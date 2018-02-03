WAS
Porter, Wizards ease to 115-98 victory over Magic

  STATS AP
  Feb 03, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) If the Washington Wizards are missing All-Star point guard John Wall, they certainly aren't showing it.

Washington won its fourth straight game while Wall is sidelined because of a knee injury, pounding the Orlando Magic 115-98 on Saturday night.

Tomas Satoransky, who replaced Wall in the starting lineup, had a career-high 19 points, six assists and wasn't needed in the fourth quarter after helping the Wizards blow open the game in the third.

Otto Porter led Washington with 20 points. Bradley Beal, who also sat out the final period, had 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Marcin Gortat contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris had 16 points as all five starters hit double figures.

''With John being out, it's even more of a challenge for us, but we accept it head on,'' Beal said. ''We weren't playing our style of basketball early in the season and over the course of the last four games, we've figured it out. We're moving the ball and playing really well.''

Washington had 35 assists in the game, while shooting 54.1 percent from the field. The Wizards used a 10-0 run the final four minutes of the first half and an 18-5 run in the middle of the third quarter to open a 23-point lead.

Many of Washington's baskets were layups after thread-the-needle passes in traffic or wide open 3-pointers when Orlando's defense collapsed inside.

''Maybe teams are underestimating us,'' Gortat said. ''Maybe they think because we don't have John, we're going to come in and lay down, but we're not. We're fighting. We have smart guys, who are playing hard for each other and it's working.''

Orlando was coming off one of its best performances of the season, a 127-105 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Magic haven't won two straight since Nov. 10 and didn't look all that interested in changing that against the Wizards.

After Washington's third-quarter burst put Orlando in a 23-point hole, the Magic couldn't get the lead under 17 the rest of the game.

Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja led Orlando with 15 points apiece. The Magic had seven players in double figures, including 14 from Elfrid Payton, but never seriously challenged the Wizards in the second half.

''We just got our butts kicked for four quarters,'' Magic coach Frank Vogel said. ''We had a poor defensive effort throughout. First unit, second unit, we just didn't have the necessary energy to compete and get a win.''

TIP INS

Wizards: The Wizards are 14-5 when Beal has five or more assists. ... Washington is shooting 89.3 percent (92 of 103) from the free throw line in the last five games. ... The Wizards closed out the first half with a 10-0 run that gave them a 56-47 lead.

Magic: PF Aaron Gordon, team's leading scorer, thought he would return from a strained hip flexor, but couldn't make it through Friday's practice and missed his third straight game. . Marreesse Speights replaced Gordon in the starting lineup and had 10 points and two rebounds. . Hezonja is 10 of 14 (71.4 percent) on 3-pointers in his last three games.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Play at Indiana Monday night.

Magic: Visit Miami on Monday night.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
E. Fournier
10 SF
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
46.2 Field Goal % 45.6
46.0 Three Point % 45.8
78.8 Free Throw % 89.8
Team Stats
Points 115 98
Field Goals 46-85 (54.1%) 34-77 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 20-22 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 45 41
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 26 25
Team 7 6
Assists 35 17
Steals 14 12
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 14 20
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 3
B. Beal SG 3
18 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
E. Payton PG 2
14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 30-22 31253128115
home team logo Magic 15-36 2522222998
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 30-22 107.4 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Magic 15-36 105.5 PPG 41.4 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
O. Porter SF 14.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.0 APG 48.8 FG%
M. Hezonja SG 7.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
O. Porter SF 20 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
M. Hezonja SG 15 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
54.1 FG% 44.2
26.9 3PT FG% 31.3
88.9 FT% 90.9
Starters
O. Porter
T. Satoransky
B. Beal
M. Morris
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter 32 20 4 5 1 0 2 3 7/15 3/8 3/4 1 3 33 +30
T. Satoransky 25 19 3 6 2 0 1 2 7/9 3/3 2/2 2 1 35 +24
B. Beal 30 18 8 8 2 1 3 0 8/15 0/2 2/2 0 8 42 +21
M. Morris 29 16 3 3 3 0 1 1 7/10 0/2 2/2 0 3 27 +23
M. Gortat 24 10 11 1 0 2 3 3 5/7 0/0 0/0 5 6 22 +24
Bench
T. Frazier
J. Smith
J. Meeks
K. Oubre
I. Mahinmi
C. McCullough
J. Wall
M. Scott
D. Robinson
S. Mac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Frazier 20 9 2 7 2 0 2 3 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 1 25 -3
J. Smith 14 6 0 2 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 0 10 -11
J. Meeks 15 6 1 2 0 1 0 0 2/5 0/3 2/2 0 1 12 -4
K. Oubre 26 6 1 1 4 0 0 3 2/10 0/4 2/2 0 1 13 -14
I. Mahinmi 18 3 4 0 0 2 1 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 2 8 -2
C. McCullough 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -3
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 115 38 35 14 6 14 19 46/85 7/26 16/18 12 26 229 +85
Starters
J. Simmons
E. Payton
E. Fournier
M. Speights
B. Biyombo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Simmons 25 15 2 1 2 0 3 0 5/9 2/4 3/4 0 2 18 -20
E. Payton 23 14 4 4 2 2 3 0 7/15 0/4 0/0 1 3 27 -22
E. Fournier 28 11 0 1 1 0 0 1 3/12 1/6 4/4 0 0 14 -27
M. Speights 17 10 2 0 0 0 2 5 3/9 2/7 2/2 1 1 10 -12
B. Biyombo 18 4 5 2 0 1 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 13 -16
Bench
M. Hezonja
S. Mack
D. Augustin
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
A. Afflalo
N. Vucevic
T. Ross
J. Artis
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Hezonja 29 15 4 2 2 1 5 2 4/10 3/4 4/4 2 2 21 0
S. Mack 22 11 7 2 1 0 2 1 5/9 1/3 0/0 1 6 21 +4
D. Augustin 25 10 2 2 1 0 2 1 2/5 1/4 5/6 1 1 15 -2
W. Iwundu 21 4 1 1 2 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 1 8 -3
K. Birch 27 4 8 2 1 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 5 16 +13
A. Afflalo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Artis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 35 17 12 4 20 15 34/77 10/32 20/22 10 25 163 -85
NBA Scores