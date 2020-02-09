MIN
The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves ended one streak Saturday and will be out to stop another one Monday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors.

The Timberwolves, who made three trades and obtained eight players before Thursday's trade deadline, stunned the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 142-115 in the first game with their new lineup to snap a 13-game losing streak.

They will be trying to halt Toronto's franchise-record winning streak that stretched to 14 Saturday with a 119-118 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The defending champion Raptors did not make a deadline deal.

Another streak will be on the line. The Timberwolves have lost 15 in a row at Toronto.

"It's only one game," Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said after beating the Clippers. "There's going to be growing pains, there's going to be nights that you don't make 26 3s and you don't have 39 assists. I understand that. But I also like that you can kind of see glimpses. ... It makes you positive about what could be to come."

The Timberwolves acquired D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins in the biggest move. Russell did not play Saturday because of a quadriceps contusion.

The Wolves also added Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Denver Nuggets; Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans from Golden State; James Johnson from the Miami Heat and Evan Turner from the Atlanta Hawks.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for Minnesota on Saturday. Beasley had 23 points and 10 boards, Johnson had 15 points and holdover guard Jordan McLaughlin had 24 points and 11 assists.

The Timberwolves, who have been among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league, had seven 3-pointers from Beasley alone against the Clippers.

"We showed ourselves tonight," Towns said. "We can't expect anything less from each other on a nightly basis. This has to be the standard."

They will have another test Monday when they visit the Raptors, who continue to win despite injuries and the loss of Kawhi Leonard as a free agent to the Clippers during the offseason.

The Raptors had to work to extend their winning streak against the Nets, blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead before eking out the victory on a go-ahead free throw from Pascal Siakam with 22.9 seconds to play. The Nets missed shots by Caris LeVert and Joe Harris to end the game.

The Raptors were without Kyle Lowry, who suffered whiplash late in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Pacers Friday night.

Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (hand) continue to be out.

With Lowry out, rookie Terence Davis II made his second career NBA start and tallied 20 points and eight rebounds.

"Obviously it's not a textbook way to close out a game, but when you have a long winning streak like that there will be different types of ways to finish it," said Raptors guard Fred VanVleet who scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors matched a season-low with seven turnovers Saturday, none in the fourth quarter.

Toronto defeated Minnesota 122-112 on Jan. 18 at Minneapolis in the only previous meeting between the teams this season.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
P. Siakam
43 PF
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
51.1 Field Goal % 45.5
51.1 Three Point % 45.5
79.4 Free Throw % 80.3
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
26.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.3 APG
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
23.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 16-35 -----
home team logo Raptors 39-14 -----
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 16-35 112.2 PPG 45.7 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Raptors 39-14 112.9 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 26.6 PPG 10.8 RPG 4.3 APG 51.1 FG%
P. Siakam PF 23.4 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.4 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
M. Beasley
J. Johnson
J. Layman
J. Culver
J. Okogie
N. Reid
J. McLaughlin
K. Martin
J. Nowell
A. Crabbe
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 34 33.8 26.6 10.8 4.3 0.9 1.2 3.1 51.1 41.0 79.4 2.7 8.1
M. Beasley 1 29.0 23.0 10.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 42.1 53.8 0.0 2.0 8.0
J. Johnson 1 20.0 15.0 3.0 5.0 2.0 1.0 3.0 66.7 66.7 50.0 1.0 2.0
J. Layman 14 26.4 10.5 2.9 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.3 46.2 35.2 60.0 0.9 2.1
J. Culver 50 24.6 9.1 3.4 1.9 1.0 0.7 1.3 38.5 27.3 45.3 1.1 2.3
J. Okogie 49 24.4 8.6 4.3 1.5 1.1 0.4 1.5 41.1 25.4 78.8 1.4 3.0
N. Reid 17 10.8 7.1 2.5 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.7 40.9 36.2 64.3 0.7 1.8
J. McLaughlin 17 19.5 6.9 1.8 3.9 0.9 0.0 0.7 45.6 33.3 64.3 0.2 1.6
K. Martin 22 16.8 5.9 3.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.6 38.2 26.5 100.0 0.3 3.0
J. Nowell 9 11.3 4.4 1.0 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.3 35.9 15.0 90.0 0.2 0.8
A. Crabbe 6 15.5 3.5 1.2 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.7 36.4 25.0 50.0 0.0 1.2
J. Vanderbilt 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 51 243.9 112.2 45.7 23.7 8.61 5.96 14.8 43.8 33.0 75.3 10.9 34.8
Raptors
Roster
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
S. Ibaka
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
T. Davis
M. Gasol
R. Hollis-Jefferson
C. Boucher
M. Thomas
P. McCaw
S. Johnson
D. Hernandez
M. Miller
P. Watson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. Siakam 42 34.9 23.4 7.6 3.4 1.0 0.9 2.4 45.5 35.4 80.3 1.2 6.4
K. Lowry 41 36.4 19.6 4.5 7.4 1.2 0.4 2.8 41.9 34.9 85.9 0.6 3.9
F. VanVleet 43 35.9 17.9 3.8 6.9 1.9 0.3 2.3 41.3 39.9 83.6 0.4 3.4
S. Ibaka 43 27.0 15.9 8.0 1.4 0.5 0.8 1.9 52.4 39.7 73.8 2.1 5.9
N. Powell 38 28.2 15.3 3.9 1.7 1.3 0.4 1.5 49.8 40.1 84.0 0.6 3.3
O. Anunoby 52 29.0 10.1 5.3 1.5 1.1 0.6 1.2 49.2 36.7 65.1 1.1 4.3
T. Davis 53 17.4 8.2 3.6 1.8 0.6 0.2 1.0 48.8 42.9 90.0 0.8 2.8
M. Gasol 35 27.8 7.8 6.5 3.5 0.8 0.9 1.2 42.4 40.3 72.2 0.8 5.6
R. Hollis-Jefferson 41 19.3 7.3 5.0 1.8 0.9 0.4 0.9 46.6 14.3 73.3 2.0 2.9
C. Boucher 45 13.0 6.4 4.4 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.4 46.0 28.2 77.5 1.8 2.6
M. Thomas 22 11.1 5.0 1.5 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 50.0 48.1 71.4 0.2 1.3
P. McCaw 29 24.3 5.0 2.1 2.3 1.0 0.1 0.9 45.0 37.0 71.4 0.5 1.6
S. Johnson 17 4.9 1.2 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.5 28.6 16.7 75.0 0.2 0.9
D. Hernandez 4 2.8 1.0 1.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 1.3
M. Miller 22 5.3 0.9 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 33.3 31.3 16.7 0.0 0.6
P. Watson 2 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
Total 53 241.9 112.9 45.4 25.7 8.79 4.91 13.6 45.9 37.6 79.5 9.9 35.5
