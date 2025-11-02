Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named World Series Most Valuable Player on Saturday, just minutes after Los Angeles completed a comeback Game 7 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the process, the Dodgers both overcame a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven set, and became the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to repeat as Fall Classic winners.

Yamamoto's performance was integral to the Dodgers' victory. He appeared three times in the seven games, starting Games 2 and 6 and then pitching out of the bullpen in Game 7 and closing out the victory. Manager Dave Roberts had initially ruled out Yamamoto from Game 7 consideration after Yamamoto threw 96 pitches on Friday night. Yet Yamamoto, the same mad hatter who had begun to warm on short rest during the 18-inning marathon Game 3, pushed back and changed Roberts' mind.

In doing so, Yamamoto cemented his place in both Dodgers and MLB history -- at least along the likes of Randy Johnson, who closed out the 2001 World Series after throwing 104 pitches the night before, and Sandy Koufax, who threw multiple complete games on short rest during his heyday.

Yamamoto, like Johnson most recently before him, earned three wins in the 2025 World Series. He also became the third pitcher since 1960 to start World Series Game 6 and then appear in Game 7, joining Johnson (2001) and Bob Friend (1960).

Yamamoto's accomplishments weren't just about his availability, but also his capacity for giving the Dodgers quality innings. He threw two complete games this postseason, including one in Game 2. In the World Series as a whole, he struck out 15 batters in 17 innings pitched. For the postseason, he made six appearances and tallied a 1.45 ERA. L.A. went 5-1 in his outings -- how could they not?.

Here's a complete list of pitchers to win Games 6 and 7 of a World Series:

There's a tendency to flatten the Dodgers' success to their financial might. That's understandable, but it misses a key consideration: while they have several well-compensated players, including Yamamoto himself, they also employ players who are willing to put the "we" before the "I." Whether that's Mookie Betts changing positions seemingly every six months, Will Klein becoming a minor folk hero by exceeding his comfort level during a lengthy World Series outing, or Yamamoto offering to pitch on short rest several times during the World Series to give the Dodgers the best chance at success.

Baseball, like any professional sport or billion-dollar industry for that matter, is full of outsized egos. Watching a player like Yamamoto put the team first lets you forget about that. At least for a little while.

Game 7 is a great capper for Yamamoto, 27, and his second season in America. He joined the Dodgers prior to last year on a $325 million contract -- the largest in MLB history for a pitcher -- following one of the best pitching careers in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league career. In 30 regular season starts, he compiled a 2.49 ERA (167 ERA+) and a 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He was named to his first career MLB All-Star Game.

By winning the World Series MVP, Yamamoto added another accomplishment: he became the first Japanese-born pitcher to ever win the World Series MVP Award. He's the second Japanese-born player to win it overall, joining longtime New York Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui. Matsui won the award back in 2009 by homering three times and driving in eight runs as part of a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Eighteen months ago, fans might've been unaware of what Yamamoto was all about, or if he would find as much success in America. Now, he's done his part to answer those questions -- and to place his name in the history books.