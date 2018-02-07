BKN
DET

No Text

Drummond, Griffin leads Pistons over Nets 115-106

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons are on a roll heading into their matchup with his former team.

Griffin scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Andre Drummond added 17 points and 27 rebounds to lift the Pistons to their fifth straight victory, 115-106 over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Detroit hasn't lost since acquiring Griffin last week in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers play at Detroit on Friday night.

''Obviously, I know all those guys really well. I can't say that it's just another game,'' Griffin said. ''At the end of the day, we're trying to get wins, they're trying to get wins. I'm not really the type of guy to be all buddy-buddy during the game.''

Allen Crabbe had 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter for the Nets. They have lost four in a row and eight of nine.

''That's the Allen we want,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''Just more aggressive, more assertive, and if that means he's going to take a few bad shots a game, then we're OK with that.''

Crabbe scored 16 of Brooklyn's points in a row during one fourth-quarter stretch, including a 3-pointer that cut Detroit's lead to three at 91-88. The Pistons put the ball in Griffin's hands after that, and he scored nine of their next 11.

''He took over,'' coach Stan Van Gundy said. ''He's done some good things since he's been here in the four games, but that was his best offense for us.''

Drummond had 12 rebounds in the first half and added 11 more in the third quarter. He finished with a season high, just two shy of his career best. It was the third time in the last five games he reached 20 rebounds.

He shot only 5 of 17 from the field, but that just meant more opportunities for offensive rebounds. He had seven of those. Despite all that, the Pistons were actually outrebounded as a team, 50-46.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn was without Quincy Acy, who was out because of a sprained right middle finger. ... The Nets went 17 of 51 from 3-point range. ... Jarrett Allen had nine points in the fourth quarter and Joe Harris had five. Those two and Crabbe accounted for all of Brooklyn's scoring in the final period.

Pistons: Detroit had a huge advantage in turnovers, committing only seven while the Nets had 20. ... Stanley Johnson had 19 points and Ish Smith added 15.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pistons sent Brice Johnson, one of the players they acquired in the trade for Griffin, to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League.

RETURN

Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie, who used to play for the Pistons, made a last-second shot to give the Nets a win at Detroit last month. The Pistons kept him under control Wednesday. He scored 12 points and noticed how much different Detroit is with Griffin.

''I think also, beyond Blake, we gave up too many points off turnovers,'' Dinwiddie said. ''Any time a team goes out and gets baskets, it fuels a run.''

IN RESERVE

Brooklyn came in averaging 44.4 points per game from its bench, but Detroit's reserves won that battle 30-15. Langston Galloway had 13 points for the Pistons.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Pistons: Host the Clippers on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
B. Griffin
23 PF
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
42.3 Field Goal % 43.9
42.1 Three Point % 43.6
69.7 Free Throw % 79.0
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:08
  James Webb missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
+ 1 Ish Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 Ish Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll 0:16
+ 3 Allen Crabbe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 0:18
  Offensive rebound by Joe Harris 0:18
  Jarrett Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
+ 1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
  Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Team rebound 0:30
Team Stats
Points 106 115
Field Goals 39-90 (43.3%) 44-92 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 17-51 (33.3%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 54 53
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 42 38
Team 4 7
Assists 33 20
Steals 4 10
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 19 7
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
J. Allen C 31
13 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
17 PTS, 27 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 19-37 21292333106
home team logo Pistons 27-26 26272636115
O/U 211.5, DET -9.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 211.5, DET -9.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 19-37 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Pistons 27-26 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
A. Crabbe SG 12.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.6 APG 38.9 FG%
B. Griffin PF 20.3 PPG 9.3 RPG 6.0 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Crabbe SG 34 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
B. Griffin PF 25 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
43.3 FG% 47.8
33.3 3PT FG% 37.5
91.7 FT% 72.0
Nets
Starters
A. Crabbe
J. Harris
D. Carroll
J. Allen
S. Dinwiddie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 36 34 2 0 0 1 2 3 13/22 6/14 2/2 0 2 35 -2
J. Harris 35 18 6 6 0 1 5 2 7/13 4/8 0/1 1 5 32 +1
D. Carroll 33 14 12 4 1 0 2 6 4/14 3/10 3/3 2 10 33 -2
J. Allen 32 13 14 6 1 2 1 2 5/11 0/1 3/3 5 9 41 +9
S. Dinwiddie 35 12 4 11 0 0 1 1 3/9 3/8 3/3 0 4 37 -14
Starters
A. Crabbe
J. Harris
D. Carroll
J. Allen
S. Dinwiddie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 36 34 2 0 0 1 2 3 13/22 6/14 2/2 0 2 35 -2
J. Harris 35 18 6 6 0 1 5 2 7/13 4/8 0/1 1 5 32 +1
D. Carroll 33 14 12 4 1 0 2 6 4/14 3/10 3/3 2 10 33 -2
J. Allen 32 13 14 6 1 2 1 2 5/11 0/1 3/3 5 9 41 +9
S. Dinwiddie 35 12 4 11 0 0 1 1 3/9 3/8 3/3 0 4 37 -14
Bench
T. Mozgov
D. Russell
J. Webb
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
N. Stauskas
J. Lin
Q. Acy
M. Doyle
C. LeVert
R. Hollis-Jefferson
R. Vaughn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Mozgov 7 4 1 0 0 2 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 0
D. Russell 17 4 4 5 1 0 6 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 4 13 0
J. Webb 14 3 4 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 6 -7
J. Okafor 8 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -18
I. Whitehead 7 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 5 -10
N. Stauskas 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/6 0/5 0/0 0 0 0 -2
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Acy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 106 50 33 4 6 19 20 39/90 17/51 11/12 8 42 213 -45
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
S. Johnson
A. Drummond
I. Smith
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 33 25 3 7 2 0 2 2 9/19 1/5 6/7 1 2 42 +4
S. Johnson 38 19 2 1 3 0 0 3 9/15 1/3 0/0 0 2 26 +8
A. Drummond 35 17 27 2 3 2 1 1 5/17 0/0 7/10 7 20 52 +9
I. Smith 29 15 6 4 1 0 2 1 6/14 1/2 2/4 0 6 28 -2
R. Bullock 34 9 2 1 0 1 0 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 2 14 +3
Starters
B. Griffin
S. Johnson
A. Drummond
I. Smith
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 33 25 3 7 2 0 2 2 9/19 1/5 6/7 1 2 42 +4
S. Johnson 38 19 2 1 3 0 0 3 9/15 1/3 0/0 0 2 26 +8
A. Drummond 35 17 27 2 3 2 1 1 5/17 0/0 7/10 7 20 52 +9
I. Smith 29 15 6 4 1 0 2 1 6/14 1/2 2/4 0 6 28 -2
R. Bullock 34 9 2 1 0 1 0 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 2 14 +3
Bench
L. Galloway
A. Tolliver
L. Kennard
J. Leuer
R. Jackson
W. Reed
D. Buycks
B. Johnson
K. Felder
E. Moreland
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Galloway 18 13 3 2 0 0 1 1 5/9 3/6 0/0 0 3 19 +11
A. Tolliver 26 9 2 1 0 0 1 2 2/5 2/4 3/4 0 2 12 +5
L. Kennard 23 8 1 2 1 0 0 1 4/6 0/2 0/0 0 1 14 +7
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Buycks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 115 46 20 10 3 7 12 44/92 9/24 18/25 8 38 207 +45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores