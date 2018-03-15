CHA
Howard dominates inside as Hornets beat Hawks 129-117

ATLANTA (AP) Dwight Howard insists he holds no grudges against the Atlanta Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer.

They traded him to Charlotte after one forgettable season, but Howard, in his 14th season and with his third team in three years, believes it made him a better player.

''It motivated me to just come back this season with a different mindset,'' he said. ''Play with more confidence and stuff like that, so thank you, Bud.''

Howard scored 20 of his season-high 33 points in the second half, Nicolas Batum had a triple-double and set a career high with 16 assists, and the Hornets beat the Hawks 129-117 on Thursday night.

Kemba Walker added 24 points and Marvin Williams had 17 for Charlotte, which kept its slim playoff hopes alive. The Hornets began the night having lost six of seven and were in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, 6 1/2 games behind No. 8 Miami with 13 games remaining.

Taurean Prince finished with 22 points and rookie John Collins tied a career high with 21 for Atlanta, the worst team in the East at 20-49.

Howard, an Atlanta native and former prep standout who flamed out in his only season with the Hawks last year, was relentless in the paint, using his 6-foot-11, 265-pound frame to dominate the Hawks with five dunks.

''Their whole team functioned at a high level - Kemba, Batum and him,'' Budenholzer said. ''He made a couple of jump shots. He made three or four from 15 to 17 feet, made his free throws. He was efficient.''

Charlotte went on a 14-2 run to take a 33-19 lead on Jeremy Lamb's 3-pointer and began the second quarter up 14 after shooting nearly 62 percent in the first.

Atlanta went on a 12-5 run to cut the lead to 38-35 midway through the second, but the Hornets were up again by double digits in the third when Howard blocked Schroder's 3-point attempt out of bounds and dunked on the ensuing possession.

They led by 15 after Williams hit a 3 and Howard had a hard dunk with 9:40 left in the period. Charlotte's biggest lead was 23 points midway through the fourth.

''I liked the energy,'' Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. ''I liked the purpose of play. For the most part, our defense was good.''

Hornets: Batum had 10 points and 10 rebounds. His previous career high in assists was 14 for Portland against Orlando on Jan. 8, 2014. ... Lamb, listed as questionable before the game with back spasms, had 11 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes. ... Walker hit six 3s. ... Reserve F-C Cody Zeller missed the game with a knee injury.

Hawks: F Damion Lee had 14 points and is the franchise's first player since Paul ''Snoop'' Graham in 1991 to reach double figures in his first two NBA games. ... G Tyler Dorsey, making his second straight start since Kent Bazemore's season-ending knee injury, had 11 points in 27 minutes. ... Atlanta will begin a six-game trip without key backups F De'Andre Bembry (abdomen) and G Malcolm Delaney (ankle) will also miss the trip. Schroder is playing with a sore elbow. Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Cavanaugh each scored 11 points with tender ankles.

In helping Charlotte finish the season series 4-0, Howard averaged 22.8 points and 13.5 rebounds against the Hawks giving him a measure of satisfaction. Signed to a three-year, $70.5 million contract as a free agent to return home to Atlanta last season, Howard was traded away in a salary dump for little-used Miles Plumlee.

Budenholzer, responsible as then-team president for bringing Howard to Atlanta, benched the former All-Star center several times in the fourth quarter during the playoffs, signaling the end of his one-year stay.

''I'm not angry at all,'' Howard said. ''It's a business. My time was here was pretty good. It was a lot of learning lessons. It didn't go well I think the people here in Atlanta and myself wanted it to go. But everything happens for a reason.''

Prince is starting to emerge in his second season, averaging 28.3 points over the last three games.

Hornets: At New York on Sunday.

Hawks: At Milwaukee on Saturday.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

K. Walker
15 PG
D. Schroder
17 PG
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
43.1 Field Goal % 43.2
43.2 Three Point % 43.2
84.6 Free Throw % 86.3
  Defensive rebound by Malik Monk 0:03
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince 0:25
  Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 2 Isaiah Taylor made driving layup 0:39
  Team rebound 0:47
  Damion Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
+ 1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
  Flagrant foul on Willy Hernangomez 0:47
  Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Damion Lee 0:47
+ 2 Isaiah Taylor made driving layup 0:48
Team Stats
Points 129 117
Field Goals 46-87 (52.9%) 42-90 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 17-33 (51.5%) 16-36 (44.4%)
Free Throws 20-30 (66.7%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 51 57
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 39 40
Team 6 11
Assists 30 30
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 22 27
Technicals 1 0
D. Howard C 12
33 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
T. Waller-Prince SF 12
22 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 30-39 33303432129
home team logo Hawks 20-49 23322438117
O/U 218.5, ATL +5.5
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 30-39 107.0 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Hawks 20-49 103.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
D. Howard C 16.2 PPG 12.1 RPG 1.3 APG 55.8 FG%
T. Waller-Prince SF 13.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.3 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Howard C 33 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
T. Waller-Prince SF 22 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
52.9 FG% 46.7
51.5 3PT FG% 44.4
66.7 FT% 65.4
Hornets
Starters
D. Howard
K. Walker
M. Williams
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Howard 32 33 12 1 2 2 0 3 13/20 0/0 7/8 2 10 51 +21
K. Walker 34 24 4 8 1 0 2 2 6/14 6/10 6/6 0 4 43 +19
M. Williams 27 17 3 3 0 0 0 0 7/9 3/5 0/3 0 3 26 +32
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 15 11 2 0 0 0 1 4 5/5 0/0 1/2 0 2 12 +5
N. Batum 40 10 10 16 0 0 5 1 4/9 2/4 0/1 1 9 47 +25
Bench
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
M. Monk
T. Graham
J. Stone
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 19 11 2 1 0 1 1 1 3/8 2/4 3/7 0 2 15 -9
J. Lamb 25 11 5 1 0 0 0 2 3/8 2/3 3/3 1 4 18 -5
M. Monk 15 7 4 0 0 0 0 3 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 4 11 -11
T. Graham 18 5 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 0 7 -5
J. Stone 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
W. Hernangomez 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -5
D. Bacon 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 129 45 30 3 3 10 22 46/87 17/33 20/30 6 39 230 +60
Hawks
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
D. Schroder
T. Dorsey
D. Dedmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 36 22 10 6 0 0 3 3 8/18 6/12 0/0 0 10 41 -6
J. Collins 28 21 9 2 2 0 2 5 7/10 2/3 5/7 0 9 34 -19
D. Schroder 26 17 1 8 0 0 2 1 7/18 1/4 2/2 1 0 32 -11
T. Dorsey 26 11 3 4 1 0 0 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 0 3 23 -23
D. Dedmon 21 5 6 1 0 0 2 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 1 5 11 -2
Bench
D. Lee
T. Cavanaugh
I. Taylor
M. Muscala
A. White
M. Delaney
M. Plumlee
K. Bazemore
A. Cleveland
D. Bembry
J. Magette
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lee 26 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 5/8 3/5 1/2 0 2 19 +3
T. Cavanaugh 14 11 8 0 0 1 0 4 3/5 1/2 4/4 2 6 20 +1
I. Taylor 22 11 0 7 0 0 0 3 4/8 0/0 3/7 0 0 25 -1
M. Muscala 18 5 7 1 1 1 2 5 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 5 14 -10
A. White 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +8
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 117 46 30 5 2 11 27 42/90 16/36 17/26 6 40 219 -60
NBA Scores