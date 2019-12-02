MIA
TOR

Heat facing tough road test at Raptors

  • FLM
  • Dec 02, 2019

The Miami Heat continue their testing three-game road trip Tuesday night against the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Both teams are coming off impressive victories on Sunday.

The Heat opened their trip with a 109-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets with Goran Dragic scoring 24 points.

The Raptors started a three-game homestand with a 130-110 rout of the Utah Jazz to go 9-0 at home and extend their overall win streak to seven. Pascal Siakam scored 35 points.

Trailing by seven with 1:45 to play, the Heat scored the final 10 points of the game in Brooklyn as they went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line during this stretch.

The Nets missed their final five shots of the game against strong defense from Heat center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler.

"I like this win, because, one, it's on the road," said Butler, who had 20 points. "But I think we finally showed ourselves what we're capable of when we guard. When we don't make shots the way that we normally make shots, there's still a way to win, and we have to find that way to win. Tonight was a prime example of it."

Miami committed a season-low nine turnovers.

"We've been talking about it for 48 hours that we need to take a stand, particularly on the road," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Find a game where we have to grind, even if it's ugly, to show the mental toughness."

Meanwhile, the Raptors used a 23-2 first-quarter run to open a 77-37 halftime lead on Sunday against the Jazz. The 40-point margin was the highest at the intermission in franchise history. It was the largest halftime deficit in Jazz franchise history and tied for the eighth-largest halftime lead in NBA history.

Serge Ibaka scored 13 points for Toronto on Sunday after missing 10 games with a sprained ankle.

"When he is cooking and going, he becomes a great presence on defense and his offense has been really solid this year," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Kyle Lowry is expected to return soon from a fractured thumb. He has missed 11 games, in which the Raptors are 9-2.

"It's just a matter of plugging guys in that haven't played and those guys have been playing unbelievable," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said after scoring 21 points with 11 assists Sunday. "Not really surprised, more so just pleased with how we've been playing and something we need to continue to do and we are about a quarter of the way in, so we've got to continue to keep building and getting better. Once everybody gets back, that will probably be our real challenge, to start back over and try to find chemistry and minutes."

The Jazz cut the lead in half with a 49-point third quarter.

"We just weren't coming up with any stops -- but I don't really want to talk about that third quarter, if that's all right," Nurse said. "I am happy that we get a 20-point win against a quality team like that. You take that every day of the week."

The Raptors won all four games between the teams last season. Miami took the season series 2-1 in 2017-18. The Heat are 6-5 this season on the road.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
P. Siakam
43 PF
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
25.6 Pts. Per Game 25.6
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
41.5 Field Goal % 47.0
41.5 Three Point % 47.0
86.8 Free Throw % 81.1
away team logo
J. Butler SF 22
18.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.3 APG
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
25.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 14-5 -----
home team logo Raptors 15-4 -----
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 14-5 111.4 PPG 44.6 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Raptors 15-4 113.3 PPG 46.1 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
J. Butler SF 18.8 PPG 5.5 RPG 6.3 APG 41.5 FG%
P. Siakam PF 25.6 PPG 8.4 RPG 4.0 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Butler
K. Nunn
G. Dragic
T. Herro
B. Adebayo
J. Winslow
D. Robinson
K. Olynyk
M. Leonard
D. Jones Jr.
J. Johnson
U. Haslem
D. Macon
K. Okpala
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 15 33.4 18.8 5.5 6.3 2.5 0.8 2.4 41.5 23.8 86.8 1.9 3.5
K. Nunn 19 29.1 16.1 2.4 3.2 1.2 0.3 2.0 46.4 38.2 76.9 0.2 2.2
G. Dragic 18 28.7 15.9 3.2 5.0 0.7 0.2 2.6 46.6 40.6 71.1 0.3 2.9
T. Herro 18 29.2 14.4 4.1 2.1 0.7 0.1 2.2 45.1 40.4 81.8 0.3 3.7
B. Adebayo 19 32.1 13.9 10.6 4.2 1.5 1.2 2.8 57.5 16.7 65.5 2.4 8.2
J. Winslow 8 33.9 12.1 6.9 4.4 0.9 0.4 2.5 38.0 19.0 68.0 1.6 5.3
D. Robinson 19 25.2 10.7 2.8 0.7 0.7 0.4 0.7 45.9 42.3 93.8 0.1 2.7
K. Olynyk 19 22.8 8.7 5.2 1.5 1.0 0.4 1.4 46.7 43.7 87.5 0.9 4.2
M. Leonard 19 18.9 6.2 4.3 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.9 60.0 52.9 50.0 0.3 4.0
D. Jones Jr. 5 11.6 5.6 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.4 60.0 25.0 100.0 0.6 1.0
J. Johnson 6 11.3 3.3 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.4 22.2 50.0 0.3 1.5
U. Haslem 2 5.5 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 1.5
D. Macon 3 4.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Okpala 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 19 241.3 111.4 44.6 25.0 8.95 4.58 17.2 47.7 38.9 76.3 9.0 35.6
Raptors
Roster
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
S. Ibaka
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
R. Hollis-Jefferson
T. Davis
M. Gasol
C. Boucher
M. Thomas
P. McCaw
M. Miller
S. Ponds
S. Johnson
D. Hernandez
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. Siakam 19 36.8 25.6 8.4 4.0 0.9 0.7 2.9 47.0 39.0 81.1 1.6 6.8
K. Lowry 8 36.1 21.8 4.3 6.5 1.1 0.4 3.4 47.8 42.6 88.1 0.3 4.0
F. VanVleet 19 37.5 18.6 3.9 7.5 1.9 0.1 2.5 41.0 40.0 88.1 0.2 3.7
S. Ibaka 9 22.7 13.9 6.2 1.0 0.7 1.1 2.2 50.0 33.3 83.3 0.9 5.3
N. Powell 19 28.1 12.8 3.8 1.6 0.9 0.4 1.4 46.3 37.1 85.4 0.5 3.3
O. Anunoby 18 30.1 11.2 5.6 1.7 1.3 0.9 1.3 53.0 47.0 52.0 0.9 4.7
R. Hollis-Jefferson 12 22.4 9.7 6.3 1.8 0.8 0.4 1.2 56.8 0.0 75.0 2.8 3.5
T. Davis 19 15.9 7.0 3.1 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.7 50.5 44.2 92.3 0.6 2.5
M. Gasol 19 28.4 6.1 6.5 3.5 0.5 1.0 1.3 32.2 37.1 81.0 0.7 5.8
C. Boucher 17 12.8 5.9 4.7 0.6 0.4 0.9 0.4 44.4 28.6 69.0 2.2 2.5
M. Thomas 12 11.3 4.8 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 54.1 53.8 60.0 0.1 1.0
P. McCaw 2 20.0 4.0 3.0 1.5 1.5 0.0 1.5 60.0 33.3 50.0 1.0 2.0
M. Miller 8 6.0 2.3 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.3 54.5 50.0 25.0 0.0 0.6
S. Ponds 2 4.0 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
S. Johnson 5 3.8 1.4 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.8 33.3 25.0 0.0 0.4 1.0
D. Hernandez 3 3.0 1.3 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 100.0 0.7 1.7
Total 19 241.3 113.3 46.1 25.8 8.05 5.16 14.4 46.3 40.2 80.2 9.1 37.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores