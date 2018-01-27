LAC
Williams has 40 points,10 assists, Clippers beat Grizzlies

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Lou Williams was doing his part to keep Los Angeles' offense flowing, and coach Doc Rivers gave the scorer a little extra incentive to make sure the Clippers kept the pressure on the Memphis Grizzlies.

''I told him in the middle of the third (quarter): `If we don't win, we've got practice (Saturday),''' Rivers recounted after the Clippers' 109-100 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night. ''From that point on, Lou was phenomenal.''

As often happens, Williams got rolling early and kept on going, ending up with 40 points and 10 assists, overshadowing a triple-double by Memphis center Marc Gasol.

''I'm a scorer, but just the opportunity to be out on the floor with what's expected of me,'' said Williams, who played 34 minutes. ''It's unique. ... Usually, I'd play to 25 minutes a game. I think I have more of a leadership role now.''

Williams was 12 of 19 from the field and the Clippers shot 49 percent, going 10 of 27 from outside the arc, to snap a three-game skid. Milos Teodosic added a career-high 18 points, DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Blake Griffin finished with 14 points.

Williams scored 22 points as the Clippers took a 58-50 lead at halftime, then closed out the game with 11 in the fourth quarter after Rivers' warning about practice.

Gasol triple-double included 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Memphis was hindered by 20 turnovers leading to 22 Clippers points. Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who is having to use younger players right now because of injuries, noted the Grizzlies handed out 31 assists on 39 field goals, but that was only half the equation.

''We need to continue to be unselfish with the ball, continue to assist our teammates,'' Bickerstaff said, ''but we have to be sure with our passes. Be sure that we're completing our passes to our teammates.''

Mario Chalmers had 17 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies. Jarell Martin also had 17 points, and Dillon Brooks contributed 15 points.

After the Clippers' lead reached 14 early in the fourth, Memphis did get the deficit to eight points on two occasions in the final 4:35 only to have Williams score again each time to prevent the Grizzlies from getting any closer.

''You just don't put teams away,'' Rivers said. ''I thought we had too many opportunities to do it, we just couldn't get away from them.''

TIP-INS

Clippers: Jordan played his 716th game as a Clipper, passing Randy Smith for most games as a Clipper in franchise history. ... Williams has scored at least 20 points off the bench in 11 straight games. ... Williams has four games this season with at least 40 points. ...The victory gave the Clippers a split in the season series. .Are 8-2 when Teodosic reaches double figures

Grizzlies: Played without G Mike Conley. The Grizzlies are 10-26 without Conley, who continues to recover from a left heel injury. ... Gasol's triple-double was the fourth of his career. No other player in franchise history has more than two. .Chalmers double-double was his first of the season.

REACHING 100

The game was the 100th meeting between the Grizzlies and Clippers, including playoffs. The victory gave the Clippers a 51-49 advantage in the series.

WALTON BENCHED

Travis Walton, an assistant coach with the Agua Caliente Clippers -- the Clippers' G-League team -- was placed on administrative leave by the organization earlier in the day, ''pending further investigation.'' Walton, who played at Michigan State, was accused of assault in two incidents in 2010, according to an ''Outside the Lines'' report on ESPN. Clippers officials did not elaborate on the situation beyond the release announcing Walton's status.

SUPRISING LOU

Williams, who was part of the Houston package traded to the Clippers for Chris Paul last summer, has been a surprise even to Rivers. ''We liked getting him in the deal,'' Rivers said, adding: ''We didn't know we were going to get a guy that was going to get 40 (points) and 10 (assists) for us, I can tell you that.''

UP NEXT

Clippers: At New Orleans on Sunday

Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Monday night.

---

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
M. Gasol
33 C
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
45.3 Field Goal % 41.8
44.7 Three Point % 41.8
89.8 Free Throw % 84.0
+ 2 Deyonta Davis made floating jump shot 0:16
  Offensive rebound by Deyonta Davis 0:16
  Myke Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Myke Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell 0:17
  Offensive rebound by Myke Henry 0:17
  Ivan Rabb missed dunk, blocked by Sindarius Thornwell 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Mario Chalmers 0:24
  Sindarius Thornwell missed driving layup 0:27
+ 2 Ivan Rabb made hook shot, assist by Mario Chalmers 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Ivan Rabb 0:58
Team Stats
Points 109 100
Field Goals 39-80 (48.8%) 39-81 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 21-29 (72.4%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 44 51
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 33 35
Team 8 8
Assists 23 31
Steals 15 1
Blocks 6 9
Turnovers 10 19
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
L. Williams SG 23
40 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
M. Gasol C 33
13 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 24-24 24342526109
home team logo Grizzlies 17-3120302624100
O/U 212.5, MEM +4.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
O/U 212.5, MEM +4.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logoClippers 24-24 107.8 PPG 43 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logoGrizzlies 17-31 99.4 PPG 40.4 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 23.6 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.2 APG 45.3 FG%
M. Chalmers PG 7.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.1 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 40 PTS 2 REB 10 AST
M. Chalmers PG 17 PTS 4 REB 10 AST
48.8 FG% 48.1
37.0 3PT FG% 29.6
72.4 FT% 77.8
Clippers
Starters
M. Teodosic
D. Jordan
B. Griffin
T. Wallace
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Teodosic 27 18 1 4 0 0 1 3 7/15 3/8 1/1 0 1 26 -6
D. Jordan 30 15 9 1 1 0 2 4 6/8 0/0 3/4 1 8 25 +5
B. Griffin 36 14 8 5 2 0 2 1 5/12 3/5 1/2 0 8 32 +10
T. Wallace 32 4 4 3 0 0 1 4 2/10 0/1 0/0 2 2 13 +10
W. Johnson 36 3 5 0 6 3 2 2 1/6 0/3 1/2 0 5 15 +5
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
S. Thornwell
S. Dekker
D. Gallinari
W. Reed
P. Beverley
A. Rivers
B. Johnson
C. Williams
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 34 40 2 10 4 1 2 1 12/19 4/10 12/14 0 2 65 +19
M. Harrell 17 10 5 0 1 1 0 3 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 5 17 +4
S. Thornwell 12 3 1 0 1 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 1 6 -1
S. Dekker 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 1 3 -1
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rivers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 109 36 23 15 6 10 20 39/80 10/27 21/29 3 33 202 +45
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Martin
D. Brooks
M. Gasol
A. Harrison
W. Selden Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Martin 23 17 6 1 0 0 3 5 8/11 0/1 1/1 1 5 22 +5
D. Brooks 34 15 3 2 0 0 2 2 6/10 1/2 2/2 0 3 20 -2
M. Gasol 36 13 12 10 0 5 2 3 5/14 2/7 1/1 1 11 48 -6
A. Harrison 25 12 1 3 0 0 3 2 4/9 2/6 2/2 0 1 16 -13
W. Selden Jr. 29 4 3 3 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 3 11 -7
Bench
M. Chalmers
I. Rabb
M. Henry
D. Davis
M. Conley
B. Wright
C. Parsons
T. Evans
J. Ennis III
B. McLemore
J. Green
K. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chalmers 32 17 4 10 1 2 3 4 6/10 2/4 3/4 0 4 41 +3
I. Rabb 20 12 3 2 0 0 1 2 5/8 0/0 2/2 1 2 18 -10
M. Henry 24 5 5 0 0 2 2 2 1/6 1/4 2/4 1 4 10 -5
D. Davis 11 5 6 0 0 0 1 2 2/7 0/0 1/2 4 2 10 -10
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 100 43 31 1 9 19 24 39/81 8/27 14/18 8 35 196 -45
NBA Scores