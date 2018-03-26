CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kemba Walker had 11 points of his 31 points and three assists in overtime, and the Charlotte Hornets outlasted the New York Knicks 137-128 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Walker hit a late 3-pointer to help send the game into overtime and then took over.

Walker was 4 for 4 in the extra period with three 3-pointers to outduel New York's Trey Burke, who finished with a career-high 42 points on 19-of-31 shooting and 12 assists.

Walker needs 20 points Wednesday night against Cleveland to pass Dell Curry as the franchise's career leading scorer.

Dwight Howard had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, and Marvin Williams finished with 13 points.

Michael Beasley added 27 points for the Knicks, who fell to 9-30 on the road. Enes Kanter had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets led by as many as 17 in the second half, but Burke helped the Knicks rally to a tie with 9:07 left.

Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 40 seconds left to give New York a 117-114 lead, but Walker hit a clutch 3-pointer from the right wing to tie it up again.

Walker then made a big play on defense.

Burke never got a chance to get off a last shot off as Walker tipped the ball away at the top of the key to send the game into overtime.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina fouled out with more than 10 minutes remaining in the game. ... New York's reserves were outscored 52-24 by the Hornets' backups.

Hornets: Walker has made 43 consecutive free throws with no misses, tying the franchise record for longest such streak held by D.J. Augustin and Dell Curry. ... Howard logged his 46th double-double of the season. He is tied with Larry Johnson (1991-92) for third-most double-doubles in a single season in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit 76ers on Wednesday.

Hornets: Host Cavaliers on Wednesday.

