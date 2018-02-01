DAL
PHO

No Text

Canaan hurt but Suns stop skid with 102-88 win over Mavs

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 01, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) The end of the Phoenix Suns' five-game losing streak came with a sobering sidebar, a gruesome injury to backup point guard Isaiah Canaan.

Rookie forward Josh Jackson matched his career best with 21 points and T.J. Warren added 20 as the Suns handed the Dallas Mavericks their fifth loss in a row, 102-88 on Wednesday night.

But anyone who saw Canaan break his left ankle probably wished they hadn't.

Driving to the basket in the final seconds of the first quarter, Canaan was fouled by Wesley Matthews and landed awkwardly. His left foot twisted almost 180 degrees in the wrong direction.

As trainers rushed to Canaan, the crowd groaned and some of his shocked teammates covered their eyes or looked away. Phoenix guard Devin Booker pulled his jersey over his face.

Team doctor Tom Carter rotated the foot and ankle back into their proper positions and said afterward that Canaan never uttered a word of pain. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off the court.

''It's hard for fans and everyone sitting right there, and teammates especially, a guy they battle with every day. It's their friend on and off the court,'' Suns interim coach Jay Triano said. ''I used the timeout to let us say a quick prayer and get us refocused again to keep playing.''

Marquese Chriss had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns, who beat Dallas for the fourth time in a row dating to last season.

After missing Monday night's game in Memphis with bruised ribs, Booker was back at point guard for Phoenix. He played 32 minutes and scored 15 points.

''I think we were just playing with high energy,'' Booker said. ''A lot of our points were in transition. Josh and T.J. ran the lanes and it started at the defensive end.''

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17, Harrison Barnes 15 and Dirk Nowitzki 14 for the Mavericks, who shot just 36 percent.

Booker opened the game with a 3-pointer and Phoenix never relinquished the lead.

Danuel House made two 3s and Canaan and Jared Dudley one apiece in a 12-2 run that put the Suns up 35-14 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. Phoenix led 36-17 after one.

''Bad first quarter put us in a huge hole,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. ''The rest of the game was somewhat manageable but the first quarter, down by 19 points, is just too big a hole on the road.''

The Mavericks cut it to single digits twice in the second quarter and were down 57-46 at halftime. Phoenix dominated the third period, leading 81-58 after a 3 by Troy Daniels with 2:20 left.

The Mavericks cut it to 91-84 on Smith's 3-pointer with 3:17 to go, but Booker responded with a three-point play to put Phoenix up 94-84. Dallas never got it to single digits again.

THINKING OF ISAIAH

Canaan, in his fifth NBA season, was signed Dec. 13 after being waived by Houston in October. He was scheduled to have surgery on Thursday, Triano said.

''A guy who comes in here and battles every day,'' Booker said, ''earned a spot on an NBA team after being in and out of the league. Tough break for him. Prayer out to him and his family.''

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Matthews shot 2 of 17. ... Nowitzki played 27 minutes and is 32 shy of becoming the sixth player in NBA history to play 50,000 minutes in the regular season. ... Nowitzki's 1,462 career points in 70 regular-season games against Phoenix are fifth-most by any player against the Suns in their history.

