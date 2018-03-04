UTA
SAC

No Text

Jazz get off to fast start, hold off Kings 98-91

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored eight of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 98-91 on Saturday night.

Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz. Ricky Rubio added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Derrick Favors scored 15 to lead Utah to its fifth consecutive win in Sacramento.

The Jazz, who beat Minnesota on Friday, have back-to-back victories for the first time since their 11-game winning streak was snapped by Portland on Feb. 23.

Sacramento trailed by 18 in the third quarter but pulled to 95-89 following De'Aaron Fox's three-point play with 49.9 seconds left.

Rubio made one free throw and Mitchell sank two to help Utah hold on.

Skal Labissiere had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento. Fox scored 17 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 15.

The Kings have lost four of five since the All-Star break.

The Jazz closed the first quarter on a 13-4 run capped by Jae Crowder's 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left, then pulled away in the second.

Gobert dribbled through a pair of Sacramento defenders for a dunk, and Joe Ingles followed with a 3-pointer to put Utah up 45-27.

Fox scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Kings pull to 50-43 but picked up his third foul with 11.3 seconds left in the half.

Sacramento cut the gap to 75-66 going into the fourth following Frank Mason's 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah hasn't lost in Sacramento since Dec. 8, 2015. . Mitchell has scored 23 or more in seven of his last nine games. . Utah limited Sacramento to 29.2 percent shooting (7 of 24) in the first quarter. . Crowder made two 3s in the opening 12 minutes and added his third 40 seconds into the second quarter. . The Jazz improved to 21-5 when holding opponents under 100 points.

Kings: Zach Randolph returned to the lineup after being left on the bench for two games. . Kosta Koufos had eight points and seven rebounds in his first start since Jan. 28. Koufos started because Willie Cauley-Stein was held out with a lower back strain. . Sacramento had only four second-chance points through three quarters.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Kings: Host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
Z. Randolph
50 PF
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
43.9 Field Goal % 48.2
43.9 Three Point % 48.3
84.2 Free Throw % 79.2
+ 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Joe Ingles 0:17
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 0:23
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson 0:32
  Ricky Rubio missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
+ 1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
Team Stats
Points 98 91
Field Goals 34-82 (41.5%) 34-89 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 19-29 (65.5%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 59 57
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 41 37
Team 7 9
Assists 20 15
Steals 9 7
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 19 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
S. Labissiere PF 7
12 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 33-30 2527232398
home team logo Kings 19-44 1726232591
O/U 201.5, SAC +7.0
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 201.5, SAC +7.0
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 33-30 102.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Kings 19-44 99.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 19.7 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.5 APG 43.9 FG%
D. Fox PG 11.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 4.3 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 27 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
D. Fox PG 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
41.5 FG% 38.2
34.4 3PT FG% 30.0
65.5 FT% 82.4
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 38 27 5 5 0 0 3 2 7/15 3/8 10/10 1 4 39 +8
R. Gobert 36 16 12 2 3 3 1 2 6/10 0/0 4/7 5 7 37 +10
D. Favors 30 15 8 1 0 0 0 3 7/10 1/2 0/0 3 5 25 +5
R. Rubio 33 10 8 6 4 0 3 3 4/16 0/3 2/5 1 7 31 -1
J. Ingles 33 8 5 3 1 1 2 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 5 19 +2
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 38 27 5 5 0 0 3 2 7/15 3/8 10/10 1 4 39 +8
R. Gobert 36 16 12 2 3 3 1 2 6/10 0/0 4/7 5 7 37 +10
D. Favors 30 15 8 1 0 0 0 3 7/10 1/2 0/0 3 5 25 +5
R. Rubio 33 10 8 6 4 0 3 3 4/16 0/3 2/5 1 7 31 -1
J. Ingles 33 8 5 3 1 1 2 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 5 19 +2
Bench
J. Crowder
J. Jerebko
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
D. Exum
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 27 14 4 1 1 1 2 3 4/11 3/5 3/7 1 3 20 -1
J. Jerebko 16 8 6 0 0 0 1 3 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 6 13 +4
R. O'Neale 17 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 6 +7
R. Neto 5 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 3 +1
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 52 20 9 7 13 19 34/82 11/32 19/29 11 41 193 +35
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
Z. Randolph
K. Koufos
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 27 17 4 3 2 0 3 4 7/14 0/2 3/3 0 4 26 -3
B. Bogdanovic 28 15 5 0 0 0 0 2 5/10 3/4 2/2 0 5 20 +1
Z. Randolph 25 12 5 0 0 0 1 2 4/14 1/6 3/4 1 4 16 -6
K. Koufos 25 8 7 3 0 1 1 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 6 21 -10
J. Jackson 29 3 5 3 1 1 1 2 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 4 15 +7
Starters
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
Z. Randolph
K. Koufos
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 27 17 4 3 2 0 3 4 7/14 0/2 3/3 0 4 26 -3
B. Bogdanovic 28 15 5 0 0 0 0 2 5/10 3/4 2/2 0 5 20 +1
Z. Randolph 25 12 5 0 0 0 1 2 4/14 1/6 3/4 1 4 16 -6
K. Koufos 25 8 7 3 0 1 1 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 6 21 -10
J. Jackson 29 3 5 3 1 1 1 2 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 4 15 +7
Bench
S. Labissiere
B. Hield
F. Mason III
V. Carter
I. Shumpert
G. Temple
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Caboclo
J. Cooley
J. Sampson
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Labissiere 28 12 12 3 0 3 4 5 4/10 1/1 3/4 5 7 29 -4
B. Hield 29 9 4 1 0 1 1 4 4/13 1/5 0/0 2 2 15 -7
F. Mason III 20 9 0 1 4 1 1 3 3/10 3/7 0/0 0 0 15 -4
V. Carter 25 6 6 1 0 0 1 0 2/8 0/3 2/2 1 5 13 -9
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 91 48 15 7 7 13 24 34/89 9/30 14/17 11 37 170 -35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores