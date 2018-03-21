LAC
MIL

No Text

Jordan, Clippers beat Bucks after Giannis leaves with injury

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 21, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) DeAndre Jordan had 25 points and 22 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers past the Milwaukee Bucks 127-120 on Wednesday night.

Austin Rivers added 22 points and Lou Williams scored 19 for Los Angeles, which bounced back after a deflating loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night.

The Bucks lost All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to a right ankle sprain late in the first half. Antetokounmpo appeared to get hurt when he tripped over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under Milwaukee's basket. He stayed in the game for a brief period, but hobbled around the court while grimacing. He went to the locker room with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter and did not return.

Khris Middleton paced Milwaukee with 23 points. Jabari Parker added 20. Antetokounmpo, who had 37 points in a loss at Cleveland on Monday, had 12 points before departing.

The Bucks trailed by seven at the half. Playing without Antetokounmpo, the deficit grew to 14 by the end of the third quarter as the Clippers built a 97-83 lead. Los Angeles shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the quarter.

The Clippers maintained a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter until Milwaukee clawed close late. A layup by Middleton and Thon Maker's dunk off a turnover cut the lead to four with 1:14 remaining. Rivers then nailed a contested 3-pointer from the corner with the shot clock winding down to extend the lead to seven.

The Bucks got no closer than five in the final minute.

The Clippers shot 60 percent and used a late 13-0 to take a 38-24 lead after the first quarter. Jordan had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Jordan, whose streak of 15 or more rebounds ended at 10 games Tuesday night, tying a career best, pulled down 16 first-half boards, equaling the Bucks' team total. Tobias Harris showed no ill effects after battling the flu, even though coach Doc Rivers expressed regret about playing him in Tuesday's loss at Minnesota. ''The way we played, you second-guess,'' Rivers said. ''I wish we wouldn't have played him, but he says he feels better.''

Bucks: G Brandon Jennings was signed to a second 10-day contract. Jennings, Milwaukee's first-round pick in the 2009 draft, appeared in each of the Bucks' four games after signing his first 10-day contract on March 11. ... C Tyler Zeller returned after missing two consecutive games with sore ribs.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Indiana on Friday in the teams' first meeting this season.

Bucks: At Chicago on Friday. Milwaukee has lost two of three games to the Bulls.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
43.7 Field Goal % 53.2
43.6 Three Point % 53.1
87.8 Free Throw % 76.1
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 0:12
  Jason Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
+ 2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 0:23
+ 2 Eric Bledsoe made layup 0:29
+ 1 Milos Teodosic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:33
  Milos Teodosic missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:33
  Team rebound 0:33
  Personal foul on Thon Maker 0:33
+ 2 Jabari Parker made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 0:35
+ 1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:41
+ 1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:41
Team Stats
Points 127 120
Field Goals 45-86 (52.3%) 50-91 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 15-30 (50.0%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 22-29 (75.9%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 53 41
Offensive 16 8
Defensive 31 25
Team 6 8
Assists 26 33
Steals 12 10
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Jordan C 6
25 PTS, 22 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Middleton SF 22
23 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 38-33 38263330127
home team logo Bucks 37-34 24332637120
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 38-33 109.3 PPG 43.9 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Bucks 37-34 105.6 PPG 39.5 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
D. Jordan C 12.1 PPG 15.4 RPG 1.5 APG 64.8 FG%
K. Middleton SF 20.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.9 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Jordan C 25 PTS 22 REB 4 AST
K. Middleton SF 23 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
52.3 FG% 54.9
50.0 3PT FG% 30.8
75.9 FT% 70.6
Clippers
Starters
D. Jordan
A. Rivers
T. Harris
M. Teodosic
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Jordan 37 25 22 4 0 0 7 3 9/13 0/0 7/12 8 14 48 +11
A. Rivers 38 22 3 4 2 1 0 3 8/17 5/9 1/2 1 2 36 +13
T. Harris 35 18 7 4 2 0 2 2 6/14 3/5 3/3 2 5 33 +13
M. Teodosic 27 15 2 4 1 0 2 1 5/8 4/5 1/2 0 2 24 -2
W. Johnson 27 7 6 0 1 1 0 1 2/9 1/4 2/2 3 3 15 +8
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
S. Dekker
S. Thornwell
J. Evans
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
S. Kilpatrick
B. Marjanovic
C. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 32 19 1 8 2 1 5 2 6/11 2/6 5/5 0 1 34 +7
M. Harrell 10 13 3 1 2 0 0 1 6/10 0/0 1/1 1 2 20 -4
S. Dekker 12 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 1 10 -6
S. Thornwell 15 2 1 0 2 0 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 2 -4
J. Evans 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kilpatrick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 127 47 26 12 3 19 16 45/86 15/30 22/29 16 31 222 +35
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
J. Henson
J. Terry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Middleton 36 23 4 6 4 0 2 4 9/17 3/5 2/2 0 4 41 +2
E. Bledsoe 35 19 3 8 1 0 2 1 7/15 1/4 4/8 1 2 37 +1
G. Antetokounmpo 16 12 2 2 1 3 4 1 5/9 0/1 2/3 0 2 18 -5
J. Henson 25 10 7 3 0 1 0 1 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 6 24 -8
J. Terry 29 6 1 2 0 0 0 0 2/6 2/6 0/0 0 1 11 +5
Bench
J. Parker
S. Muhammad
S. Brown
T. Maker
B. Jennings
T. Zeller
T. Snell
M. Brogdon
M. Dellavedova
X. Munford
M. Plumlee
D. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 30 20 6 3 2 1 3 4 9/15 0/4 2/2 2 4 32 -8
S. Muhammad 13 12 4 2 1 0 0 0 6/8 0/0 0/0 2 2 21 +1
S. Brown 12 7 3 1 0 0 1 3 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 1 11 -4
T. Maker 14 4 2 2 0 0 0 5 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2 10 +12
B. Jennings 6 3 0 1 1 0 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 4 -10
T. Zeller 8 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 -11
T. Snell 10 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 0 4 -10
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 120 33 33 10 5 14 20 50/91 8/26 12/17 8 25 220 -35
NBA Scores