Suns: The 88 points scored by Dallas matched a season low for a Phoenix opponent. ... The four-game winning streak over Dallas is the Suns' longest against the Mavs since winning nine in a row from 1997-99. ... Chriss missed the previous game with a sprained ankle. ... The Suns set the NBA record on Monday in Memphis with a 3-pointer in their 1,109th consecutive game and made it 1,110 on Wednesday. Dallas previously held the record of 1,108.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Suns: Host the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
D. Booker
1 SG
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
44.9 Field Goal % 43.4
45.2 Three Point % 43.4
82.4 Free Throw % 89.4
  Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss 0:16
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
+ 2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker 0:27
+ 2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot 0:49
+ 3 Marquese Chriss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 0:56
  Bad pass turnover on Yogi Ferrell, stolen by Devin Booker 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell 1:30
  Devin Booker missed jump shot 1:33
+ 2 Kyle Collinsworth made dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 1:50
  Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Dwight Powell 1:53
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren 2:09
Team Stats
Points 88 102
Field Goals 32-88 (36.4%) 40-83 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 10-36 (27.8%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 14-26 (53.8%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 59 56
Offensive 15 8
Defensive 34 39
Team 10 9
Assists 18 23
Steals 11 9
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 18 29
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
17 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Jackson SF 20
21 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 16-36 1729152788
home team logo Suns 18-34 36212421102
O/U 210.5, PHO +2.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
O/U 210.5, PHO +2.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 16-36 101.4 PPG 40.7 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Suns 18-34 104.9 PPG 44.3 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
D. Smith Jr. PG PPG RPG APG FG%
J. Jackson SF 10.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.2 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Smith Jr. PG 17 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
J. Jackson SF 21 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
36.4 FG% 48.2
27.8 3PT FG% 36.7
53.8 FT% 73.3
Mavericks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
H. Barnes
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
W. Matthews
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 32 17 4 6 1 0 2 2 6/15 1/4 4/9 0 4 32 -19
H. Barnes 33 15 9 0 2 0 3 1 5/17 2/5 3/5 2 7 23 -19
D. Nowitzki 26 14 10 1 1 0 1 4 5/8 3/5 1/2 1 9 26 -10
D. Powell 27 7 7 0 1 0 0 3 3/4 0/0 1/3 4 3 15 -3
W. Matthews 35 6 4 3 5 1 1 3 2/17 0/9 2/2 2 2 21 -6
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
H. Barnes
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
W. Matthews
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 32 17 4 6 1 0 2 2 6/15 1/4 4/9 0 4 32 -19
H. Barnes 33 15 9 0 2 0 3 1 5/17 2/5 3/5 2 7 23 -19
D. Nowitzki 26 14 10 1 1 0 1 4 5/8 3/5 1/2 1 9 26 -10
D. Powell 27 7 7 0 1 0 0 3 3/4 0/0 1/3 4 3 15 -3
W. Matthews 35 6 4 3 5 1 1 3 2/17 0/9 2/2 2 2 21 -6
Bench
Y. Ferrell
D. Harris
K. Collinsworth
M. Kleber
S. Mejri
J. Barea
J. McRoberts
N. Noel
S. Curry
J. Motley
D. Finney-Smith
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 32 13 2 2 0 0 2 0 5/12 3/7 0/0 0 2 17 -1
D. Harris 23 10 4 5 0 0 3 4 4/8 1/4 1/1 0 4 21 +5
K. Collinsworth 9 4 2 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 2/4 0 2 7 -6
M. Kleber 13 2 6 1 0 2 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 5 1 12 -7
S. Mejri 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -4
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRoberts - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 88 49 18 11 4 12 18 32/88 10/36 14/26 15 34 176 -70
Suns
Starters
J. Jackson
T. Warren
D. Booker
M. Chriss
T. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 28 21 8 2 2 1 3 1 9/14 1/3 2/2 2 6 33 +8
T. Warren 37 20 4 4 1 0 1 3 10/16 0/1 0/1 1 3 32 +8
D. Booker 32 15 2 4 2 0 5 4 5/14 2/7 3/3 0 2 22 +7
M. Chriss 27 15 12 2 1 1 4 3 5/7 1/2 4/5 0 12 29 +11
T. Chandler 27 6 8 1 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/4 3 5 15 +7
Starters
J. Jackson
T. Warren
D. Booker
M. Chriss
T. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 28 21 8 2 2 1 3 1 9/14 1/3 2/2 2 6 33 +8
T. Warren 37 20 4 4 1 0 1 3 10/16 0/1 0/1 1 3 32 +8
D. Booker 32 15 2 4 2 0 5 4 5/14 2/7 3/3 0 2 22 +7
M. Chriss 27 15 12 2 1 1 4 3 5/7 1/2 4/5 0 12 29 +11
T. Chandler 27 6 8 1 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/4 3 5 15 +7
Bench
T. Daniels
D. House
D. Bender
J. Dudley
I. Canaan
T. Ulis
G. Monroe
B. Knight
A. Len
D. Reed
A. Peters
A. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Daniels 19 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 1 12 +6
D. House 11 6 5 2 0 0 0 3 2/6 2/3 0/0 2 3 15 +6
D. Bender 20 4 5 2 0 0 2 5 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 5 11 +9
J. Dudley 19 3 2 2 1 1 0 5 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 11 +1
I. Canaan 4 3 0 1 1 0 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 5 +8
T. Ulis 10 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 0 5 -1
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 102 47 23 9 3 17 29 40/83 11/30 11/15 8 39 190 +70
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores