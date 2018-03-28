MIL
LAC

No Text

Clippers rally to beat Bucks 105-98, improve playoff hopes

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Clippers came out attacking, moving the ball and hitting 3-pointers to start the game. Then they got stagnant.

It nearly cost them.

They blew a 16-point, first-half lead and rallied from five down on a slew of 3s in the fourth to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-98 on Tuesday night and boost their playoff hopes.

Tobias Harris scored 19 points, DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Lou Williams added 16 points off the bench.

The Clippers hit six 3-pointers in the fourth, when they launched a 13-0 run to go back in front 96-88.

They made 3-pointers on four straight possessions - by four different players - for a 105-96 lead.

''Those really hurt,'' Bucks coach Joe Prunty said.

Los Angeles trails Minnesota by 1 1/2 games for the eighth and final Western Conference berth with eight games to play.

''We're focused right now as much as I've ever seen,'' said Austin Rivers, who scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth. ''We look at each game like it's the last game. We don't have too much room for error.''

Milos Teodosic got their 3-point run going in the first quarter, when he made four of the Clippers' seven 3-pointers. He left the game just before halftime after tweaking his left foot, which has been bothered by plantar fasciitis this season.

''I know he was kicking (expletive),'' Jordan said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and Khris Middleton added 22 for the Bucks, who opened a four-game Western Conference swing by having their two-game winning streak snapped.

The Clippers came out strongly to start the second quarter, extending their lead to 16 on a dunk by Williams.

But Middleton and the Bucks chipped away, outscoring the Clippers 26-15 in the third and getting stops on defense. Antetokounmpo had 10 points to help send Milwaukee into the fourth leading 82-78.

''We just played defense,'' he said. ''When we are able to do that we're really good.''

The Bucks ended the third on a 9-0 run, including back-to-back baskets by Tyler Zeller that gave them their first lead since the initial basket of the game.

TIP-IN

Bucks: Backup C Thon Maker sat out with a right groin strain. ... Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended.

Clippers: They have won five of seven against the Bucks, including 127-120 last week. ... F Danilo Gallinari (right hand contusion, non-displaced fracture) could return Friday at Portland or Sunday against Indiana. He's missed 17 games with the latest in a string of injuries this season.

THE GREEK FREAK

Antetokounmpo was the subject of a segment on ''60 Minutes'' on Sunday. Interviewer Steve Kroft traveled to Greece to visit the gym where Antetokounmpo and his brother honed their basketball skills and explained how his parents emigrated from Nigeria.

''I loved it. It talked about me, talked about my family,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''It talked about where I came from and the most important thing, it talked about how someone's got to work to succeed in life.''

HE SAID IT

''When you have a nickname and Freak is at the end of it, you're probably pretty good.'' - Doc Rivers on Antetokounmpo.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit Golden State on Thursday. They lost to the Warriors 108-94 at home on Jan. 12.

Clippers: Visit Phoenix on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back, their last one of the season. They are 3-7 on the road in the second game.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
L. Williams
23 SG
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
53.3 Field Goal % 43.7
53.2 Three Point % 43.8
75.9 Free Throw % 87.9
  Out of bounds turnover on Jason Terry 0:17
  Offensive rebound by Jason Terry 0:17
  Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
  Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:29
  Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
  Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Jason Terry 0:41
  Traveling violation turnover on Khris Middleton 0:45
  Team rebound 0:46
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed reverse layup 0:46
  Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:46
  Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wesley Johnson 0:49
Team Stats
Points 98 105
Field Goals 38-83 (45.8%) 40-86 (46.5%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 15-28 (53.6%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 53 53
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 36 33
Team 9 12
Assists 24 23
Steals 12 8
Blocks 11 4
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 14 23
Technicals 0 1
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
D. Jordan C 6
12 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 39-35 2927261698
home team logo Clippers 40-34 35271627105
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 39-35 105.9 PPG 39.4 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Clippers 40-34 109.5 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.2 PPG 10.0 RPG 4.8 APG 53.3 FG%
T. Harris SF 19.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.9 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
T. Harris SF 19 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
45.8 FG% 46.5
26.1 3PT FG% 53.6
69.6 FT% 55.6
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
J. Terry
J. Henson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 39 26 9 7 0 5 4 0 10/16 1/2 5/9 2 7 50 -4
K. Middleton 35 22 7 3 0 2 2 4 7/17 3/7 5/6 1 6 35 -5
E. Bledsoe 33 14 9 6 2 0 6 3 6/10 0/3 2/3 1 8 31 -3
J. Terry 31 10 3 2 5 0 1 0 4/7 2/5 0/1 1 2 21 -8
J. Henson 34 8 8 2 0 1 1 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 0 8 20 -1
Bench
T. Zeller
S. Muhammad
T. Snell
J. Parker
B. Jennings
S. Brown
M. Brogdon
M. Dellavedova
X. Munford
T. Maker
M. Plumlee
D. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Zeller 13 8 5 2 2 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 2 19 -6
S. Muhammad 4 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 2 6 -3
T. Snell 6 4 0 0 0 2 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 -4
J. Parker 18 2 1 2 3 1 2 1 1/12 0/4 0/0 0 1 9 0
B. Jennings 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -6
S. Brown 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +5
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 98 44 24 12 11 16 14 38/83 6/23 16/23 8 36 197 -35
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Rivers
M. Teodosic
D. Jordan
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 37 19 3 5 2 0 0 3 8/17 3/6 0/1 0 3 34 -1
A. Rivers 34 13 3 2 1 0 2 3 5/11 3/6 0/1 0 3 19 -7
M. Teodosic 16 13 1 4 0 1 1 2 4/5 4/5 1/2 0 1 22 +9
D. Jordan 33 12 16 3 0 1 0 1 5/9 0/0 2/4 3 13 35 +2
W. Johnson 23 9 1 1 3 1 0 4 3/9 3/6 0/0 0 1 16 +13
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
S. Thornwell
B. Marjanovic
S. Dekker
T. Wallace
J. Evans
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
C. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 37 16 5 4 1 0 7 1 5/16 1/4 5/6 1 4 23 +6
M. Harrell 14 6 3 1 0 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 3 11 +5
S. Thornwell 16 6 3 2 1 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 1 13 0
B. Marjanovic 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 0 5 -1
S. Dekker 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 0 0 4 +9
T. Wallace 13 2 6 1 0 1 2 3 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 4 9 -3
J. Evans 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +3
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 105 41 23 8 4 13 23 40/86 15/28 10/18 8 33 191 +35
NBA Scores