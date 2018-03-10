ORL
LAC

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris 0:17
  Milos Teodosic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 0:39
  Jonathan Isaac missed turnaround jump shot 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Isaac 0:51
  Lou Williams missed floating jump shot 0:55
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 1:05
  D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
+ 1 Milos Teodosic made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
+ 1 Milos Teodosic made 1st of 2 free throws 1:16
  Shooting foul on Shelvin Mack 1:16
Team Stats
Points 105 113
Field Goals 38-84 (45.2%) 41-78 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 24-28 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 46 47
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 24 33
Team 13 6
Assists 20 17
Steals 12 9
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
J. Simmons SF 17
24 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 20-47 27313116105
home team logo Clippers 36-29 30263126113
O/U 217.5, LAC -11.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 20-47 105.2 PPG 41.2 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Clippers 36-29 109.3 PPG 44.1 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
J. Simmons SF 13.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.4 APG 47.0 FG%
L. Williams SG 23.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 5.5 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Simmons SF 24 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
L. Williams SG 25 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
45.2 FG% 52.6
33.3 3PT FG% 38.9
77.8 FT% 85.7
Magic
Starters
J. Simmons
D. Augustin
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
M. Hezonja
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Simmons 34 24 2 7 2 0 5 1 7/13 2/3 8/10 1 1 37 +5
D. Augustin 29 19 1 1 0 0 4 1 5/10 1/6 8/9 0 1 18 -1
N. Vucevic 29 17 10 2 1 1 2 5 8/20 1/4 0/0 1 9 31 +3
J. Isaac 24 9 5 1 4 1 0 2 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 4 21 +3
M. Hezonja 24 5 5 4 1 0 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 3 19 +5
Bench
S. Mack
B. Biyombo
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
A. Afflalo
M. Speights
E. Fournier
T. Ross
J. Artis
A. Gordon
R. Vaughn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Mack 23 16 0 3 1 0 0 1 6/11 2/3 2/4 0 0 23 -6
B. Biyombo 18 4 3 0 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 1 5 -11
W. Iwundu 24 3 4 1 2 0 0 3 1/5 0/1 1/2 1 3 11 -15
K. Birch 17 2 3 0 1 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 -10
A. Afflalo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Speights - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Fournier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Artis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 222 105 33 20 12 2 14 19 38/84 8/24 21/27 9 24 170 -27
Clippers
Starters
L. Williams
T. Harris
A. Rivers
D. Jordan
S. Thornwell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 34 25 2 0 1 0 2 1 10/22 3/6 2/3 2 0 26 +3
T. Harris 37 21 9 2 1 1 4 1 8/15 1/3 4/5 1 8 32 +2
A. Rivers 33 11 3 6 1 0 1 4 5/11 1/3 0/0 1 2 26 -1
D. Jordan 34 9 18 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/0 5/6 3 15 29 +2
S. Thornwell 14 6 1 1 2 0 0 4 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 0 11 -2
Bench
M. Teodosic
M. Harrell
W. Johnson
J. Evans
B. Marjanovic
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
S. Dekker
S. Kilpatrick
C. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Teodosic 31 15 1 7 1 0 2 0 5/10 1/4 4/4 0 1 29 +19
M. Harrell 14 13 1 0 1 0 3 2 4/5 0/0 5/6 0 1 12 +6
W. Johnson 17 6 3 0 0 1 3 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 3 7 +7
J. Evans 12 5 0 0 1 0 0 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 6 -2
B. Marjanovic 9 2 3 0 1 1 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 +6
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kilpatrick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 41 17 9 3 15 20 41/78 7/18 24/28 8 33 185 +40
NBA Scores