Walker, Hornets defeat Clippers 102-87 to snap 6-game skid

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kemba Walker exhaled loudly as he pulled up a chair and sat down in front of his locker.

''We really needed that win,'' Walker said.

Walker had 26 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 16 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 102-87 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Walker, who was coming off a 47-point performance in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, was 8 of 17 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range despite a sprained wrist. He has made 11 of 17 3-pointers over the past two games.

He said he's finally regaining his stroke.

''I have been struggling to start the season with shooting the 3, but I am trying to stay positive and confident in my shot,'' Walker said. ''I just want to continue to be consistent.''

Jeremy Lamb added 17 points for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the misery continues for the Clippers, who've lost eight straight games.

Lou Williams had 25 points, and Blake Griffin added 19, but the Clippers seemed to run out of gas in the fourth quarter on the second night of a back-to-back.

''I thought we were a little worn down tonight to be honest with you,'' said Clippers point guard Austin Rivers. ''Our effort could've been better but guys were just tired.''

Coach Doc Rivers said the Clippers are still trying to find their identity.

The Hornets led 73-71 entering the fourth quarter, but limited the Clippers to 6-of-20 shooting in the fourth quarter while forcing five turnovers.

The Hornets began to pull away midway through the fourth quarter.

Walker extended the lead to eight when knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3 minutes to play.

TIP INS

Clippers: DeAndre Jordan had 10 points and 14 rebounds. ... Shot 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

Hornets: Jeremy Lamb left the game with a right hamstring strain. ... Only had one turnover in the first half.

BEVERLY EXPECTED BACK: Austin Rivers said he's hoping that getting Patrick Beverly back for the team's next game will give a shot in the arm to a team in need of one.

''It will help because it's another guard in there, but we'll figure it out. We're about 15 games in now, so we've got to get this going.''

CHECKING IT OUT: After committing a foul in the second quarter against Jordan, an unhappy Howard grabbed a television monitor located underneath the basket in hands waiting for the replay. Displeased with the call, Howard shook his head and returned to the court to line up for Jordan's foul shots.

Howard had a funny moment earlier in the game when he accounted for Charlotte's only first half turnover when he inadvertently passed the ball to a wide open coach Steve Clifford. Clifford didn't seem to be expecting the rock.

CARTER-WILLIAMS PLAYS MORE: Michael Carter-Williams returned after not playing in the last two games and logged 14 minutes.

That came at the expense of rookie Malik Monk, who did not play.

''We've been waiting for him to get his conditioning up and get up to speed on everything,'' Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. ''You lose six in a row, the defense has been bad - and it's not Malik's fault - it's just that's his position and you could see tonight he's a difference maker defensively, that's his strength. We've struggled with ball pressure.''

Monk could see more time in Lamb can't play against the Timberwolves.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At New York on Monday night.

Hornets: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
B. Griffin
32 F
K. Walker
15 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
41.9 Field Goal % 45.7
42.2 Three Point % 46.4
77.3 Free Throw % 88.2
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:09
  C.J. Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:26
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:26
  Personal foul on Blake Griffin 0:26
  Team rebound 0:26
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:26
+ 2 Lou Williams made jump shot 0:49
+ 3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 0:58
  Out of bounds turnover on Blake Griffin 1:15
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:21
Team Stats
Points 87 102
Field Goals 33-83 (39.8%) 34-87 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 56 59
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 37 41
Team 12 10
Assists 18 20
Steals 5 7
Blocks 6 9
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
B. Griffin F 32
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Walker G 15
26 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 5-10 2422251687
home team logo Hornets 6-925301829102
o213.0, CHA -5.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
o213.0, CHA -5.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logoClippers 5-10 106.3 PPG 45.6 RPG 19.6 APG
home team logoHornets 6-9 104.7 PPG 47.2 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
L. Williams G 17.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.7 APG 45.3 FG%
K. Walker G 23.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 6.5 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams G 25 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
K. Walker G 26 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
39.8 FG% 39.1
27.6 3PT FG% 42.3
68.4 FT% 79.3
Clippers
Starters
B. Griffin
D. Jordan
W. Johnson
A. Rivers
S. Thornwell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 35 19 8 4 0 1 3 4 6/17 2/5 5/7 1 7 33 -14
D. Jordan 33 10 14 2 0 2 3 2 4/5 0/0 2/2 4 10 27 -21
W. Johnson 31 9 5 1 1 2 0 2 4/11 1/4 0/0 1 4 19 -19
A. Rivers 34 9 4 3 1 0 3 1 3/14 1/6 2/2 0 4 17 -16
S. Thornwell 30 5 0 3 2 0 1 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 12 -3
Bench
L. Williams
S. Dekker
J. Evans
C. Williams
W. Reed
M. Harrell
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
B. Johnson
J. Wilson
M. Teodosic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 29 25 2 4 0 0 4 1 10/17 2/6 3/6 0 2 31 -11
S. Dekker 15 5 4 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 3 11 +2
J. Evans 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 1 4 +2
C. Williams 8 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 6 +3
W. Reed 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
M. Harrell 8 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 +4
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 87 44 18 5 6 14 22 33/83 8/29 13/19 7 37 164 -75
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
D. Howard
N. Batum
M. Williams
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 35 26 2 6 0 0 0 1 8/17 6/9 4/4 0 2 40 +19
D. Howard 29 16 16 1 2 1 3 2 7/10 0/0 2/6 4 12 34 +18
N. Batum 28 12 4 7 1 2 2 1 4/11 1/4 3/3 1 3 31 +27
M. Williams 28 10 4 1 1 2 0 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 0 4 19 +11
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 31 7 4 0 1 1 0 2 2/7 0/0 3/4 1 3 13 +16
Bench
J. Lamb
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
J. O'Bryant
T. Graham
M. Monk
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 22 17 4 1 2 0 2 2 5/12 2/3 5/5 0 4 23 -3
M. Carter-Williams 14 5 2 2 0 1 0 0 0/4 0/1 5/6 0 2 12 -9
C. Zeller 18 5 6 1 0 1 0 5 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 4 14 +2
F. Kaminsky 19 2 4 1 0 1 0 1 1/9 0/4 0/0 0 4 9 -1
D. Bacon 12 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 3 4 -5
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. O'Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 102 49 20 7 9 8 16 34/87 11/26 23/29 8 41 199 +75
NBA Scores