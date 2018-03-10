No Text
ORL
LAC
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|0:17
|Milos Teodosic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:20
|Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|0:39
|Jonathan Isaac missed turnaround jump shot
|0:42
|Defensive rebound by Jonathan Isaac
|0:51
|Lou Williams missed floating jump shot
|0:55
|Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|1:05
|D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|+ 1
|Milos Teodosic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|+ 1
|Milos Teodosic made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Shooting foul on Shelvin Mack
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|105
|113
|Field Goals
|38-84 (45.2%)
|41-78 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|21-27 (77.8%)
|24-28 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|47
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|24
|33
|Team
|13
|6
|Assists
|20
|17
|Steals
|12
|9
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|0
|2
J. Simmons SF 17
24 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
T. Harris SF 34
21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
|J. Simmons SF
|13.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.4 APG
|47.0 FG%
|
|L. Williams SG
|23.0 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|5.5 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Simmons SF
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|7 AST
|L. Williams SG
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|85.7
|
|J. Simmons
|34
|24
|2
|7
|2
|0
|5
|1
|7/13
|2/3
|8/10
|1
|1
|37
|+5
|D. Augustin
|29
|19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5/10
|1/6
|8/9
|0
|1
|18
|-1
|N. Vucevic
|29
|17
|10
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8/20
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|9
|31
|+3
|J. Isaac
|24
|9
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|21
|+3
|M. Hezonja
|24
|5
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|19
|+5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|S. Mack
|23
|16
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/11
|2/3
|2/4
|0
|0
|23
|-6
|B. Biyombo
|18
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|5
|-11
|W. Iwundu
|24
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|3
|11
|-15
|K. Birch
|17
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|5
|-10
|A. Afflalo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Speights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Fournier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Artis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|222
|105
|33
|20
|12
|2
|14
|19
|38/84
|8/24
|21/27
|9
|24
|170
|-27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Williams
|34
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|10/22
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|0
|26
|+3
|T. Harris
|37
|21
|9
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|8/15
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|8
|32
|+2
|A. Rivers
|33
|11
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/11
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|26
|-1
|D. Jordan
|34
|9
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|15
|29
|+2
|S. Thornwell
|14
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|11
|-2
|L. Williams
|34
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|10/22
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|0
|26
|+3
|T. Harris
|37
|21
|9
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|8/15
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|8
|32
|+2
|A. Rivers
|33
|11
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/11
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|26
|-1
|D. Jordan
|34
|9
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|15
|29
|+2
|S. Thornwell
|14
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|11
|-2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Teodosic
|31
|15
|1
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|1
|29
|+19
|M. Harrell
|14
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|1
|12
|+6
|W. Johnson
|17
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|7
|+7
|J. Evans
|12
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|6
|-2
|B. Marjanovic
|9
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|7
|+6
|D. Gallinari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Beverley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dekker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kilpatrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|113
|41
|17
|9
|3
|15
|20
|41/78
|7/18
|24/28
|8
|33
|185
|+40