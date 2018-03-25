NY
WAS

No Text

Burke, Lee lead Knicks to 101-97 victory over Wizards

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 25, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Trey Burke scored 19 points in his first start in exactly three years, leading eight players in double figures as the New York Knicks defeated the wavering Washington Wizards 101-97 on Sunday night.

Courtney Lee added eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to send the Wizards to a third straight loss.

It's the second three-game skid of the season for Washington and both have come in the latter portion of a 26-game stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall, who underwent surgery on his left knee in late January. Wall returned to full-contact practice on Saturday.

Bradley Beal scored 14 points, but shot just 5 of 17 for Washington, which led only once after the early stages of the second quarter. Otto Porter Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards remained in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but lost for the eighth time in their last 12 games.

Enes Kanter had 11 points and 10 rebounds for New York, which won for the third time in five games after losing 18 of 19 in a stretch that dropped the Knicks out of realistic playoff contention.

Washington trailed by as many as 12, but cut the deficit to two in the third quarter and one in the fourth before Beal's 3-pointer from the right elbow off Porter's feed tied it at 88 with 4:25 to play. Later, Beal fed Markieff Morris for a leaner that gave Washington a 95-94 lead with 1:08 remaining.

Burke responded by hitting a tough runner in the lane, absorbing Oubre's foul and converting a three-point play to make it 97-95. A couple possessions later, Lee hit a pair of free throws to make it 100-97 with 5.4 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Burke paired with G Frank Ntilikina in coach Jeff Hornacek's starting backcourt, his first start with New York after being a reserve for Washington last season. Burke's last NBA start came on March 25, 2015, in his second of three seasons with Utah. ... F Damyean Dotson (foot) and G Kyle O'Quinn (hip) were out, but F Lance Thomas returned from a personal absence.

Wizards: Wall (left knee surgery) showed no ill effects Sunday after participating in his first full-contact practice on Saturday, coach Scott Brooks said. Brooks still hasn't given a timetable for Wall's return. ... Washington is 15-11 during Wall's 26-game absence. ... The Wizards honored members of the 1977-78 Washington Bullets NBA championship team at halftime.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Continue their road trip Monday in Charlotte.

Wizards: Finish a three-game homestand Tuesday against San Antonio.

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
B. Beal
3 SG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
59.5 Field Goal % 46.3
59.8 Three Point % 46.4
85.1 Free Throw % 78.9
  Team rebound 0:00
  Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Lance Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
  Lance Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Team rebound 0:01
  Personal foul on Marcin Gortat 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas 0:01
  Otto Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
  Otto Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Team rebound 0:03
  Personal foul on Trey Burke 0:03
Team Stats
Points 101 97
Field Goals 41-88 (46.6%) 37-87 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 52 53
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 34 32
Team 8 7
Assists 26 25
Steals 10 10
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
E. Mudiay PG 1
11 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
T. Satoransky SG 31
9 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 27-47 19421624101
home team logo Wizards 40-33 2132182697
O/U 217.0, WAS -10.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 217.0, WAS -10.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 27-47 104.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Wizards 40-33 107.2 PPG 42.9 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
T. Burke PG 10.9 PPG 1.8 RPG 3.7 APG 51.5 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.6 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Burke PG 19 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
B. Beal SG 14 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
46.6 FG% 42.5
27.3 3PT FG% 31.6
86.7 FT% 73.9
Knicks
Starters
T. Burke
M. Beasley
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
F. Ntilikina
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 27 19 2 3 3 0 2 4 8/15 0/2 3/4 1 1 28 -5
M. Beasley 31 12 9 3 0 2 4 3 6/13 0/0 0/0 2 7 25 +9
T. Hardaway Jr. 35 11 4 3 3 0 2 1 5/15 1/6 0/0 0 4 22 0
E. Kanter 27 10 11 2 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/0 4/4 4 7 25 -5
F. Ntilikina 20 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 1 5 -3
Bench
C. Lee
E. Mudiay
L. Kornet
T. Williams
L. Thomas
J. Noah
K. O'Quinn
I. Hicks
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
D. Dotson
J. Jack
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Lee 27 13 3 3 2 1 2 0 5/7 0/2 3/3 0 3 23 +7
E. Mudiay 20 11 6 7 1 0 0 1 4/8 1/2 2/2 0 6 32 +8
L. Kornet 18 10 3 4 0 1 0 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 2 22 +10
T. Williams 12 10 0 0 1 1 0 2 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 0 12 +4
L. Thomas 18 3 4 0 0 0 2 3 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 3 5 -5
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 101 44 26 10 6 14 19 41/88 6/22 13/15 10 34 199 +20
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
M. Morris
O. Porter
T. Satoransky
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 39 14 3 2 2 0 1 2 5/17 1/6 3/4 0 3 22 -1
M. Morris 34 13 4 1 0 3 2 2 6/12 1/2 0/0 1 3 20 +1
O. Porter 28 13 10 3 2 1 3 2 5/13 1/1 2/4 2 8 29 +4
T. Satoransky 35 9 4 10 3 1 3 4 3/4 1/1 2/2 0 4 34 +6
M. Gortat 15 4 7 3 0 2 1 3 2/9 0/0 0/1 4 3 18 -2
Bench
K. Oubre
R. Sessions
M. Scott
I. Mahinmi
J. Meeks
J. Smith
J. Wall
D. Robinson
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre 26 13 5 0 1 0 0 2 6/14 0/6 1/3 3 2 19 -8
R. Sessions 16 11 2 3 1 0 2 0 2/4 0/1 7/7 1 1 18 -7
M. Scott 25 8 4 2 0 0 0 0 3/6 2/2 0/0 1 3 16 -2
I. Mahinmi 7 6 4 0 1 0 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 2 10 -4
J. Meeks 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 1 5 -6
J. Smith 6 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 -1
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 97 46 25 10 7 14 16 37/87 6/19 17/23 14 32 196 -20
NBA Scores