Lowry has triple-double as Raptors beat Nets 116-112

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2018

TORONTO (AP) Kyle Lowry had 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his 10th triple-double with Toronto, Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 and the Raptors beat Brooklyn 116-112 on Friday night for their 12th straight victory over the Nets.

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Fred VanVleet had 16 and Pascal Siakam 11 as the Eastern Conference leaders bounced back from Wednesday's loss at Cleveland.

D'Angelo Russell had 18 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double, but the Nets lost their second straight. Brooklyn, which let a 23-point lead slip away in Wednesday's loss to Charlotte, couldn't maintain a 14-point cushion over the Raptors.

Serge Ibaka scored 10 points for the Raptors, who improved to 30-6 at home - the best record in the NBA.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Allen Crabbe each scored 18 points, DeMarre Carroll had 14 and Jarrett Allen 13 for the Nets.

Brooklyn led 91-84 through three quarters but DeRozan scored eight points in a 9-2 spurt that cut it to 95-94 with 8:30 left.

Lowry gave Toronto its first lead of the second half with four straight free throws, putting the Raptors up 100-99 with 4:50 remaining.

Allen answered with a pair at the line before VanVleet hit a 3-pointer, giving Toronto the lead for good. Lowry followed with a layup and Valanciunas added a pair of free throws.

Carroll's 3 with 34 seconds left cut it to 112-109, and an errant pass by Valanciunas gave the Nets the ball at the Raptors end of the floor, but Brooklyn was called for a five-second violation on the inbounds pass.

The Nets led 32-31 after one at 64-59 at halftime.

Toronto called a timeout at 8:13 of the third after a 3 by Crabbe capped a 10-1 run that put Brooklyn up 78-67. The Nets led 91-84 heading to the fourth.

Lowry shot 5 for 6 from 3-point range, giving him 215 3s this season and breaking his own team record of 212 set in 2015-16.

TIP-INS

Nets: All five starters scored in double figures. ... Dante Cunningham returned after missing three games, the first two because of a concussion. Cunningham was available Wednesday but did not play in Brooklyn's loss to Charlotte. ... The Nets got 16 points off the bench in the first quarter and finished with 31.

Raptors: F C.J. Miles (illness) missed his second straight game. ... Former Rockets teammates Charles Barkley and Kevin Willis watched from courtside seats.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Brooklyn won the first meeting of the season but has lost the past two.

Raptors: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Toronto has won three straight home games in the series.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
23.6 Pts. Per Game 23.6
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.5 Field Goal % 45.8
41.3 Three Point % 45.8
74.2 Free Throw % 82.3
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry 0:04
  Caris LeVert missed driving layup 0:07
  Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll 0:19
  DeMar DeRozan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Caris LeVert 0:19
+ 2 D'Angelo Russell made driving layup 0:20
+ 1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
  Team rebound 0:27
  Delon Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  Personal foul on Allen Crabbe 0:27
Team Stats
Points 112 116
Field Goals 41-84 (48.8%) 41-86 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 19-31 (61.3%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 55 54
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 35 38
Team 15 11
Assists 21 26
Steals 5 5
Blocks 9 7
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Russell PG 1
18 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST
home team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
25 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 23-50 32322721112
home team logo Raptors 54-19 31282532116
O/U 221.0, TOR -11.0
Air Canada Centre Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 23-50 106.2 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Raptors 54-19 112.5 PPG 43.7 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 16.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.9 APG 41.7 FG%
K. Lowry PG 16.6 PPG 5.6 RPG 6.7 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell PG 18 PTS 11 REB 13 AST
K. Lowry PG 25 PTS 10 REB 12 AST
48.8 FG% 47.7
40.7 3PT FG% 48.3
61.3 FT% 69.0
Nets
Starters
A. Crabbe
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Russell
D. Carroll
J. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 28 18 2 0 0 2 0 2 6/10 5/8 1/2 0 2 22 +5
R. Hollis-Jefferson 29 18 7 0 0 0 1 1 8/11 0/0 2/3 0 7 24 0
D. Russell 31 18 11 13 1 0 2 1 8/21 0/4 2/5 2 9 54 -1
D. Carroll 30 14 3 0 0 2 0 2 4/7 2/4 4/6 0 3 19 +6
J. Allen 25 13 7 1 0 3 1 3 3/7 0/0 7/7 2 5 24 -4
Bench
D. Cunningham
C. LeVert
J. Harris
S. Dinwiddie
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
Q. Acy
M. Doyle
N. Stauskas
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Cunningham 22 10 3 0 0 2 0 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 3 15 0
C. LeVert 28 9 2 3 3 0 0 5 4/12 1/3 0/0 0 2 20 -16
J. Harris 19 7 3 0 0 0 3 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 2 7 -9
S. Dinwiddie 24 5 2 4 1 0 2 4 1/3 0/1 3/8 0 2 14 -1
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Acy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 112 40 21 5 9 9 23 41/84 11/27 19/31 5 35 199 -20
Raptors
Starters
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
D. DeRozan
S. Ibaka
O. Anunoby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Lowry 37 25 10 12 0 0 1 4 7/11 5/6 6/6 0 10 58 +11
J. Valanciunas 21 23 8 0 0 0 3 4 8/14 1/4 6/6 2 6 28 -1
D. DeRozan 33 21 2 3 0 0 3 3 8/21 0/4 5/9 0 2 26 -2
S. Ibaka 30 10 4 1 1 2 1 4 5/8 0/1 0/0 0 4 18 -1
O. Anunoby 12 2 0 2 2 1 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 9 -4
Bench
F. VanVleet
P. Siakam
L. Nogueira
D. Wright
N. Powell
J. Poeltl
L. Brown
N. Hayes
M. Richardson
M. Miller
A. McKinnie
C. Miles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. VanVleet 32 16 6 1 1 1 0 3 6/12 4/7 0/2 1 5 26 +10
P. Siakam 26 11 8 1 0 0 0 3 4/8 2/2 1/2 1 7 21 +9
L. Nogueira 12 4 1 1 1 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 1/2 0 1 10 +10
D. Wright 21 4 1 3 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/3 1/2 0 1 10 +1
N. Powell 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -4
J. Poeltl 7 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 -9
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 43 26 5 7 10 24 41/86 14/29 20/29 5 38 213 +20
