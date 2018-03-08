NO
Davis turns ankle, but Pelicans roll to 10th straight win

  Mar 08, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Anthony Davis scored 17 points before rolling his left ankle and leaving in the third quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings 114-101 on Wednesday night to match a franchise record with their 10th straight win.

Davis went down after battling Kosta Koufos for a rebound. The five-time All-Star winced and grabbed at his ankle before slowly getting to his feet. Davis remained in the game briefly before being taken to the Pelicans locker room with 3:11 left in the third. He did not return. X-rays were negative.

New Orleans, which has played well since losing center DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending injury in January, kept rolling without Davis, although the Kings made a brief run late in the fourth.

Buddy Hield hit a 3-pointer to pull Sacramento within 103-94 with 3:12 left, but Nikola Mirotic and Jrue Holiday both hit 3s and combined for 11 straight points to help the Pelicans pull away.

Mirotic scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, Holiday had 23 points and eight assists, and E'Twaun Moore added 15 points.

The 10-game winning streak matches the Pelicans' franchise record set Jan. 9-26, 2011. New Orleans has scored 100 or more points in each of the wins, setting another team record.

The Pelicans get a break with eight of their next nine in New Orleans after playing eight of their past 11 on the road. They're in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference.

Hield had 20 points while Zach Randolph added 19 points and five rebounds for Sacramento.

The Kings, who have lost six of eight, played the final 42 minutes without point guard De'Aaron Fox. He left early in the first quarter due to lower back stiffness.

Ian Clark's 16-foot jumper and 3-pointer on consecutive possessions capped a 12-4 run to end the first and put the Pelicans up 32-21.

With Davis getting a lengthy rest on the bench for most of the second quarter, New Orleans extended its advantage to 49-29 on another deep shot from Clark. Holiday later scored eight consecutive points and Davis added a late three-point play to help the Pelicans take a 62-44 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans has won seven straight road games, one shy of the franchise record set in 2007-08. ... The Pelicans shot 60.9 percent (14 of 23) in the opening quarter.

Kings: Willie Cauley-Stein missed his third straight game with a lower back strain.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Washington on Friday night.

Kings: Host Orlando on Friday night.

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
Z. Randolph
50 PF
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
53.7 Field Goal % 48.1
53.6 Three Point % 48.2
82.7 Free Throw % 79.6
  Buddy Hield missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday 0:20
  Team rebound 0:20
  Offensive foul on Jrue Holiday 0:35
  Offensive foul on Jrue Holiday 0:35
  Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo 0:48
  Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
+ 3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 2 Skal Labissiere made jump shot 1:25
+ 2 Nikola Mirotic made jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 1:45
+ 3 Frank Mason III made 3-pt. jump shot 1:57
+ 3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 2:18
Team Stats
Points 114 101
Field Goals 47-83 (56.6%) 39-93 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 9-9 (100.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 47 46
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 35 25
Team 7 7
Assists 26 20
Steals 6 4
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
J. Holiday PG 11
23 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
F. Mason III PG 10
16 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 38-26 32302329114
home team logo Kings 20-45 21232334101
O/U 224.0, SAC +5.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 224.0, SAC +5.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 38-26 112.5 PPG 44 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Kings 20-45 99.2 PPG 40.4 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
N. Mirotic PF 14.9 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.5 APG 40.9 FG%
B. Hield SG 12.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.6 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Mirotic PF 26 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
B. Hield SG 20 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
56.6 FG% 41.9
42.3 3PT FG% 32.1
100.0 FT% 82.4
Starters
J. Holiday
A. Davis
E. Moore
R. Rondo
E. Okafor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 34 23 3 8 3 1 4 4 9/17 2/5 3/3 0 3 42 +8
A. Davis 23 17 5 1 2 5 3 2 7/11 2/3 1/1 1 4 28 +8
E. Moore 34 15 6 3 0 0 2 3 7/14 1/3 0/0 1 5 25 +13
R. Rondo 31 6 4 7 1 0 1 1 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 4 24 +2
E. Okafor 16 5 6 1 0 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 1/1 3 3 12 +6
N. Mirotic
I. Clark
C. Diallo
D. Miller
D. Liggins
A. Ajinca
D. Cousins
C. Cooke
S. Hill
F. Jackson
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Mirotic 31 26 10 0 0 0 1 0 10/12 4/6 2/2 0 10 35 +11
I. Clark 18 11 2 3 0 0 1 4 5/11 1/3 0/0 0 2 18 +14
C. Diallo 12 6 2 0 0 0 2 3 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 2 6 -4
D. Miller 28 3 1 3 0 1 1 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1 10 +16
D. Liggins 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -9
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 40 26 6 7 16 22 47/83 11/26 9/9 5 35 203 +65
Starters
Z. Randolph
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Randolph 26 19 5 2 0 0 1 1 8/17 1/2 2/2 1 4 27 -9
J. Jackson 30 14 3 3 0 0 0 0 5/9 2/5 2/2 0 3 23 -4
K. Koufos 20 6 10 1 0 1 0 3 3/8 0/0 0/2 6 4 19 -6
D. Fox 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +1
B. Bogdanovic 26 0 4 3 1 1 1 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 3 11 -13
B. Hield
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
J. Sampson
G. Temple
B. Caboclo
I. Shumpert
W. Cauley-Stein
V. Carter
J. Cooley
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 30 20 5 1 1 0 2 3 7/18 4/11 2/2 2 3 26 -8
F. Mason III 29 16 1 6 1 1 0 0 5/10 1/2 5/6 1 0 31 -11
S. Labissiere 27 14 4 3 0 1 2 2 6/12 0/1 2/2 1 3 23 -7
J. Sampson 17 6 4 0 1 1 0 5 2/3 1/1 1/1 0 4 12 +2
G. Temple 19 2 1 0 0 0 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 0 -14
B. Caboclo 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 0 4 +4
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 101 39 20 4 5 9 16 39/93 9/28 14/17 14 25 180 -65
