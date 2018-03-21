CHA
BKN

No Text

Howard has 32 points, 30 rebounds in Hornets' win over Nets

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 21, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Dwight Howard had 32 points and 30 rebounds, becoming the first player with a 30-30 game against the Nets since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1978, and the Charlotte Hornets stormed back to beat Brooklyn 111-105 on Wednesday night.

Kemba Walker scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, who trailed by as many 23 points in the second half to win in front of an announced crowd of 10,231 at Barclay Center while a heavy snowfall outside blanketed the New York City area.

Trailing 105-102 with 2:14 left in regulation, the Hornets went on a 9-0 run to pull off the impressive comeback.

Jeremy Lamb, who had 17 points to help end Charlotte's two-game losing streak, made a layup to cut the deficit to 105-104. The Hornets then called a timeout after a miss by Caris LeVert with 23 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Walker spun around Quincy Acy and capped a three-point play to put Charlotte up 107-105, the Hornets' first lead of the night since a 16-15 advantage with 5:46 in the opening quarter.

LeVert missed a chance to tie it when he was met by Howard under the basket. Howard then hit a pair of free throws to make it 109-105.

D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points and LeVert added 11 for the Nets, whose two-game winning streak was cut short. They have yet to have won three consecutive this season.

Brooklyn used a stellar defensive effort to take a 62-43 lead into halftime before everything fell apart in the last 18 minutes of the game. The Hornets were just limited to 16-for-44 shooting from the field and committed 10 turnovers.

The Nets led 82-59 after Carroll's layup with 6:13 left in the third quarter before the Hornets started to chip away as Howard had nine points to pace a 16-5 run to head into the fourth quarter trailing 87-75.

Charlotte then outscored the Nets 36-18 the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Cody Zeller remained out due to left knee soreness. He has missed his last six games. ... Nicolas Batum missed his second straight game because of tendinitis in his left Achilles. Lamb again started in his place.

Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 13 points.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Memphis on Thursday night.

Nets: Visit Toronto on Friday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
D. Russell
1 PG
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
42.7 Field Goal % 41.7
43.0 Three Point % 41.7
85.3 Free Throw % 75.6
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:01
  DeMarre Carroll missed driving layup 0:03
+ 1 Frank Kaminsky made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Frank Kaminsky made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Caris LeVert 0:08
  Offensive foul on Quincy Acy 0:11
  Offensive foul on Quincy Acy 0:11
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
  Personal foul on Caris LeVert 0:11
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:11
Team Stats
Points 111 105
Field Goals 36-94 (38.3%) 39-93 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 13-37 (35.1%)
Free Throws 36-47 (76.6%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 79 51
Offensive 23 10
Defensive 45 36
Team 11 5
Assists 18 22
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 11
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 16 36
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
D. Howard C 12
32 PTS, 30 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
D. Russell PG 1
19 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 31-41 22213236111
home team logo Nets 23-49 34282518105
O/U 221.5, BKN +1.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 221.5, BKN +1.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 31-41 107.0 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Nets 23-49 106.3 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
D. Howard C 16.3 PPG 12.0 RPG 1.3 APG 55.4 FG%
D. Russell PG 16.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.9 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Howard C 32 PTS 30 REB 1 AST
D. Russell PG 19 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
38.3 FG% 41.9
18.8 3PT FG% 35.1
76.6 FT% 66.7
Hornets
Starters
D. Howard
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Howard 34 32 30 1 0 0 6 3 10/17 0/0 12/21 11 19 58 +16
K. Walker 37 24 5 6 2 0 0 1 6/25 1/5 11/11 2 3 43 +13
J. Lamb 32 17 7 2 0 1 2 4 8/13 1/2 0/0 2 5 27 +11
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 20 9 4 0 0 1 0 1 2/5 0/0 5/6 3 1 14 +2
M. Williams 22 0 2 1 1 0 0 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 2 5 +2
Starters
D. Howard
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Howard 34 32 30 1 0 0 6 3 10/17 0/0 12/21 11 19 58 +16
K. Walker 37 24 5 6 2 0 0 1 6/25 1/5 11/11 2 3 43 +13
J. Lamb 32 17 7 2 0 1 2 4 8/13 1/2 0/0 2 5 27 +11
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 20 9 4 0 0 1 0 1 2/5 0/0 5/6 3 1 14 +2
M. Williams 22 0 2 1 1 0 0 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 2 5 +2
Bench
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
W. Hernangomez
M. Monk
T. Graham
N. Batum
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 25 11 4 3 0 0 1 4 4/10 0/2 3/3 0 4 20 +4
D. Bacon 27 6 6 0 0 0 2 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 0 6 10 +8
W. Hernangomez 13 5 7 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 4 3 12 -10
M. Monk 16 5 3 5 0 0 2 0 1/7 1/4 2/2 1 2 16 -4
T. Graham 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -12
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 111 68 18 3 2 13 16 36/94 3/16 36/47 23 45 207 +30
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
J. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 28 19 4 5 0 1 2 2 7/17 2/5 3/4 0 4 32 -7
R. Hollis-Jefferson 30 13 5 3 3 1 3 6 5/13 0/0 3/4 2 3 25 -2
D. Carroll 29 11 6 1 0 0 1 4 4/14 1/8 2/6 0 6 18 -1
A. Crabbe 28 9 5 2 0 2 1 5 3/8 2/5 1/1 0 5 19 -8
J. Allen 25 6 9 0 0 4 2 6 3/4 0/1 0/0 4 5 17 -11
Starters
D. Russell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
J. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 28 19 4 5 0 1 2 2 7/17 2/5 3/4 0 4 32 -7
R. Hollis-Jefferson 30 13 5 3 3 1 3 6 5/13 0/0 3/4 2 3 25 -2
D. Carroll 29 11 6 1 0 0 1 4 4/14 1/8 2/6 0 6 18 -1
A. Crabbe 28 9 5 2 0 2 1 5 3/8 2/5 1/1 0 5 19 -8
J. Allen 25 6 9 0 0 4 2 6 3/4 0/1 0/0 4 5 17 -11
Bench
C. LeVert
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
Q. Acy
D. Cunningham
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
M. Doyle
N. Stauskas
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 26 14 5 4 1 0 1 5 6/15 2/4 0/1 2 3 27 -9
S. Dinwiddie 24 13 2 2 0 0 1 2 4/7 2/4 3/3 1 1 18 -2
J. Harris 23 11 6 3 2 1 0 1 4/9 1/4 2/2 0 6 26 +5
Q. Acy 22 9 4 2 0 2 1 5 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 3 18 +5
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 105 46 22 6 11 12 36 39/93 13/37 14/21 10 36 200 -30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores