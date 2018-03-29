LAC
PHO

No Text

Fourth-quarter run leads Clippers over Suns, 111-99

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 29, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) Tobias Harris scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers gained a little ground in the Western Conference playoff race with a 111-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Harris had 15 points in the third quarter, and Los Angeles pulled away early in the fourth with an 18-0 run.

The Clippers (41-34) moved to a game out of the eighth playoff spot, one game behind the Jazz after Utah's 97-94 loss to Boston.

Austin Rivers had 18 points and eight assists, and DeAndre Jordan added 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who have won four of five.

Tyler Ulis led Phoenix with a season-high 23 points and rookie Josh Jackson added 18. Jackson has scored 15 or more points in eight straight games, but the Suns' losing streak reached 13 games.

The Suns were without four injured players who get regular minutes: guards Devin Booker and Elfrid Payton, center Alex Len and forward T.J. Warren. Payton, who played in Monday's loss to Boston, was ruled out before the game with knee tenderness.

Jordan reached 7,000 points for his 10-season career with a first-quarter dunk, his first points of the game. The first quarter saw eight ties and five lead changes, but the Suns ended it ahead 32-27 on a buzzer-beating 3 from Ulis.

Rivers' 25-footer with a second left had the Clippers in front 58-56 at halftime.

The Clippers opened the third quarter on a 12-3 run, including Rivers' layup with 8:03 left for a 68-59 Los Angeles lead.

The Suns cut it to 80-76 after back-to-back 3s from Troy Daniels. Jackson dunked in transition to make it 85-82 going into the fourth quarter, but the Suns didn't score until the 6:23 mark of the period.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Jordan is the eighth player in franchise history to score at least 7,000 career points. ... F Danilo Gallinari (fracture in right hand) did not play, but could return Friday at Portland after having missed 56 games with injuries this season. ... G Milos Teodosic did not play due to left foot soreness.

Suns: With Payton out, the Suns used their 32nd different starting lineup combination of the season. ... F Jared Dudley appeared in his 465th career game as a Suns player, which tied him with Paul Westphal for 14th-most in franchise history. ... Coach Jay Triano used all 11 available players for the game.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Portland Friday.

Suns: At Houston on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.7 Field Goal % 43.2
43.7 Three Point % 43.2
87.8 Free Throw % 87.8
+ 1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Alan Williams 0:15
  Boban Marjanovic missed hook shot 0:16
+ 2 Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Alec Peters 0:39
  Bad pass turnover on Sam Dekker, stolen by Marquese Chriss 0:44
+ 1 Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
+ 1 Shaquille Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws 0:54
  Shooting foul on Sindarius Thornwell 0:54
  Bad pass turnover on C.J. Williams, stolen by Shaquille Harrison 0:58
Team Stats
Points 111 99
Field Goals 43-80 (53.8%) 38-88 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 10-34 (29.4%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 57 43
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 40 30
Team 6 4
Assists 26 17
Steals 7 13
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 21 14
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Jordan C 6
13 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
J. Jackson SG 20
18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 41-34 27312726111
home team logo Suns 19-57 3224261799
O/U 222.5, PHO +11.0
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
O/U 222.5, PHO +11.0
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 41-34 109.5 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Suns 19-57 103.9 PPG 44 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 19.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.9 APG 47.4 FG%
T. Ulis PG 7.0 PPG 1.6 RPG 4.0 APG 38.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 27 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
T. Ulis PG 23 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
53.8 FG% 43.2
47.1 3PT FG% 29.4
68.0 FT% 72.2
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Rivers
D. Jordan
T. Wallace
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 30 27 2 3 0 0 1 0 10/16 5/6 2/2 1 1 34 +1
A. Rivers 32 18 2 8 3 0 3 1 7/12 1/3 3/4 0 2 36 +25
D. Jordan 27 13 15 4 0 1 1 2 5/8 0/0 3/6 5 10 36 +1
T. Wallace 34 12 7 1 3 1 3 2 5/13 0/1 2/2 0 7 22 +4
W. Johnson 21 0 4 1 1 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 5 -3
Starters
T. Harris
A. Rivers
D. Jordan
T. Wallace
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 30 27 2 3 0 0 1 0 10/16 5/6 2/2 1 1 34 +1
A. Rivers 32 18 2 8 3 0 3 1 7/12 1/3 3/4 0 2 36 +25
D. Jordan 27 13 15 4 0 1 1 2 5/8 0/0 3/6 5 10 36 +1
T. Wallace 34 12 7 1 3 1 3 2 5/13 0/1 2/2 0 7 22 +4
W. Johnson 21 0 4 1 1 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 5 -3
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
C. Williams
S. Thornwell
S. Dekker
B. Marjanovic
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
J. Evans
M. Teodosic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 26 13 2 3 0 0 6 2 5/12 1/2 2/3 1 1 15 +12
M. Harrell 17 10 6 3 0 0 1 1 4/4 0/0 2/4 0 6 21 +17
C. Williams 16 9 1 0 0 0 1 3 3/5 1/3 2/2 0 1 9 +16
S. Thornwell 22 7 5 2 0 1 1 2 3/6 0/1 1/2 3 2 16 +3
S. Dekker 7 2 5 0 0 1 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 7 -10
B. Marjanovic 2 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 -6
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 111 51 26 7 4 21 17 43/80 8/17 17/25 11 40 204 +60
Suns
Starters
T. Ulis
J. Jackson
T. Daniels
M. Chriss
D. Bender
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ulis 37 23 3 2 0 0 2 1 9/16 3/7 2/2 1 2 28 +4
J. Jackson 35 18 3 5 2 2 4 4 8/17 1/4 1/2 0 3 31 -13
T. Daniels 32 15 4 0 1 0 1 2 5/11 4/8 1/2 0 4 19 -11
M. Chriss 30 12 13 1 4 1 3 4 4/11 0/4 4/4 4 9 29 -9
D. Bender 18 2 1 2 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1 5 -18
Starters
T. Ulis
J. Jackson
T. Daniels
M. Chriss
D. Bender
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ulis 37 23 3 2 0 0 2 1 9/16 3/7 2/2 1 2 28 +4
J. Jackson 35 18 3 5 2 2 4 4 8/17 1/4 1/2 0 3 31 -13
T. Daniels 32 15 4 0 1 0 1 2 5/11 4/8 1/2 0 4 19 -11
M. Chriss 30 12 13 1 4 1 3 4 4/11 0/4 4/4 4 9 29 -9
D. Bender 18 2 1 2 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1 5 -18
Bench
S. Harrison
D. Reed
A. Peters
A. Williams
J. Dudley
D. House
B. Knight
A. Len
E. Payton
T. Warren
D. Booker
T. Chandler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Harrison 30 17 4 2 4 0 0 1 6/12 0/2 5/6 0 4 29 +4
D. Reed 13 5 3 1 1 1 0 0 2/4 1/1 0/2 0 3 12 -16
A. Peters 13 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 0 8 -6
A. Williams 19 2 5 2 1 0 2 3 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 3 10 +8
J. Dudley 5 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1 4 0
D. House 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 99 39 17 13 4 14 20 38/88 10/34 13/18 9 30 175 -60
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores