NY
CHA

No Text

Walker comes up big in OT, Hornets top Knicks 137-128

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 26, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kemba Walker had 11 points of his 31 points and three assists in overtime, and the Charlotte Hornets outlasted the New York Knicks 137-128 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Walker hit a late 3-pointer to help send the game into overtime and then took over.

Walker was 4 for 4 in the extra period with three 3-pointers to outduel New York's Trey Burke, who finished with a career-high 42 points on 19-of-31 shooting and 12 assists.

Walker needs 20 points Wednesday night against Cleveland to pass Dell Curry as the franchise's career leading scorer.

Dwight Howard had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, and Marvin Williams finished with 13 points.

Michael Beasley added 27 points for the Knicks, who fell to 9-30 on the road. Enes Kanter had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets led by as many as 17 in the second half, but Burke helped the Knicks rally to a tie with 9:07 left.

Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 40 seconds left to give New York a 117-114 lead, but Walker hit a clutch 3-pointer from the right wing to tie it up again.

Walker then made a big play on defense.

Burke never got a chance to get off a last shot off as Walker tipped the ball away at the top of the key to send the game into overtime.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina fouled out with more than 10 minutes remaining in the game. ... New York's reserves were outscored 52-24 by the Hornets' backups.

Hornets: Walker has made 43 consecutive free throws with no misses, tying the franchise record for longest such streak held by D.J. Augustin and Dell Curry. ... Howard logged his 46th double-double of the season. He is tied with Larry Johnson (1991-92) for third-most double-doubles in a single season in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit 76ers on Wednesday.

Hornets: Host Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
59.4 Field Goal % 43.4
59.5 Three Point % 43.1
85.1 Free Throw % 86.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams 0:12
  Trey Burke missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Personal foul on Trey Burke 0:22
+ 2 Trey Burke made driving layup 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr. 0:29
  Dwight Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
  Personal foul on Michael Beasley 0:53
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb 0:53
  Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:55
Team Stats
Points 128 137
Field Goals 54-105 (51.4%) 51-93 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 11-11 (100.0%) 24-28 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 47 50
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 30 32
Team 6 7
Assists 25 25
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 27 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
T. Burke PG 23
42 PTS, 1 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
31 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Knicks 27-48 2227333511128
home team logo Hornets 34-41 2735253020137
O/U 221.5, CHA -11.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 221.5, CHA -11.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 27-48 104.2 PPG 44.2 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Hornets 34-41 107.4 PPG 45.5 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
T. Burke PG 11.1 PPG 1.8 RPG 3.7 APG 51.6 FG%
K. Walker PG 22.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.7 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Burke PG 42 PTS 1 REB 12 AST
K. Walker PG 31 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
51.4 FG% 54.8
30.0 3PT FG% 39.3
100.0 FT% 85.7
Knicks
Starters
T. Burke
M. Beasley
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
L. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 40 42 1 12 1 0 2 1 19/31 3/9 1/1 1 0 66 +2
M. Beasley 34 27 8 1 1 0 3 4 12/22 1/4 2/2 1 7 35 -8
T. Hardaway Jr. 36 17 5 2 1 0 1 2 5/12 2/7 5/5 1 4 26 -4
E. Kanter 32 15 13 2 0 0 0 5 7/13 0/0 1/1 4 9 32 +7
L. Thomas 19 3 2 1 0 0 0 4 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 1 7 -4
Starters
T. Burke
M. Beasley
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
L. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 40 42 1 12 1 0 2 1 19/31 3/9 1/1 1 0 66 +2
M. Beasley 34 27 8 1 1 0 3 4 12/22 1/4 2/2 1 7 35 -8
T. Hardaway Jr. 36 17 5 2 1 0 1 2 5/12 2/7 5/5 1 4 26 -4
E. Kanter 32 15 13 2 0 0 0 5 7/13 0/0 1/1 4 9 32 +7
L. Thomas 19 3 2 1 0 0 0 4 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 1 7 -4
Bench
F. Ntilikina
L. Kornet
C. Lee
T. Williams
I. Hicks
J. Noah
K. O'Quinn
K. Porzingis
E. Mudiay
R. Baker
D. Dotson
J. Jack
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Ntilikina 17 12 1 3 1 0 2 6 6/10 0/1 0/0 0 1 18 -13
L. Kornet 26 8 5 0 1 1 1 0 2/6 2/4 2/2 0 5 14 0
C. Lee 31 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 0 3 -9
T. Williams 16 2 2 3 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 1 11 -5
I. Hicks 7 0 3 1 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 4 -11
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 258 128 41 25 6 1 10 27 54/105 9/30 11/11 11 30 216 -45
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
D. Howard
M. Williams
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 38 31 2 7 0 0 3 1 11/21 4/12 5/5 0 2 44 +10
D. Howard 35 23 13 1 0 0 6 4 9/15 0/1 5/5 4 9 32 +15
M. Williams 30 13 4 1 1 2 1 1 6/10 0/1 1/1 2 2 21 +8
N. Batum 23 9 3 4 0 1 0 0 3/5 1/1 2/3 0 3 21 -1
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 22 9 3 2 2 0 0 2 4/8 0/0 1/4 1 2 18 -2
Starters
K. Walker
D. Howard
M. Williams
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 38 31 2 7 0 0 3 1 11/21 4/12 5/5 0 2 44 +10
D. Howard 35 23 13 1 0 0 6 4 9/15 0/1 5/5 4 9 32 +15
M. Williams 30 13 4 1 1 2 1 1 6/10 0/1 1/1 2 2 21 +8
N. Batum 23 9 3 4 0 1 0 0 3/5 1/1 2/3 0 3 21 -1
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 22 9 3 2 2 0 0 2 4/8 0/0 1/4 1 2 18 -2
Bench
J. Lamb
W. Hernangomez
M. Monk
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
T. Graham
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 27 12 6 6 0 0 1 0 3/7 2/4 4/4 0 6 29 +12
W. Hernangomez 17 12 5 1 1 1 0 3 5/7 0/0 2/2 3 2 21 -6
M. Monk 15 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 4/7 3/6 0/0 0 1 14 -3
F. Kaminsky 23 10 4 1 1 0 2 0 3/6 1/2 3/3 1 3 15 +1
D. Bacon 30 7 2 1 0 0 1 1 3/7 0/1 1/1 0 2 10 +11
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 137 43 25 5 4 14 12 51/93 11/28 24/28 11 32 225 +45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores