DET
SAC

No Text

Griffin's big third quarter helps Pistons top Kings 106-90

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 20, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Blake Griffin had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Detroit Pistons pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-90 on Monday night.

Ish Smith had 18 points, Reggie Bullock added 17 and Anthony Tolliver scored 12 points behind three 3-pointers - one of three Pistons with a trio of 3s. Andre Drummond had just four points but pulled down 16 rebounds to help Detroit end its three-game losing streak.

The Pistons won on the road for only the 10th time this season.

On a night when the Kings' Vince Carter had seven points to move past Patrick Ewing into 22nd place on the NBA's career scoring list, Griffin led Detroit to the lopsided win with another in a string of big games this month.

Griffin scored on a spinning layup, a 3-pointer and a drive from the top of the key to spark a 13-4 run in the third quarter. He later drove around a pair of defenders for a two-handed dunk then added two free throws to put Detroit up 70-61.

It's the seventh time in 10 games that Griffin has scored 24 points or more.

Bullock made a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter to extend the Pistons lead to 98-76.

Detroit won in Sacramento for the first time since Dec. 13, 2014.

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 20 points for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox added 16 points and four assists while Justin Jackson had 15 points.

Carter, the 41-year-old former dunk champion, had a thunderous one-handed jam to spark a 9-2 run early in the second quarter then added a 12-foot fadeaway later to put the Kings up 35-33. Carter later made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to pass Ewing.

Sacramento was still ahead when Griffin six of his 15 first-half points over the final 4 minutes to help tie the game at 44.

The two teams were still tied midway through the third when Griffin took over during a 13-4 run by Detroit.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Reggie Jackson continues to make steady progress and could resume playing this week after missing more than two months with a severely sprained right ankle.

Kings: Sacramento missed eight of its first nine shots but still shot 40 percent in the first quarter. ... Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore left hamstring) did not play for the first time since missing the first three games of the season because of a sore ankle.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Atlanta on Thursday.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
Z. Randolph
50 PF
25.7 Min. Per Game 25.7
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
43.3 Field Goal % 47.3
43.3 Three Point % 47.5
78.7 Free Throw % 78.5
  Defensive rebound by James Ennis III 0:12
  Buddy Hield missed jump shot 0:14
+ 1 Anthony Tolliver made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
  Team rebound 0:36
  Anthony Tolliver missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Shooting foul on Skal Labissiere 0:36
  Out of bounds turnover on Skal Labissiere 0:56
+ 3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup, assist by Buddy Hield 1:27
+ 2 Luke Kennard made fade-away jump shot, assist by Blake Griffin 1:38
+ 3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 1:56
Team Stats
Points 106 90
Field Goals 37-79 (46.8%) 40-88 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 14-29 (48.3%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 50 49
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 38 31
Team 6 10
Assists 17 23
Steals 6 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 11 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
B. Hield SG 24
20 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 31-39 25192933106
home team logo Kings 23-49 2123222490
O/U 205.0, SAC +4.0
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 205.0, SAC +4.0
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 31-39 102.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Kings 23-49 99.5 PPG 40.6 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 19.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 5.8 APG 41.6 FG%
B. Hield SG 13.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.8 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 26 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
B. Hield SG 20 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
46.8 FG% 45.5
48.3 3PT FG% 26.1
81.8 FT% 44.4
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
I. Smith
R. Bullock
S. Johnson
A. Drummond
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 36 26 9 7 0 1 1 0 9/18 3/5 5/6 1 8 49 +14
I. Smith 34 18 4 2 2 1 1 2 7/10 2/3 2/2 0 4 28 +13
R. Bullock 31 17 0 2 0 0 0 0 7/13 3/6 0/0 0 0 21 +15
S. Johnson 25 11 4 1 3 0 0 1 3/8 1/3 4/4 0 4 20 +12
A. Drummond 30 4 16 2 0 3 3 3 2/7 0/0 0/2 2 14 24 +12
Starters
B. Griffin
I. Smith
R. Bullock
S. Johnson
A. Drummond
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 36 26 9 7 0 1 1 0 9/18 3/5 5/6 1 8 49 +14
I. Smith 34 18 4 2 2 1 1 2 7/10 2/3 2/2 0 4 28 +13
R. Bullock 31 17 0 2 0 0 0 0 7/13 3/6 0/0 0 0 21 +15
S. Johnson 25 11 4 1 3 0 0 1 3/8 1/3 4/4 0 4 20 +12
A. Drummond 30 4 16 2 0 3 3 3 2/7 0/0 0/2 2 14 24 +12
Bench
A. Tolliver
L. Kennard
D. Buycks
J. Ennis III
J. Leuer
R. Jackson
K. Felder
E. Moreland
L. Galloway
H. Ellenson
R. Hearn
J. Nelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Tolliver 28 12 4 1 0 0 1 3 3/8 3/6 3/4 1 3 17 +6
L. Kennard 27 10 1 0 1 0 2 0 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 1 10 +5
D. Buycks 13 4 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 2 6 +3
J. Ennis III 13 4 3 2 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 4/4 1 2 11 0
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hearn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 106 44 17 6 5 9 11 37/79 14/29 18/22 6 38 186 +80
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
J. Jackson
W. Cauley-Stein
Z. Randolph
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 32 20 6 4 2 0 4 2 8/15 3/6 1/1 0 6 32 -16
D. Fox 31 16 3 4 0 0 3 3 8/11 0/0 0/3 0 3 24 -14
J. Jackson 30 15 4 1 1 0 0 2 7/9 1/2 0/0 0 4 22 -13
W. Cauley-Stein 30 9 6 5 0 0 1 3 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 5 24 -11
Z. Randolph 15 4 2 3 0 0 0 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 1 1 12 -10
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
J. Jackson
W. Cauley-Stein
Z. Randolph
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 32 20 6 4 2 0 4 2 8/15 3/6 1/1 0 6 32 -16
D. Fox 31 16 3 4 0 0 3 3 8/11 0/0 0/3 0 3 24 -14
J. Jackson 30 15 4 1 1 0 0 2 7/9 1/2 0/0 0 4 22 -13
W. Cauley-Stein 30 9 6 5 0 0 1 3 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 5 24 -11
Z. Randolph 15 4 2 3 0 0 0 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 1 1 12 -10
Bench
S. Labissiere
V. Carter
F. Mason III
G. Temple
K. Koufos
B. Caboclo
I. Shumpert
B. Bogdanovic
J. Cooley
J. Sampson
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Labissiere 25 10 5 1 1 2 2 3 4/10 0/1 2/2 2 3 18 -2
V. Carter 17 7 1 0 2 1 2 3 3/6 1/4 0/0 1 0 9 -3
F. Mason III 15 7 5 2 1 0 1 1 3/8 1/3 0/1 3 2 16 -1
G. Temple 23 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/10 0/6 0/0 0 2 4 -4
K. Koufos 17 0 5 3 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 5 11 -5
B. Caboclo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 90 39 23 7 3 13 21 40/88 6/23 4/9 8 31 172 -80
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores