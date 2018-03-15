TOR
Raptors use late charge to beat Pacers for 10th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors rallied late to get past the Indiana Pacers 106-99 on Thursday night for their 10th straight victory.

The Raptors need one more win to tie the franchise's longest winning streak. They haven't lost since Feb. 23 and broke a tie with the 2016-17 squad for longest road winning streak, which is now at eight.

But it sure wasn't easy on a night Darron Collison scored 22 points and Al Jefferson had a season-high 20 for Indiana.

The Pacers took the lead late in the first quarter and didn't trail again until midway through the fourth.

Toronto finally seized control when C.J. Miles made three 3-pointers during a 12-3 spurt that turned an 85-81 deficit into a 93-88 lead with 5:21 to play. The Raptors never trailed again and led by as much as eight twice in the final eight minutes.

Indiana got within 102-99 in the final minute, but the Raptors closed it out when DeRozan stole an inbounds pass and scored on a breakaway dunk with 10.5 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Ended a two-game losing streak in Indy. ... Toronto is now 2-1 against the Pacers this season. Only two teams - Golden State and Washington - have beaten the Raptors twice this season. ... Toronto has topped the 100-point mark in 21 consecutive games, breaking the franchise record set in 2009-10. ... The Raptors need one more road win to match the franchise's single-season record (24). ... Valanciunas has scored in double figures in a season-best nine straight games. ... Serge Ibaka had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Pacers: Victor Oladipo scored 18 points and had three steals, extending his streak of consecutive games with at least one steal to 52. ... Domantas Sabonis missed the game with a sprained left ankle and Myles Turner missed the end of the first half after spraining his left ankle. Sabonis has already been ruled out of Saturday's game. Turner returned in the second half. ... Indiana had a moment of silence before the game for New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson, who died earlier Thursday. ... Indiana was outrebounded 58-35.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Dallas on Friday after a three-game road trip.

Pacers: Visit Washington on Saturday.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
23.6 Pts. Per Game 23.6
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
46.3 Field Goal % 47.1
46.2 Three Point % 47.1
82.6 Free Throw % 80.4
  Team rebound 0:07
  Darren Collison missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made dunk 0:10
  Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by DeMar DeRozan 0:12
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Thaddeus Young 0:14
+ 3 Darren Collison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph 0:31
  DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:33
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 0:55
Team Stats
Points 106 99
Field Goals 35-80 (43.8%) 40-93 (43.0%)
3-Pointers 12-32 (37.5%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 24-28 (85.7%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 64 43
Offensive 19 11
Defensive 39 24
Team 6 8
Assists 20 17
Steals 4 11
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 19 8
Fouls 19 25
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
16 PTS, 17 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
A. Jefferson C 25
20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 51-17 25242829106
home team logo Pacers 40-29 2730222099
O/U 212.5, IND +4.0
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
O/U 212.5, IND +4.0
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 51-17 112.3 PPG 43.8 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Pacers 40-29 105.9 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.1 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 23.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.1 APG 46.2 FG%
D. Collison PG 12.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.3 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 24 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
D. Collison PG 22 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
43.8 FG% 43.0
37.5 3PT FG% 29.2
85.7 FT% 70.6
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
J. Valanciunas
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
M. Miller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 32 24 4 7 1 0 4 3 8/15 2/5 6/7 0 4 39 +13
J. Valanciunas 27 16 17 2 0 4 0 2 5/14 1/1 5/5 8 9 41 +6
K. Lowry 32 13 6 6 0 1 4 4 3/10 3/7 4/4 4 2 28 +12
S. Ibaka 31 13 11 0 1 0 6 4 5/13 3/8 0/0 0 11 19 +15
M. Miller 22 4 4 0 0 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 4 10 +4
Bench
P. Siakam
C. Miles
D. Wright
J. Poeltl
F. VanVleet
L. Nogueira
N. Powell
L. Brown
N. Hayes
M. Richardson
O. Anunoby
A. McKinnie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Siakam 20 12 8 2 0 0 0 0 5/7 0/1 2/2 4 4 24 -2
C. Miles 21 10 1 1 1 0 0 0 3/9 3/7 1/2 0 1 14 -2
D. Wright 19 8 1 0 1 0 1 0 3/5 0/2 2/4 0 1 9 +2
J. Poeltl 16 4 3 0 0 1 3 4 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 2 5 -4
F. VanVleet 17 2 3 2 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 1 8 -9
L. Nogueira - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 106 58 20 4 8 19 19 35/80 12/32 24/28 19 39 197 +35
Pacers
Starters
V. Oladipo
T. Young
C. Joseph
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 32 18 5 1 3 0 3 2 8/19 1/4 1/1 1 4 25 -10
T. Young 30 13 6 2 4 0 1 3 6/13 1/4 0/0 2 4 26 -10
C. Joseph 25 6 3 4 1 1 1 4 2/7 1/4 1/2 0 3 18 -12
B. Bogdanovic 30 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 1/10 1/4 3/3 0 0 10 -6
M. Turner 19 2 0 0 1 1 1 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 3 -10
Bench
D. Collison
A. Jefferson
L. Stephenson
G. Robinson III
T. Booker
J. Young
D. Sabonis
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
B. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Collison 28 22 2 4 1 0 0 2 8/11 3/4 3/6 1 1 33 +2
A. Jefferson 25 20 12 2 1 1 0 4 9/15 0/0 2/3 3 9 38 +3
L. Stephenson 17 10 2 1 0 0 2 3 4/9 0/1 2/2 1 1 12 0
G. Robinson III 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +3
T. Booker 18 0 5 1 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 3 2 7 +5
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabonis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 99 35 17 11 3 8 25 40/93 7/24 12/17 11 24 174 -35
