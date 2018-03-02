No Text
OKC
PHO
No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|24.9
|Pts. Per Game
|24.9
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|43.9
|Three Point %
|43.1
|73.9
|Free Throw %
|88.6
|Team rebound
|0:00
|Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|+ 1
|Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:01
|+ 1
|Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:01
|Personal foul on Elfrid Payton
|0:01
|Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony
|0:01
|Elfrid Payton missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Steven Adams
|0:03
|+ 2
|Russell Westbrook made dunk, assist by Paul George
|0:10
|Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Paul George
|0:13
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:18
|Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|124
|116
|Field Goals
|46-96 (47.9%)
|46-96 (47.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-34 (32.4%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-29 (72.4%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|57
|56
|Offensive
|16
|13
|Defensive
|32
|31
|Team
|9
|12
|Assists
|22
|26
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|11
|12
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|20
|25
|Technicals
|0
|1
R. Westbrook PG 0
43 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST
D. Booker SG 1
39 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
|Key Players
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|24.9 PPG
|9.6 RPG
|10.3 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
|D. Booker SG
|24.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.8 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Westbrook PG
|43 PTS
|14 REB
|8 AST
|D. Booker SG
|39 PTS
|6 REB
|8 AST
|
|47.9
|FG%
|47.9
|
|
|32.4
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|72.4
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Westbrook
|39
|43
|14
|8
|1
|1
|5
|2
|16/25
|2/4
|9/11
|7
|7
|70
|+2
|P. George
|36
|20
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|6/16
|3/9
|5/6
|0
|5
|36
|+9
|C. Anthony
|31
|14
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/18
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|4
|25
|+11
|S. Adams
|32
|11
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|6
|22
|+7
|J. Huestis
|27
|3
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|8
|14
|-3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Grant
|26
|11
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|2
|17
|+3
|T. Ferguson
|9
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|11
|+7
|A. Abrines
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|7
|+4
|R. Felton
|9
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|12
|+3
|P. Patterson
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|7
|-3
|K. Singler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Collison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|124
|48
|22
|5
|11
|11
|20
|46/96
|11/34
|21/29
|16
|32
|221
|+40
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Jackson
|25
|19
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|8/15
|1/5
|2/5
|2
|3
|33
|-15
|J. Dudley
|8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|6
|-3
|M. Chriss
|13
|5
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|11
|+3
|T. Daniels
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|S. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|B. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Peters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. House
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|116
|44
|26
|5
|12
|13
|25
|46/96
|11/25
|13/18
|13
|31
|216
|-40