo hit 38 homers between the Rangers and Yankees, and he should be more comfortable in starting the full season with New York.

Stanton and Anthony Rizzo both homered Friday, and Judge had a double. Catcher Kyle Higashioka was expected to be a strength on defense but had 10 homers last season to make Gary Sanchez expendable, and he had seven this spring. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also improves the defense in place of shortstop Gleyber Torres, who was an All-Star his first two seasons for his offensive skills. The high-powered Yankees could do some damage against Pivetta, who has a tendency to leave the ball out over the plate, and New York's bullpen has more quality depth.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston showed on Friday how it's just never out of a game with the Yankees. It held the lead three different times, getting a two-run Rafael Devers homer in the first and also taking the lead in the 10th. It won seven straight matchups with the Yankees at the beginning of last season, and it was fourth in the AL with 829 runs scored while the Yankees were 10th (711). Devers had 38 homers, with 113 RBIs and an OPS of .847 last season, with five homers and 18 RBI in 19 games against New York. Xander Bogaerts, who tweaked a hamstring Friday, hit .295 in 2021.

The addition of Trevor Story also should pay dividends, and he went 0-for-5 Friday, so he should be due. Severino might get off to a shaky start after he gave up nine hits and seven runs while walking five in just 7⅔ innings over three spring starts. Pivetta had a 3.42 ERA and struck out 22 in 15⅔ in his four outings. The 6-foot-5 right-hander went 9-8 with a 4.53 ERA last season, and he was much better in road games. He made 15 of his 30 starts on the road, and he had a 3.75 ERA, compared to 5.40 at home. He allowed seven of his 24 home runs in away games.

