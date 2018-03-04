BKN
LAC

No Text

Clippers rally to hand Nets 8th straight road loss, 123-120

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Tobias Harris added 26 as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 123-120 victory over Brooklyn, handing the Nets their ninth consecutive road loss.

Rivers hit a go-head 3-pointer with 33.5 seconds left, Lou Williams completed his 21 points with a 15-foot jumper with 8.9 seconds left and rookie Sindarius Thornwell blocked Joe Harris' 3-point attempt before the buzzer to seal the victory.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 27 points, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers, and DeMarre Carroll had 20 points.

The Nets have lost 10 of their last 11 overall.

The Clippers opened with a 10-0 run and led almost the entire game, but could never really pull away. Their biggest lead was 15 points, but the Nets kept picking away until a pair of 3s gave them a 97-96 lead with 9:41 to play.

The Nets went up 118-110 before the Clippers rallied.

TIP-INS

Nets: C Jahill Okafor was cleared to play after missing five games with the flu, but did not enter the game. ... G D'Angelo Russell made his second trip back to Staples Center this season since his trade from the Lakers. ''I've been impressed with how he's bought into what we're trying to do from a basketball standpoint, from a performance standpoint,'' Brooklyn coach Kerry Atkinson said. ''He's gotten stronger. He has to cut down on his turnovers. His shot selection has to be cleaned up. We're thrilled with how he's played for us.''

Clippers: In his 13th season, Williams is averaging career highs in points (23.2), assists (5.4), 3-point percentage (.369) and free-throw percentage. Said Clippers coach Doc Rivers: ''He was probably underrated by all of us. Lou's a better player than I thought. I have always liked Lou as a scorer but I didn't know he was lethal. He's as good of a scorer as maybe I've coached.'' ... Los Angeles signed G Sean Kilpatrick to a 10-day contract.

UP NEXT

Nets: Play the fourth of five consecutive road games Tuesday at Golden State.

Clippers: Remain at home Tuesday to play New Orleans.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
L. Williams
23 SG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
41.5 Field Goal % 44.1
41.8 Three Point % 44.1
73.7 Free Throw % 89.0
  Team rebound 0:00
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Joe Harris 0:00
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Sindarius Thornwell 0:02
+ 2 Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot 0:08
  Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Tobias Harris 0:28
+ 3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot 0:33
  Defensive rebound by Milos Teodosic 0:39
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:43
  Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll 0:59
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
Team Stats
Points 120 123
Field Goals 40-92 (43.5%) 44-84 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 19-45 (42.2%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 21-23 (91.3%) 25-30 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 49
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 31 33
Team 6 9
Assists 30 18
Steals 8 12
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. LeVert SG 22
27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
26 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 20-44 27263334120
home team logo Clippers 34-28 32332632123
O/U 223.0, LAC -7.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 223.0, LAC -7.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 20-44 105.6 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Clippers 34-28 108.9 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
C. LeVert SG 11.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.9 APG 42.7 FG%
A. Rivers PG 15.4 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.7 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
C. LeVert SG 27 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
A. Rivers PG 27 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
43.5 FG% 52.4
42.2 3PT FG% 37.0
91.3 FT% 83.3
Nets
Starters
D. Carroll
J. Allen
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
D. Russell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Carroll 28 20 7 1 1 0 2 4 6/12 6/11 2/2 1 6 28 -15
J. Allen 17 7 3 2 0 1 5 2 3/5 0/1 1/1 2 1 10 -13
A. Crabbe 29 6 3 2 0 0 0 3 2/11 2/8 0/0 0 3 13 -13
S. Dinwiddie 35 6 5 10 3 0 2 1 0/6 0/3 6/6 1 4 32 -1
D. Russell 20 6 5 3 0 0 2 1 1/6 1/3 3/4 1 4 15 -9
Starters
D. Carroll
J. Allen
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
D. Russell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Carroll 28 20 7 1 1 0 2 4 6/12 6/11 2/2 1 6 28 -15
J. Allen 17 7 3 2 0 1 5 2 3/5 0/1 1/1 2 1 10 -13
A. Crabbe 29 6 3 2 0 0 0 3 2/11 2/8 0/0 0 3 13 -13
S. Dinwiddie 35 6 5 10 3 0 2 1 0/6 0/3 6/6 1 4 32 -1
D. Russell 20 6 5 3 0 0 2 1 1/6 1/3 3/4 1 4 15 -9
Bench
C. LeVert
J. Harris
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Cunningham
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
Q. Acy
M. Doyle
N. Stauskas
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 29 27 5 5 2 1 2 2 11/19 5/7 0/0 2 3 43 +7
J. Harris 25 19 5 1 0 0 1 3 6/11 3/7 4/4 2 3 25 +13
R. Hollis-Jefferson 31 15 8 5 1 2 0 4 6/14 0/1 3/4 4 4 36 -2
D. Cunningham 22 14 3 1 1 0 0 1 5/8 2/4 2/2 0 3 20 +18
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Acy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 120 44 30 8 4 14 21 40/92 19/45 21/23 13 31 222 -15
Clippers
Starters
A. Rivers
T. Harris
D. Jordan
M. Teodosic
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Rivers 36 27 5 3 0 0 3 1 10/15 4/8 3/4 0 5 35 +9
T. Harris 38 26 8 2 3 3 2 3 11/19 2/6 2/2 1 7 42 +8
D. Jordan 35 17 15 2 1 1 0 3 4/8 0/0 9/10 3 12 38 +13
M. Teodosic 28 14 2 4 0 0 0 4 5/8 2/5 2/3 0 2 24 +18
W. Johnson 11 0 2 0 3 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 +5
Starters
A. Rivers
T. Harris
D. Jordan
M. Teodosic
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Rivers 36 27 5 3 0 0 3 1 10/15 4/8 3/4 0 5 35 +9
T. Harris 38 26 8 2 3 3 2 3 11/19 2/6 2/2 1 7 42 +8
D. Jordan 35 17 15 2 1 1 0 3 4/8 0/0 9/10 3 12 38 +13
M. Teodosic 28 14 2 4 0 0 0 4 5/8 2/5 2/3 0 2 24 +18
W. Johnson 11 0 2 0 3 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 +5
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
S. Thornwell
D. Gallinari
S. Dekker
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
B. Marjanovic
C. Williams
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 33 21 2 4 3 1 3 0 8/22 1/6 4/5 0 2 32 -10
M. Harrell 14 11 3 0 1 0 1 1 3/3 0/0 5/6 1 2 14 -10
S. Thornwell 23 5 1 1 1 1 1 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 0 9 -7
D. Gallinari 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
S. Dekker 7 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 4 -5
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 226 123 40 18 12 6 10 20 44/84 10/27 25/30 7 33 203 +21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores