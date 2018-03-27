NY
PHI

76ers look to extend win streak against Knicks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 27, 2018

As if the Philadelphia 76ers needed to add any more fuel to their raging fire heading into their Wednesday night home matchup with the Knicks at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, the return of No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz is giving a jumpstart to a team that hardly appears to need it.

The 76ers have won seven straight, including a 123-104 win over Denver on Monday night that proved only a taste of what Fultz can provide as he returned from a 68-game layoff after rebuilding his shot.

On a night in which they outscored the Nuggets, 72-45, in the second half, Fultz drew the biggest roars on the team as he contributed 10 points and eight assists in 14 minutes on the bench. Recovering from an air-ball on his first attempt, Fultz worked well in the paint, hit from deep and flashed some of the potential that landed him at the top of the draft before one of the strangest stretches for a top prospect in league history.

"He gives us another great pace," Philadelphia center Joel Embiid said. "He can find ways to score and also set guys up. You could tell by his eight assists tonight in 14 minutes. That's big time. That's what we need him to do -- score the ball, get guys involved, and create."

Fultz's return surprised even the 76ers, who seemed prepared to let him work his way back until he felt comfortable.

"We're not sure when it happened or how it happened, but it happened," 76ers president Bryan Colangelo told reporters on Monday. "What we've seen is a hard-working young man and a hard-working staff that's done everything possible to get him ready for this moment, to get him back out on the court and do what he loves to do -- play basketball."

For 76ers head coach Brett Brown, adding Fultz to a backcourt that includes impressive rookie point guard Ben Simmons, who already has claimed the No. 2 spot for triple-doubles by a rookie, and veterans T.J. McConnell and Jerryd Bayless, he's got more variety than a candy store.

"Just look at what he's been through," Brown said. "It's ridiculous what he's been through. He understands it. I understand it. That's the scrutiny you get when somebody says, 'And with the first pick in the 2017 NBA draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select Markelle Fultz.' That comes with pressures and responsibilities and acknowledgements. It's just such an atypical way anybody enters pro sports. Knowing what I know and seeing what I've seen and understanding how special that kid is from a human being standpoint, it's a good day."

If the 76ers have found a major addition late in the season, so too have the Knicks. Guard Trey Burke, who was plucked from New York's G-League squad in January, had 42 points on Monday in a 137-128 overtime loss to Charlotte.

"I want to get somewhere comfortable and want to get somewhere to be there for a long run. I really believe New York is a place like that for me," Burke said.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
J. Embiid
21 C
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
59.4 Field Goal % 48.4
59.4 Three Point % 48.4
85.1 Free Throw % 77.0
away team logo
E. Kanter C 00
14.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.5 APG
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
23.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 27-48 -----
home team logo 76ers 43-30 -----
O/U 221.0, PHI -12.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
O/U 221.0, PHI -12.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 27-48 104.5 PPG 44.2 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo 76ers 43-30 108.7 PPG 47 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
E. Kanter C 14.0 PPG 10.9 RPG 1.5 APG 59.4 FG%
J. Embiid C 23.2 PPG 11.1 RPG 3.2 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
M. Beasley
T. Burke
C. Lee
E. Mudiay
J. Jack
T. Williams
K. O'Quinn
F. Ntilikina
L. Kornet
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
D. Dotson
R. Baker
J. Noah
M. Kuzminskas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Porzingis 48 32.4 22.7 6.6 1.2 0.8 2.4 1.9 43.9 39.5 79.3 1.3 5.3
T. Hardaway Jr. 53 33.1 17.7 3.9 2.7 1.1 0.2 1.6 42.2 31.5 82.4 0.6 3.3
E. Kanter 70 25.7 14.0 10.9 1.5 0.5 0.5 1.7 59.4 0.0 85.1 3.9 7.1
M. Beasley 68 22.3 12.9 5.7 1.6 0.5 0.6 2.0 50.5 39.4 78.5 1.3 4.3
T. Burke 29 19.0 12.2 1.8 4.0 0.6 0.1 1.0 52.6 38.4 60.0 0.3 1.4
C. Lee 72 30.6 11.9 2.9 2.4 1.1 0.2 1.1 44.8 39.8 91.9 0.4 2.5
E. Mudiay 18 23.4 9.2 2.7 4.4 1.1 0.3 1.8 36.8 20.0 66.7 0.4 2.3
J. Jack 58 25.6 7.6 3.1 5.7 0.6 0.1 1.9 42.5 29.6 82.9 0.3 2.7
T. Williams 15 15.7 7.5 3.4 0.7 1.1 0.3 1.0 51.1 28.6 63.6 1.1 2.3
K. O'Quinn 71 17.3 6.8 5.7 2.0 0.5 1.2 1.3 59.1 9.1 76.7 1.4 4.3
F. Ntilikina 72 21.0 5.7 2.1 3.1 0.8 0.2 1.6 36.1 31.4 72.1 0.4 1.7
L. Kornet 13 14.3 5.6 3.0 1.0 0.4 0.8 0.2 36.5 33.3 75.0 0.8 2.2
L. Thomas 67 18.6 4.0 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.6 38.4 39.6 83.7 0.6 1.8
I. Hicks 11 12.8 3.6 2.4 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.9 45.9 16.7 62.5 0.6 1.7
D. Dotson 38 8.6 2.9 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 41.5 31.1 71.4 0.2 1.2
R. Baker 29 13.3 2.4 1.0 1.6 0.9 0.2 0.6 33.9 33.3 76.9 0.2 0.9
J. Noah 7 5.7 1.7 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.6 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.9 1.1
M. Kuzminskas 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 75 242.0 104.5 44.2 23.0 6.87 5.12 14.3 46.5 34.9 78.8 10.6 33.6
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
R. Covington
M. Belinelli
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
M. Fultz
T. McConnell
J. Anderson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Holmes
A. Johnson
D. Jackson
J. Young
J. McAdoo
F. Korkmaz
J. Pullen
L. Drew
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 62 30.7 23.2 11.1 3.2 0.7 1.8 3.8 48.4 31.0 77.0 2.3 8.8
J. Redick 62 30.3 16.5 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 44.9 41.2 90.7 0.1 2.4
B. Simmons 72 34.2 15.8 8.0 8.0 1.7 0.8 3.5 53.6 0.0 57.0 1.8 6.1
D. Saric 72 30.1 14.9 6.8 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.9 45.8 40.1 86.4 2.0 4.8
R. Covington 71 31.8 12.7 5.4 1.9 1.6 0.8 1.6 41.5 37.9 84.9 0.7 4.7
M. Belinelli 19 25.7 11.9 1.5 1.2 0.4 0.3 1.1 49.1 37.2 87.5 0.3 1.2
E. Ilyasova 14 22.0 9.1 4.9 1.6 0.8 0.4 1.1 45.5 37.8 68.4 1.6 3.4
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
M. Fultz 5 18.0 6.8 2.6 3.0 0.4 0.2 1.4 35.0 0.0 50.0 1.4 1.2
T. McConnell 67 23.5 6.5 3.1 4.2 1.3 0.2 1.6 49.9 42.4 79.5 0.5 2.6
J. Anderson 33 14.1 6.0 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.4 42.5 32.6 73.3 0.6 1.8
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
R. Holmes 39 14.4 5.6 4.3 1.2 0.4 0.5 0.6 51.9 13.8 68.3 1.1 3.1
A. Johnson 66 15.1 4.4 4.2 1.4 0.6 0.6 0.8 53.9 29.6 58.4 1.6 2.5
D. Jackson 2 7.5 4.0 0.5 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 75.0 100.0 50.0 0.5 0.0
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
F. Korkmaz 9 6.2 1.7 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 25.0 25.0 50.0 0.2 0.7
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
Total 73 241.4 108.7 47 26.4 8.00 5.04 16.2 46.9 36.9 75.6 11.0 36.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores