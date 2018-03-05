PHO
Whiteside scores 24, Heat ease past Suns 125-103

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

MIAMI (AP) Hassan Whiteside had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Goran Dragic scored 17 and the Miami Heat moved into the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference by topping the Phoenix Suns 125-103 on Monday night.

Whiteside had his highest-scoring game since Jan. 29, making 10 of his 13 shots. He averaged only 12.2 points on 48-percent shooting in his most recent 12 games.

Kelly Olynyk scored 15 points for the Heat, who gave four of their starters - Whiteside included - the entire fourth quarter off and beat the Suns for the 18th time in their last 20 meetings.

Dwyane Wade, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Luke Babbitt each had 12 for the Heat, which had seven players in double figures.

Devin Booker scored 31 points for Phoenix, which got 19 from TJ Warren and 12 from Marquese Chriss. The Suns shot 48 percent, but allowed Miami to shoot 51 percent and got out-rebounded 51-39.

Miami is now five games clear of No. 9 Detroit in the East playoff race, both with 18 games remaining. The Heat (34-30) are tied with Milwaukee, but moved to seventh because they win the season-series tiebreaker with the Bucks.

The rest of the week is crucial for Miami in an East race where the gap between No. 3 Cleveland and No. 8 Milwaukee is only 3 1/2 games. The Heat visit No. 5 Washington (36-28) on Tuesday, host No. 6 Philadelphia (34-28) on Thursday and entertain the Wizards again on Saturday.

TIP-INS

Suns: The loss mathematically eliminated Phoenix from playoff contention. This is the eighth consecutive year where the Suns won't be going to the postseason, a span during which they've had 88 different players and five coaches. ... This game completed the 14th back-to-back of the season for the Suns, who have only one left - at Cleveland and Orlando March 23 and 24.

Heat: Babbitt tried seven 3-pointers in the first quarter, the most by a Heat player in the opening 12 minutes of a regular-season game since Quentin Richardson also tried seven on March 12, 2010. ... Tyler Johnson (bruised quad) returned in a backup role after missing two games. Wayne Ellington (also a bruised quad) did his pregame on-court shooting regimen but missed his third straight game.

STAR WATCH

Amare Stoudemire, who started his NBA career with Phoenix and ended it with Miami, was sitting courtside. Also in attendance were Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly (wearing a shirt bearing the logo of his alma mater, the University of Miami) and Miami Marlins outfielder Monte Harrison - brother of Suns guard Shaquille Harrison.

FINISHING STRONG

The Suns were great at the ends of all four quarters. Harrison scored with no time left in the first, Warren scored with 1.2 seconds left in the half, Marquese Chriss scored with 2.4 seconds left in the third - and after he missed the free throw off an and-one opportunity, Warren tipped in the miss with 1.9 ticks on the clock. And the final basket was a tip-in by former Miami Hurricane Davon Reed, just before the closing buzzer.

TAKE ADVANTAGE

Miami scored eight times off Phoenix's first nine turnovers - turning them into 19 points, with three of those giveaways leading to Heat 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Heat: Visit Washington on Tuesday.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
43.6 Field Goal % 44.4
43.4 Three Point % 44.1
87.3 Free Throw % 77.5
+ 2 Davon Reed made dunk 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Davon Reed 0:02
  Alec Peters missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 2 Justise Winslow made driving dunk 0:16
  Out of bounds turnover on Shaquille Harrison 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson 0:44
  Udonis Haslem missed jump shot 0:47
  Defensive rebound by Udonis Haslem 1:06
  Josh Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
  Josh Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Team rebound 1:09
Team Stats
Points 103 125
Field Goals 42-87 (48.3%) 47-92 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 12-36 (33.3%)
Free Throws 9-18 (50.0%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 47 56
Offensive 12 16
Defensive 28 35
Team 7 5
Assists 21 33
Steals 3 12
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 1
D. Booker SG 1
31 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
H. Whiteside C 21
24 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-47 27213223103
home team logo Heat 34-30 30313232125
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-47 104.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Heat 34-30 101.4 PPG 42.9 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 25.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.8 APG 43.3 FG%
H. Whiteside C 13.9 PPG 12.0 RPG 0.9 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 31 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
H. Whiteside C 24 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
48.3 FG% 51.1
41.7 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 82.6
Suns
Bench
M. Chriss
A. Len
S. Harrison
D. Reed
J. Jackson
A. Peters
J. Dudley
B. Knight
T. Daniels
T. Ulis
A. Williams
D. House
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chriss 27 12 6 1 0 1 1 2 5/9 2/4 0/1 1 5 20 -5
A. Len 12 7 5 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 0/0 3/4 4 1 11 -2
S. Harrison 24 6 5 1 1 0 2 4 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 4 12 +2
D. Reed 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 5 +6
J. Jackson 29 3 7 1 1 0 4 1 1/6 1/3 0/2 0 7 9 -13
A. Peters 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +1
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 40 21 3 2 17 20 42/87 10/24 9/18 12 28 173 -110
Heat
Bench
K. Olynyk
J. Winslow
D. Wade
R. McGruder
T. Johnson
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
U. Haslem
W. Ellington
D. Waiters
J. Mickey
D. Walton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Olynyk 20 15 4 8 2 0 3 1 5/7 2/4 3/4 2 2 34 +17
J. Winslow 31 12 12 5 4 0 2 3 4/9 1/1 3/4 3 9 36 +13
D. Wade 21 12 2 2 2 0 0 1 4/9 1/4 3/4 0 2 20 +15
R. McGruder 23 6 5 3 2 0 1 1 3/6 0/3 0/0 3 2 18 +9
T. Johnson 18 5 2 2 0 1 0 0 2/8 1/3 0/0 2 0 12 +6
D. Jones Jr. 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 0 4 -6
B. Adebayo 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 3 -6
U. Haslem 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -1
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mickey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 125 51 33 12 6 10 14 47/92 12/36 19/23 16 35 250 +110
NBA Scores