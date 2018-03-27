No Text
DAL
SAC
No Text
Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
Z. Randolph
50 PF
|25.6
|Min. Per Game
|25.6
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|47.3
|44.5
|Three Point %
|47.3
|82.7
|Free Throw %
|78.5
|Team rebound
|0:09
|Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:09
|Kyle Collinsworth missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:20
|Team rebound
|0:20
|+ 1
|Kyle Collinsworth made free throw
|0:20
|Personal foul on Buddy Hield
|0:20
|+ 1
|Frank Mason III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:21
|+ 1
|Frank Mason III made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:21
|Shooting foul on Aaron Harrison
|0:21
|+ 1
|Aaron Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:28
|+ 1
|Aaron Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|103
|97
|Field Goals
|36-80 (45.0%)
|38-93 (40.9%)
|3-Pointers
|14-40 (35.0%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|56
|55
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|39
|35
|Team
|13
|10
|Assists
|25
|25
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|9
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|17
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
H. Barnes SF 40
20 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
S. Labissiere PF 7
19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
|Key Players
|
|H. Barnes SF
|18.8 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.5 FG%
|
|S. Labissiere PF
|8.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.1 APG
|45.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|H. Barnes SF
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|S. Labissiere PF
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|40.9
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|H. Barnes
|33
|20
|5
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6/12
|3/7
|5/6
|0
|5
|37
|+8
|D. Smith Jr.
|24
|19
|1
|6
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6/12
|3/6
|4/4
|1
|0
|27
|+14
|A. Harrison
|24
|10
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/8
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|5
|16
|0
|M. Kleber
|32
|6
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|16
|+11
|D. Nowitzki
|19
|5
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/9
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|8
|21
|+11
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|H. Barnes
|33
|20
|5
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6/12
|3/7
|5/6
|0
|5
|37
|+8
|D. Smith Jr.
|24
|19
|1
|6
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6/12
|3/6
|4/4
|1
|0
|27
|+14
|A. Harrison
|24
|10
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/8
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|5
|16
|0
|M. Kleber
|32
|6
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|16
|+11
|D. Nowitzki
|19
|5
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/9
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|8
|21
|+11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. McDermott
|22
|15
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|20
|+3
|J. Motley
|11
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|0
|11
|-4
|Y. Ferrell
|19
|9
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3/10
|2/6
|1/3
|0
|1
|19
|+2
|S. Mejri
|20
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|18
|+1
|K. Collinsworth
|25
|3
|5
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|5
|17
|-6
|J. Jones
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-10
|J. Barea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Finney-Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|103
|43
|25
|7
|9
|10
|17
|36/80
|14/40
|17/25
|4
|39
|202
|+30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|S. Labissiere
|30
|19
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8/15
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|6
|34
|-1
|W. Cauley-Stein
|24
|13
|6
|2
|4
|0
|3
|3
|5/5
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|5
|24
|-4
|B. Bogdanovic
|26
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/7
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|15
|-8
|J. Jackson
|31
|10
|8
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|7
|24
|-11
|D. Fox
|25
|5
|3
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/10
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|3
|20
|-4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|S. Labissiere
|30
|19
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8/15
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|6
|34
|-1
|W. Cauley-Stein
|24
|13
|6
|2
|4
|0
|3
|3
|5/5
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|5
|24
|-4
|B. Bogdanovic
|26
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/7
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|3
|15
|-8
|J. Jackson
|31
|10
|8
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|7
|24
|-11
|D. Fox
|25
|5
|3
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/10
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|3
|20
|-4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Koufos
|14
|15
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|3
|22
|-5
|B. Hield
|25
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6/15
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|21
|+3
|F. Mason III
|26
|8
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/13
|0/3
|6/6
|2
|4
|24
|-1
|B. Caboclo
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|6
|-1
|V. Carter
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|-1
|-1
|J. Sampson
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|5
|+3
|I. Shumpert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Temple
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cooley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Randolph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|237
|97
|45
|25
|6
|6
|10
|22
|38/93
|6/23
|15/19
|10
|35
|194
|-30