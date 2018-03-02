OKC
PHO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
44.2 Field Goal % 43.3
43.9 Three Point % 43.1
73.9 Free Throw % 88.6
  Team rebound 0:00
  Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Elfrid Payton 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony 0:01
  Elfrid Payton missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Steven Adams 0:03
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made dunk, assist by Paul George 0:10
  Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Paul George 0:13
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
  Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
Team Stats
Points 124 116
Field Goals 46-96 (47.9%) 46-96 (47.9%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 21-29 (72.4%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 57 56
Offensive 16 13
Defensive 32 31
Team 9 12
Assists 22 26
Steals 5 5
Blocks 11 12
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 20 25
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
43 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
39 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 37-27 32283727124
home team logo Suns 19-45 37303217116
O/U 227.5, PHO +7.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 37-27 106.4 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Suns 19-45 104.4 PPG 44.2 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 24.9 PPG 9.6 RPG 10.3 APG 43.8 FG%
D. Booker SG 24.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.8 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 43 PTS 14 REB 8 AST
D. Booker SG 39 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
47.9 FG% 47.9
32.4 3PT FG% 44.0
72.4 FT% 72.2
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Anthony
S. Adams
J. Huestis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 39 43 14 8 1 1 5 2 16/25 2/4 9/11 7 7 70 +2
P. George 36 20 5 5 2 2 3 2 6/16 3/9 5/6 0 5 36 +9
C. Anthony 31 14 8 2 0 0 1 3 6/18 0/3 2/2 4 4 25 +11
S. Adams 32 11 7 1 1 2 1 2 5/8 0/0 1/3 1 6 22 +7
J. Huestis 27 3 9 0 0 2 0 1 1/4 0/3 1/1 1 8 14 -3
Bench
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
A. Abrines
R. Felton
P. Patterson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 26 11 4 0 1 1 0 3 4/8 1/2 2/4 2 2 17 +3
T. Ferguson 9 8 0 1 0 1 0 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 0 11 +7
A. Abrines 10 6 0 0 0 1 0 3 2/6 2/6 0/0 0 0 7 +4
R. Felton 9 5 0 4 0 0 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 12 +3
P. Patterson 16 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 0 7 -3
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 124 48 22 5 11 11 20 46/96 11/34 21/29 16 32 221 +40
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
E. Payton
A. Len
D. Bender
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 38 39 6 8 0 1 5 2 16/28 6/10 1/1 1 5 57 +1
T. Warren 41 19 4 1 0 1 2 2 8/19 0/1 3/4 3 1 24 -13
E. Payton 38 18 10 8 2 2 1 5 6/16 0/1 6/6 2 8 47 -7
A. Len 22 7 8 1 0 6 1 3 3/5 0/0 1/2 3 5 22 -1
D. Bender 36 0 6 4 0 1 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 14 +3
Bench
J. Jackson
J. Dudley
M. Chriss
T. Daniels
S. Harrison
B. Knight
D. Reed
A. Peters
T. Ulis
A. Williams
D. House
T. Chandler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 25 19 5 4 2 0 1 5 8/15 1/5 2/5 2 3 33 -15
J. Dudley 8 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 1 6 -3
M. Chriss 13 5 4 0 1 1 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 3 11 +3
T. Daniels 14 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 0 2 -7
S. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 44 26 5 12 13 25 46/96 11/25 13/18 13 31 216 -40
NBA Scores