BKN
PHI

Nets-76ers Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2018

One day after getting back in the win column with a come-from-behind victory over the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers return home for a quick turnaround with a Friday night against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia trailed by eight or more for much of the matchup with the Knicks before turning it on with a 35-19 fourth quarter behind Joel Embiid, who had 29 points in the win, Philadelphia's second in three games.

The other? The game will be a rematch of the two teams' matchup last Sunday, which Philadelphia won 120-97.

"I think we're learning," 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters after that game. "I feel these games, as much as we want to win and we do, we're trying to move up the food chain, we're trying to move up as far as we can."

Embiid was impressed by his team's defense against the Nets, and aggression.

"Energy. We were on lockdown," Embiid said. "We locked in and we did a better job. We were aggressive rebounding the ball. We gave up less offensive rebounds."

Brooklyn is coming off a 116-102 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. D'Angelo Russell led all scorers with 32 points -- his second straight game with at least 25 -- and the Nets led at the half, but the Raptors went on a run behind Jonas Valanciunas and handed Brooklyn its third straight loss and 17th in its last 20 games.

"We just missed shots down the stretch," Russell told reporters after he hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points in the first quarter. "I think if we make those shots it might be a different game."

Russell has been a bit streaky of late, though he does have at least 20 points in three of Brooklyn's last four games. Russell also had a 25-point showing and a 21-point game in recent weeks. He's also had games of three, four, six, six and eight points.

On Tuesday, though, he was dominant, hitting 10 of 22 shots and 7 of 12 from 3-point range.

"My teammates got me open," Russell said. "In transition, they found me. Maybe they made the extra pass to me. I give a lot of credit to them."

"I just feel like we've got to treat every team like Golden State. When we came out ready to play, everybody stepped up," Russell said. "It wasn't 48 minutes, but we started the game and gave ourselves a chance. I feel like today we didn't really give ourselves a chance."

After the recent lost to Philadelphia, Russell at least saw some spark in his team.

After the matchup, Philadelphia remains home for two more games against Charlotte and Memphis. Including the Nets, the 76ers play six of their next seven at home.

The Nets return home after the matchup for a three-game homestand beginning Saturday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
23.6 Pts. Per Game 23.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
42.3 Field Goal % 48.7
42.3 Three Point % 48.7
75.7 Free Throw % 75.9
away team logo
D. Russell PG 1
16.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.8 APG
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
23.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Nets 21-47 -----
home team logo 76ers 37-30 -----
O/U 218.5, PHI -8.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
O/U 218.5, PHI -8.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 21-47 105.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo 76ers 37-30 107.9 PPG 46.7 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 16.1 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.8 APG 42.3 FG%
J. Embiid C 23.6 PPG 10.9 RPG 3.3 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nets
Roster
J. Lin
D. Russell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
S. Dinwiddie
A. Crabbe
C. LeVert
J. Harris
J. Allen
D. Cunningham
I. Whitehead
J. Okafor
Q. Acy
N. Stauskas
T. Mozgov
M. Doyle
J. Wiley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Lin 1 25.0 18.0 0.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 41.7 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
D. Russell 34 25.6 16.1 3.8 4.8 0.7 0.3 3.1 42.3 32.6 75.7 0.7 3.1
R. Hollis-Jefferson 54 27.8 14.1 6.6 2.3 0.8 0.7 1.8 47.3 25.5 79.4 1.5 5.1
D. Carroll 63 29.8 13.5 6.6 2.0 0.8 0.4 1.4 41.0 36.4 78.3 1.6 5.0
S. Dinwiddie 67 29.2 13.0 3.3 6.9 0.9 0.3 1.6 38.4 32.3 83.5 0.5 2.8
A. Crabbe 64 29.5 12.6 4.4 1.5 0.6 0.4 1.1 39.3 36.2 84.8 0.4 4.0
C. LeVert 58 26.0 11.9 3.7 4.1 1.2 0.3 2.3 43.2 34.2 71.3 0.8 2.9
J. Harris 66 25.1 10.3 3.3 1.5 0.5 0.2 1.1 47.4 40.4 80.7 0.7 2.7
J. Allen 58 18.9 8.1 5.3 0.7 0.4 0.9 1.1 58.9 27.3 78.2 2.0 3.2
D. Cunningham 12 21.9 7.8 5.3 1.1 0.8 0.5 1.0 48.6 46.4 72.7 1.4 3.9
I. Whitehead 16 11.3 6.3 1.6 1.3 0.5 0.1 1.5 46.5 38.9 68.4 0.3 1.4
J. Okafor 23 12.7 6.1 2.9 0.5 0.1 0.6 0.7 54.5 0.0 76.0 0.7 2.2
Q. Acy 59 19.5 5.5 3.8 0.8 0.5 0.3 1.0 33.6 32.5 82.1 0.6 3.2
N. Stauskas 29 13.2 4.8 1.8 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.6 38.8 41.3 75.0 0.1 1.7
T. Mozgov 28 12.1 4.0 3.1 0.3 0.2 0.4 1.1 52.9 22.2 76.0 1.0 2.1
M. Doyle 6 10.5 3.0 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.3 28.0 15.4 66.7 0.3 1.2
J. Wiley 5 6.6 0.8 2.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 25.0 50.0 50.0 0.4 1.8
Total 68 242.2 105.8 44.8 23.1 6.21 4.24 14.4 43.6 34.9 77.9 10.1 34.7
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
R. Covington
M. Belinelli
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
T. McConnell
M. Fultz
R. Holmes
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
J. Anderson
A. Johnson
J. Young
J. McAdoo
F. Korkmaz
J. Pullen
L. Drew
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 56 31.3 23.6 10.9 3.3 0.6 1.8 3.9 48.7 30.6 75.9 2.3 8.7
J. Redick 56 31.2 16.6 2.6 3.1 0.6 0.1 1.5 44.9 41.3 90.9 0.2 2.4
B. Simmons 66 34.5 16.2 7.8 7.7 1.7 0.9 3.6 53.5 0.0 57.3 1.8 6.0
D. Saric 66 30.6 15.1 7.0 2.7 0.7 0.3 2.0 45.8 39.8 87.4 2.1 4.9
R. Covington 65 32.2 12.6 5.5 1.9 1.6 0.8 1.7 40.6 37.1 84.2 0.7 4.8
M. Belinelli 12 25.7 11.0 1.6 0.9 0.4 0.2 1.3 44.4 33.3 90.0 0.3 1.3
E. Ilyasova 6 21.7 9.7 5.5 1.7 0.5 0.3 1.3 47.8 35.3 80.0 1.0 4.5
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
T. McConnell 61 24.2 6.8 3.2 4.2 1.4 0.2 1.7 50.0 45.5 84.4 0.5 2.7
M. Fultz 4 19.0 6.0 2.3 1.8 0.5 0.3 1.5 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.8 1.5
R. Holmes 34 15.1 5.9 4.5 1.2 0.4 0.6 0.6 51.2 11.1 72.2 1.2 3.3
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
J. Anderson 28 13.4 5.7 2.3 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.4 43.8 35.4 68.0 0.6 1.7
A. Johnson 61 15.2 4.5 4.3 1.3 0.6 0.6 0.8 54.5 33.3 58.4 1.7 2.6
J. Young 5 10.4 3.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.4
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
F. Korkmaz 6 5.3 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 25.0 12.5 100.0 0.3 0.7
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
Total 67 241.5 107.9 46.7 25.9 8.07 4.97 16.5 46.7 36.5 75.7 11.0 35.7
NBA Scores