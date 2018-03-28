NY
PHI

Embiid injured but 76ers down Knicks for 8th straight win

  • Mar 28, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia's win streak became a secondary concern after Joel Embiid went down in the second quarter.

Dario Saric had 26 points and 14 rebounds and the 76ers earned their eighth straight victory despite losing Embiid to a facial injury, beating the New York Knicks 118-101 on Wednesday night.

J.J. Redick scored 21 points and Ben Simmons added 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Philadelphia (44-30), which stayed a half-game behind Cleveland for third in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers, who already clinched their first playoff appearance since 2012, have the franchise's most victories since the 2002-03 club won 48 games.

Embiid was taken to a hospital for precautionary testing after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. The team said the All-Star center had a facial contusion, but did not have a concussion.

''I was scared,'' Saric said of his reaction to Embiid going down. ''I hope he'll be good and he'll be ready.''

Embiid averages a team-high 22.9 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia still had enough to beat New York (27-49), which lost for the fourth time in five games. Emmanuel Mudiay and Michael Beasley had 22 points apiece for the Knicks.

''You have to play well to win on the road,'' Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. ''We played well in parts.''

The 76ers stretched their four-point halftime advantage to 91-77 on Saric's layup with 2:42 left in the third period. New York never threatened in the final quarter thanks in large part to Saric, who raised his game in Embiid's absence.

''He is such a big part of this team,'' Brown said. ''He loves basketball. He is a great teammate. He is trending up.''

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in last June's draft, played for the second straight game after sitting out for most of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury. The 19-year-old guard had three points, five rebounds and seven assists in 13 minutes against the Knicks.

But Fultz's biggest blow came against his own teammate.

Fultz was driving toward the basket 20 seconds into the second when he appeared to accidentally head-butt Embiid. The 7-footer immediately went to the floor. As a hush came over the sold-out crowd, he remained down for several minutes before he was helped off the court.

Fultz was not injured on the play.

''I know I hit him, but I believe he is OK,'' Fultz said. ''My heart dropped. He's a tough guy. All I can do is pray for him.''

Embiid finished with five points and three rebounds in eight minutes.

FULTZ FROM THE LINE

Fultz made the first of two free throws when he went to the line with 2:47 left in the third quarter. It was his first trip to the stripe since his return.

His free-throw shooting was highly scrutinized early in the season and was the most telling sign that something was off with his shot. He is 7 for 14 from the line on the season.

''It felt great,'' he said. ''I did a lot of practice.''

HOME SWEET HOME

The 76ers have won 19 of their last 20 at home.

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Kyle O'Quinn (hip) missed his third straight game. ... G Courtney Lee (left foot) also was sidelined. ... Enes Kanter recorded his 39th double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. ... Mudiay returned after missing Monday's 137-128 overtime loss at Charlotte due to illness. ... After setting a career high with 42 points on Monday, Trey Burke scored 18.

76ers: F Amir Johnson (flu-like symptoms) and G Justin Anderson (ankle) sat out. ... Philadelphia swept the regular-season series, winning all four games.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

76ers: At Atlanta on Friday night.

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
J. Embiid
21 C
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
59.2 Field Goal % 48.3
59.4 Three Point % 48.3
84.8 Free Throw % 76.9
  Defensive rebound by Dario Saric 0:07
  Troy Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
+ 2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by JJ Redick 0:16
  Team rebound 0:32
  Trey Burke missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
+ 1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:40
+ 1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 0:40
  Shooting foul on Emmanuel Mudiay 0:40
+ 3 Troy Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Burke 1:02
+ 2 Robert Covington made dunk, assist by Dario Saric 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Dario Saric 1:31
Team Stats
Points 101 118
Field Goals 36-94 (38.3%) 45-98 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 58 67
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 36 44
Team 12 9
Assists 20 34
Steals 4 9
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 2
M. Beasley PF 8
22 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
D. Saric PF 9
26 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 27-49 28351721101
home team logo 76ers 44-30 37302625118
Knicks
Starters
M. Beasley
T. Burke
E. Kanter
T. Hardaway Jr.
L. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 34 22 8 3 0 2 1 0 9/20 1/3 3/5 0 8 37 -2
T. Burke 27 18 2 6 1 0 3 0 7/15 2/5 2/2 1 1 30 -18
E. Kanter 30 17 14 1 0 1 3 5 5/11 0/0 7/9 3 11 31 -1
T. Hardaway Jr. 33 9 3 2 0 0 1 3 3/13 2/8 1/2 2 1 15 -23
L. Thomas 18 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1 5 -12
Bench
E. Mudiay
T. Williams
F. Ntilikina
L. Kornet
I. Hicks
J. Noah
C. Lee
K. O'Quinn
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
D. Dotson
J. Jack
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Mudiay 24 22 4 2 1 2 3 3 8/15 1/2 5/6 1 3 30 -1
T. Williams 22 5 4 2 2 0 1 4 1/4 1/2 2/2 2 2 14 0
F. Ntilikina 24 3 6 1 0 0 3 3 1/6 1/3 0/0 0 6 8 -4
L. Kornet 17 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/7 0/6 0/0 0 3 7 -13
I. Hicks 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 -11
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 101 46 20 4 5 16 22 36/94 9/31 20/26 10 36 180 -85
76ers
Starters
D. Saric
J. Redick
R. Covington
B. Simmons
J. Embiid
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Saric 36 26 14 5 2 0 2 1 9/19 2/5 6/6 4 10 50 +13
J. Redick 31 21 6 5 1 0 1 1 8/17 3/10 2/2 0 6 37 +9
R. Covington 33 17 4 1 3 1 1 4 7/16 2/8 1/1 1 3 26 +10
B. Simmons 34 13 8 10 0 1 4 1 6/7 0/0 1/4 2 6 38 +9
J. Embiid 8 5 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/1 1/2 2 1 7 +7
Bench
R. Holmes
M. Belinelli
E. Ilyasova
M. Fultz
T. McConnell
J. Bayless
J. Anderson
D. Jackson
F. Korkmaz
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Holmes 21 15 7 1 0 0 0 3 6/11 0/0 3/6 3 4 24 +6
M. Belinelli 24 14 2 2 1 0 1 4 4/7 2/3 4/4 0 2 20 +9
E. Ilyasova 25 4 8 2 1 0 2 2 2/10 0/4 0/0 2 6 15 +5
M. Fultz 13 3 5 7 1 1 0 2 1/5 0/0 1/2 0 5 24 +8
T. McConnell 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +9
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 118 58 34 9 3 12 19 45/98 9/31 19/27 14 44 244 +85
NBA Scores