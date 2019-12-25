WAS
DET

Pistons hoping to bust slump vs. short-handed Wizards

  • FLM
  • Dec 25, 2019

Washington managed to pull out a victory on Monday despite missing seven injured players and another on suspension.

The depleted Wizards will try to duplicate that feat Thursday when they face the Pistons in Detroit for the second time in less than two weeks.

Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner were among the players sidelined by injuries. Isaiah Thomas began serving a two-game NBA suspension for an altercation with a fan.

The Wizards got a career game from guard Troy Brown Jr. while defeating the New York Knicks 121-115. Browns lit up the Knicks for 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

"I feel like that is something I am capable of all the time," Brown told the team's website. "For me, it's about going back and watching film and picking and choosing when to be aggressive and what's a bad shot and what's a good play for me. As I've been playing, I've just been aggressive and then letting everything else handle itself."

Washington also got a huge boost from another unheralded guard, Gary Payton II. Signed earlier in the day, Payton had 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Coach Scott Brooks marveled at how effective Payton was in his first NBA game this season.

"He has what every coach wants," Brooks said. "He has a defensive toughness. He has a presence. He makes winning basketball plays. It's remarkable."

In the last meeting between the Wizards and Pistons on Dec. 16, Washington rolled to a 133-119 victory behind 35 points and 10 assists from its star, Bradley Beal.

The Pistons are also banged up, but they haven't been able to pull out a victory recently. They are saddled with a five-game losing streak, with four of those losses coming at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena.

Two starters, guard Bruce Brown and swingman Luke Kennard, missed a 125-109 loss to Philadelphia on Monday due to injuries.

The team's star, Blake Griffin, played for just the second time in five games but was ineffective. Griffin shot 2 for 14 from the field while playing 27 minutes.

"For me, it's never really been about lack of effort," he told the team's website. "I always try. I always dive on the floor. I always try to play defense, do little things. I'm used to contributing more offensively. I just haven't been able to do that."

Griffin carried the Pistons to the playoffs last season. Detroit is nine games under .500, largely because Griffin has missed nearly half of its games and hasn't played at an All-Star level when he has been in uniform.

Coach Dwane Casey said Griffin can have a major impact even if his shot is not falling.

"He still can be a great facilitator, which he is, a great passer, which he is," Casey said. "He understands he's not shooting the ball well, but he still is a presence as far as screening, passing. We can still run things through him with (dribble handoffs), pick and rolls. There's other things that impact winning that he can do."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
A. Drummond
0 C
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
16.1 Reb. Per Game 16.1
43.8 Field Goal % 55.1
43.8 Three Point % 55.1
83.2 Free Throw % 61.7
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
28.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.8 APG
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
18.0 PPG, 16.1 RPG, 2.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Wizards 9-20 -----
home team logo Pistons 11-20 -----
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 9-20 117.5 PPG 41.6 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Pistons 11-20 108.4 PPG 42.1 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 28.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 6.8 APG 43.8 FG%
A. Drummond C 18.0 PPG 16.1 RPG 2.9 APG 55.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
D. Bertans
T. Bryant
R. Hachimura
I. Thomas
M. Wagner
I. Smith
J. McRae
A. Pasecniks
I. Mahinmi
C. Miles
A. Schofield
I. Bonga
G. Mathews
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 29 37.1 28.3 4.9 6.8 1.1 0.3 3.5 43.8 32.4 83.2 1.1 3.8
D. Bertans 28 30.0 15.4 4.9 1.7 0.6 0.6 0.8 44.9 43.4 89.4 0.9 4.0
T. Bryant 18 28.4 13.9 8.5 2.7 0.4 1.0 1.3 54.9 28.6 73.6 2.3 6.2
R. Hachimura 25 29.2 13.9 5.8 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 48.2 20.8 85.2 1.6 4.2
I. Thomas 21 25.3 13.6 1.7 4.8 0.4 0.2 2.2 44.7 42.6 81.1 0.1 1.6
M. Wagner 21 20.4 11.6 6.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 2.0 58.1 39.3 83.7 1.6 4.4
I. Smith 29 25.5 9.9 2.9 4.3 0.8 0.4 1.3 46.2 38.0 63.3 0.5 2.4
J. McRae 13 18.1 8.9 2.4 2.8 0.6 0.3 1.1 47.3 39.4 89.5 0.2 2.2
A. Pasecniks 4 21.0 8.5 4.3 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.8 56.5 0.0 66.7 1.8 2.5
I. Mahinmi 9 20.0 7.7 6.0 1.1 0.6 1.3 1.4 50.0 16.7 64.5 2.4 3.6
C. Miles 10 16.1 6.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 32.2 31.4 75.0 0.4 0.8
A. Schofield 16 12.6 3.8 1.4 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.4 44.7 34.4 80.0 0.2 1.2
I. Bonga 24 16.0 3.5 2.8 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.7 47.7 29.4 73.9 0.8 2.0
G. Mathews 8 10.5 3.3 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.4 41.2 37.5 85.7 0.5 0.9
Total 29 240.9 117.5 41.6 27.3 7.52 3.97 13.4 46.6 36.6 80.0 10.1 31.6
Pistons
Roster
A. Drummond
D. Rose
B. Griffin
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
M. Morris
C. Wood
T. Snell
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Jackson
T. Maker
T. Frazier
J. Bone
K. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Drummond 29 33.9 18.0 16.1 2.9 2.0 1.7 3.6 55.1 0.0 61.7 4.5 11.6
D. Rose 25 24.4 16.5 2.2 6.0 0.8 0.4 2.4 48.4 29.6 87.3 0.5 1.7
B. Griffin 16 28.6 15.8 4.4 3.3 0.4 0.4 2.4 35.9 25.3 78.4 0.9 3.6
L. Kennard 28 32.9 15.8 3.5 4.1 0.4 0.2 1.5 44.2 39.9 89.3 0.3 3.2
L. Galloway 31 26.7 11.3 2.1 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.7 43.2 40.9 89.7 0.4 1.7
M. Morris 30 23.0 11.1 4.0 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.8 47.1 41.7 74.5 0.5 3.4
C. Wood 27 15.0 9.0 4.7 0.5 0.3 0.8 1.0 62.3 41.7 63.5 1.3 3.4
T. Snell 27 26.5 8.2 1.9 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.5 46.2 44.3 100.0 0.2 1.7
S. Mykhailiuk 26 17.1 5.8 1.2 1.3 0.5 0.1 0.8 40.5 42.9 78.6 0.2 1.1
R. Jackson 2 18.0 5.0 2.5 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 36.4 20.0 100.0 0.5 2.0
T. Maker 29 11.2 3.6 2.0 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.6 51.6 42.1 63.3 0.7 1.4
T. Frazier 17 11.6 3.3 0.9 3.5 0.6 0.1 0.9 32.7 29.4 83.3 0.3 0.6
J. Bone 3 2.0 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Thomas 2 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 31 240.0 108.4 42.1 24.9 7.16 4.77 15.4 46.7 37.8 74.2 9.5 32.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores