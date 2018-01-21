BKN
Dinwiddie basket in last second, Nets beat Pistons 101-100

  Jan 21, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie hit the big shot against a familiar foe.

Dinwiddie's jumper with 0.9 seconds left lifted the Brooklyn Nets over Detroit 101-100 Sunday, the Pistons' fifth straight loss.

After a basket by Andre Drummond put the Pistons ahead with 4.7 seconds left, Dinwiddie took the inbounds pass, drove to 14 feet and drained a jumper against his former teammates.

The Pistons picked Dinwiddie in the second round of the 2014 draft, despite a knee injury, and he played 46 games for them over two seasons.

''That was a heck of a shot,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''I'm happy for Spencer, because he was here, obviously, but I'm happier for the team. I wasn't sure we had the poise and understanding to get a win like this.''

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy blamed himself for the final basket, where Ish Smith, generously listed as six feet tall, was covering the 6-foot-6 Dinwiddie.

''Ish did a great job of guarding him, but I probably should have had more size out there against him,'' Van Gundy said. ''Ish gave him a tough look, but Spencer was able to get above him and make a great shot.''

Dinwiddie finished with 22 points. Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 20.

Caris LeVert split a pair of free throws with 13.7 seconds left, giving the Nets a 99-98 edge. It was the second time he missed a free throw in the final 42 seconds.

Langston Galloway misplayed the ensuing inbounds pass, but was able to knock the ball to Drummond. Detroit's center nearly traveled in a rare drive from outside the 3-point arc, and flipped in a go-ahead shot.

''I felt like we were focused and locked in tonight,'' said Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nets. ''We were playing a really good team on their floor, but we trusted Spencer to make that last play.''

On Jan. 10, the Pistons routed Brooklyn 114-80 behind 22 points and 20 rebounds from Drummond. That was Detroit's last victory, with three of the five defeats coming at Little Caesars Arena.

''We don't play again until Wednesday, so I have some time to think about how to fix this,'' Van Gundy said. ''We just don't play hard on a consistent basis. We've fallen behind early, but even when we had a great start on Friday (against Washington), we didn't keep it going.''

The Nets led 53-48 at halftime. The Pistons had one offensive rebound in the half, slowed by Drummond's three fouls.

''I think the key was the way we started,'' Hollis-Jefferson said. ''That was big, and it is what you need to do to win games like this.''

Drummond picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, sending him back to the bench. Brooklyn quickly moved the lead to 11 as Detroit struggled to get open shots.

Detroit trailed by nine going into the fourth quarter. Smith's 3-pointer with 2:58 left tied it at 92.

''This was huge,'' said Joe Harris, who had 12 points for Brooklyn. ''We're getting into these games and we're finally starting to finish them.''

TIP-INS

Nets: D'Angelo Russell played 14 minutes in his second game back from a knee injury, finishing with three points and one assist. ... The win ended Brooklyn's four-game losing streak in Detroit.

Pistons: Johnson played his second game after missing three with a recurring hip problem, finishing with a season-high 18 points in 26 minutes. ''I though Stanley was really good defensively, and he played well on the offensive end, too,'' Van Gundy said.

NEW ARENA, BETTER RESULTS

The Nets are now 1-0 at Little Caesars Arena after going 8-44 in Detroit during the 29 seasons that the Pistons played at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Oklahoma City on Tuesday in the third game of a five-game road trip.

Pistons: Host Utah on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 101 100
Field Goals 37-80 (46.3%) 38-90 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 52 51
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 39 36
Team 6 8
Assists 23 21
Steals 1 3
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 6
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
R. Hollis-Jefferson SF 24
21 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
T. Harris SF 34
20 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 18-29 30232424101
home team logo Pistons 22-2320282032100
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
away team logoNets 18-29 105.8 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logoPistons 22-23 102.3 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.2 APG
S. Dinwiddie PG 13.2 PPG 3.3 RPG 6.5 APG 39.0 FG%
T. Harris SF 18.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.9 APG 45.6 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 22 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
T. Harris SF 20 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
46.3 FG% 42.2
41.9 3PT FG% 31.0
70.0 FT% 88.2
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
T. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 30 22 4 5 0 0 5 1 9/13 4/6 0/0 0 4 31 +1
R. Hollis-Jefferson 30 21 8 7 0 1 1 2 8/15 2/4 3/4 1 7 43 +4
D. Carroll 34 16 5 3 1 0 1 0 6/15 2/7 2/2 1 4 27 0
A. Crabbe 27 6 4 0 0 2 0 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 4 12 +7
T. Zeller 16 5 9 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 1/1 1 8 16 +11
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
T. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 30 22 4 5 0 0 5 1 9/13 4/6 0/0 0 4 31 +1
R. Hollis-Jefferson 30 21 8 7 0 1 1 2 8/15 2/4 3/4 1 7 43 +4
D. Carroll 34 16 5 3 1 0 1 0 6/15 2/7 2/2 1 4 27 0
A. Crabbe 27 6 4 0 0 2 0 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 4 12 +7
T. Zeller 16 5 9 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 1/1 1 8 16 +11
Bench
J. Harris
C. LeVert
Q. Acy
D. Russell
J. Okafor
J. Allen
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
M. Doyle
N. Stauskas
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harris 23 12 3 1 0 0 1 2 4/7 1/3 3/4 0 3 16 0
C. LeVert 22 9 4 3 0 0 0 2 2/7 0/2 5/9 1 3 19 -4
Q. Acy 22 3 4 1 0 0 0 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 3 9 -5
D. Russell 14 3 0 1 0 0 2 3 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 3 -2
J. Okafor 6 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -1
J. Allen 11 2 4 0 0 0 4 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 2 -6
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 101 46 23 1 3 15 18 37/80 13/31 14/20 7 39 182 +5
Pistons
Starters
T. Harris
I. Smith
A. Bradley
A. Drummond
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 35 20 7 5 0 1 1 2 8/18 1/4 3/3 0 7 37 +14
I. Smith 26 11 2 3 1 1 0 1 4/11 1/2 2/2 0 2 21 -5
A. Bradley 25 7 1 1 0 0 1 0 3/12 0/3 1/1 0 1 9 -4
A. Drummond 26 7 13 4 0 1 0 5 3/8 0/1 1/2 3 10 29 -6
R. Bullock 21 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 9 -10
Bench
T. Harris
I. Smith
A. Bradley
A. Drummond
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 35 20 7 5 0 1 1 2 8/18 1/4 3/3 0 7 37 +14
I. Smith 26 11 2 3 1 1 0 1 4/11 1/2 2/2 0 2 21 -5
A. Bradley 25 7 1 1 0 0 1 0 3/12 0/3 1/1 0 1 9 -4
A. Drummond 26 7 13 4 0 1 0 5 3/8 0/1 1/2 3 10 29 -6
R. Bullock 21 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 9 -10
Bench
S. Johnson
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
A. Tolliver
E. Moreland
J. Leuer
R. Jackson
D. Buycks
K. Felder
B. Marjanovic
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Johnson 26 18 4 0 0 0 1 4 6/11 1/3 5/5 2 2 21 +7
L. Kennard 22 13 0 1 0 1 1 2 5/9 3/6 0/0 0 0 15 +5
L. Galloway 21 8 4 5 2 0 2 2 3/9 1/3 1/2 0 4 22 +4
A. Tolliver 23 7 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/4 2/2 0 3 12 -1
E. Moreland 10 2 9 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 11 -9
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Buycks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 100 43 21 3 4 6 19 38/90 9/29 15/17 7 36 186 -5
NBA Scores