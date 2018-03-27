DAL
SAC

Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
Z. Randolph
50 PF
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
44.6 Field Goal % 47.3
44.5 Three Point % 47.3
82.7 Free Throw % 78.5
  Team rebound 0:09
  Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
  Kyle Collinsworth missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
  Team rebound 0:20
+ 1 Kyle Collinsworth made free throw 0:20
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 0:20
+ 1 Frank Mason III made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Frank Mason III made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Shooting foul on Aaron Harrison 0:21
+ 1 Aaron Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
+ 1 Aaron Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
Team Stats
Points 103 97
Field Goals 36-80 (45.0%) 38-93 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 14-40 (35.0%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 56 55
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 39 35
Team 13 10
Assists 25 25
Steals 7 6
Blocks 9 6
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 17 22
Technicals 0 0
H. Barnes SF 40
20 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
S. Labissiere PF 7
19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 23-51 25282228103
home team logo Kings 24-51 2025252797
O/U 204.5, SAC -2.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 23-51 102.7 PPG 41.1 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Kings 24-51 99.4 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.5 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 18.8 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.0 APG 44.5 FG%
S. Labissiere PF 8.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.1 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 20 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
S. Labissiere PF 19 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
45.0 FG% 40.9
35.0 3PT FG% 26.1
68.0 FT% 78.9
Mavericks
Starters
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
A. Harrison
M. Kleber
D. Nowitzki
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 33 20 5 6 0 1 1 0 6/12 3/7 5/6 0 5 37 +8
D. Smith Jr. 24 19 1 6 0 0 5 2 6/12 3/6 4/4 1 0 27 +14
A. Harrison 24 10 5 0 1 1 1 3 3/8 2/7 2/2 0 5 16 0
M. Kleber 32 6 9 0 1 1 1 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 1 8 16 +11
D. Nowitzki 19 5 8 3 1 1 0 3 2/9 1/7 0/0 0 8 21 +11
Bench
D. McDermott
J. Motley
Y. Ferrell
S. Mejri
K. Collinsworth
J. Jones
J. Barea
W. Matthews
N. Noel
S. Curry
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. McDermott 22 15 5 0 1 0 1 1 6/7 3/4 0/0 0 5 20 +3
J. Motley 11 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 4/6 0/0 2/4 1 0 11 -4
Y. Ferrell 19 9 1 3 2 1 0 1 3/10 2/6 1/3 0 1 19 +2
S. Mejri 20 6 3 3 1 2 0 1 2/6 0/0 2/2 1 2 18 +1
K. Collinsworth 25 3 5 4 0 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/4 0 5 17 -6
J. Jones 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -10
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 103 43 25 7 9 10 17 36/80 14/40 17/25 4 39 202 +30
Kings
Starters
S. Labissiere
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
D. Fox
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Labissiere 30 19 8 3 0 1 0 1 8/15 0/1 3/3 2 6 34 -1
W. Cauley-Stein 24 13 6 2 4 0 3 3 5/5 0/0 3/6 1 5 24 -4
B. Bogdanovic 26 10 3 2 0 0 2 4 4/7 1/1 1/2 0 3 15 -8
J. Jackson 31 10 8 3 0 1 1 1 4/11 2/4 0/0 1 7 24 -11
D. Fox 25 5 3 6 0 1 1 4 2/10 0/3 1/1 0 3 20 -4
Bench
K. Koufos
B. Hield
F. Mason III
B. Caboclo
V. Carter
J. Sampson
I. Shumpert
G. Temple
J. Cooley
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Koufos 14 15 7 0 0 0 0 1 7/10 0/0 1/1 4 3 22 -5
B. Hield 25 14 2 2 1 0 0 4 6/15 2/7 0/0 0 2 21 +3
F. Mason III 26 8 6 5 0 1 1 3 1/13 0/3 6/6 2 4 24 -1
B. Caboclo 12 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 6 -1
V. Carter 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -1
J. Sampson 18 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 +3
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 97 45 25 6 6 10 22 38/93 6/23 15/19 10 35 194 -30
