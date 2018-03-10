CLE
Clippers easily defeat James and Cavaliers 116-102

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 23 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-102 on Friday night.

LeBron James had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson added 21 points for the Cavaliers, whose five-game road winning streak ended.

James shot 11 of 20 from the field, was 3 of 7 from 3-point range and missed both of his free throws.

The Clippers led most of the game, coming out energized at the start and shooting 50 percent in the first quarter while taking an 18-point lead.

Montrezl Harrell also had 20 points for the Clippers, who controlled the boards 52-40. They owned advantages in the paint (58-42) and second-chance points (25-8).

Los Angeles got balanced scoring with six players in double figures, and plenty of help in containing James in the first half when he had just eight points.

Cleveland made a final stand in the fourth, as George Hill's 3-pointer got the Cavs to 110-102 before the Clippers scored the game's final six points.

The Cavs cut a 16-point deficit to 85-77 heading into the fourth. James scored seven of their last 12 points of the third, missing two free throws at the end.

Jordan and James traded monster dunks over the final 3:49 of the third. Jordan began his move at the top of the arc and Hill was helpless to stop him on his own as Jordan thundered through the paint for a one-handed jam.

James was on the left wing, let the shot clock wind down against Jordan, faked him and drove baseline for a tomahawk slam that drew raucous cheers from the many Cavs fans in Staples Center.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: James' 3-pointer at 10:54 of the third quarter extended his double-figure scoring streak to 856 consecutive regular-season games, second only to Michael Jordan (866) in NBA history. ... Larry Nance Jr. has scored in double figures in a career-high six straight games. ... The Cavs wore their grey jerseys that read ''The Land'' on the front.

Clippers: They split the season series 1-1, having lost 118-113 in OT at Cleveland on Nov. 13 after the Cavs overcame a 15-point deficit. ... Harris has scored 20 or more points in eight of his 14 games as a Clipper. ... G Jawun Evans returned from a sore lower abdominal.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Return to Staples Center on Sunday to play the Lakers.

Clippers: Host Orlando on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back. The Clippers are 2-8 in the second game.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
L. Williams
23 SG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
54.5 Field Goal % 43.9
54.4 Three Point % 44.0
72.7 Free Throw % 87.4
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:10
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:23
  Jose Calderon missed jump shot 0:25
+ 2 Austin Rivers made driving layup 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Lou Williams 0:57
  John Holland missed layup, blocked by DeAndre Jordan 0:59
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver 1:06
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 1:31
  John Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
+ 3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 1:46
Team Stats
Points 102 116
Field Goals 39-87 (44.8%) 43-89 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 12-36 (33.3%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 19-30 (63.3%)
Total Rebounds 47 64
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 32 39
Team 7 12
Assists 22 25
Steals 10 6
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 28 16
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
L. James SF 23
25 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Jordan C 6
20 PTS, 23 REB
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 38-27 17303025102
home team logo Clippers 35-29 35262431116
O/U 229.5, LAC +1.0
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 38-27 110.1 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 35-29 109.2 PPG 44 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.0 PPG 8.4 RPG 9.0 APG 54.5 FG%
T. Harris SF 19.6 PPG 7.1 RPG 3.0 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 25 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
T. Harris SF 23 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
44.8 FG% 48.3
33.3 3PT FG% 39.3
66.7 FT% 63.3
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
L. Nance Jr.
J. Smith
G. Hill
R. Hood
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 38 25 10 6 2 3 5 2 11/20 3/7 0/2 0 10 47 -16
L. Nance Jr. 29 16 12 0 1 1 0 3 7/10 0/0 2/4 5 7 30 -15
J. Smith 34 15 3 5 3 0 1 4 6/15 3/9 0/0 0 3 30 -15
G. Hill 32 10 3 5 1 1 1 4 3/5 2/4 2/3 0 3 24 -2
R. Hood 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -8
Bench
J. Clarkson
J. Green
A. Zizic
C. Osman
J. Holland
L. Perrantes
K. Korver
J. Calderon
T. Thompson
K. Love
M. Thornton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 25 21 2 1 1 0 2 4 6/12 4/5 5/5 0 2 24 -9
J. Green 24 8 4 1 0 0 2 2 3/12 0/5 2/2 1 3 12 +8
A. Zizic 7 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 6 +1
C. Osman 10 3 0 0 1 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 0 3 0
J. Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -2
L. Perrantes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
K. Korver 23 0 4 3 1 2 0 3 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 4 13 -7
J. Calderon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 231 102 40 22 10 7 12 28 39/87 12/36 12/18 8 32 191 -70
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
D. Jordan
A. Rivers
L. Williams
S. Thornwell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 32 23 7 4 0 0 0 1 8/17 5/10 2/2 0 7 38 +12
D. Jordan 33 20 23 0 1 1 2 2 6/12 0/0 8/16 7 16 43 +12
A. Rivers 37 15 3 6 3 0 2 2 6/14 1/6 2/2 1 2 31 +15
L. Williams 41 15 4 7 0 0 3 0 6/17 3/7 0/2 1 3 30 +7
S. Thornwell 37 14 4 0 1 1 0 3 5/9 1/3 3/3 0 4 20 +21
Bench
M. Harrell
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
J. Evans
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
W. Johnson
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
S. Dekker
S. Kilpatrick
C. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 20 20 5 0 0 1 2 1 8/13 0/0 4/5 2 3 24 +12
B. Marjanovic 9 6 3 0 1 0 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 1 10 -8
M. Teodosic 18 3 2 6 0 0 4 4 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 13 -3
J. Evans 9 0 1 2 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +2
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kilpatrick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 52 25 6 3 13 16 43/89 11/28 19/30 13 39 214 +70
NBA Scores